SHI Cryogenics Group Launches Highest-Capacity Single-Stage Cryocoolers to Date
New CH-160D3 Cryocooler Series Offers Increased Cooling Performance at 20 K and 77 K
Allentown, PA, July 14, 2025 --(PR.com)-- The SHI Cryogenics Group has expanded its lineup of Gifford-McMahon (GM) cryocoolers with the release of its most powerful single-stage models to date: the CH-160D3LT for 20 K applications and the CH-160D3 for applications at 77 K. The CH-160D3LT delivers up to 90/100 W at 20 K (50/60 Hz), while the CH-160D3 achieves an industry-leading 600/725 W at 77 K (50/60 Hz), setting a new benchmark for performance in its class.
Building on SHI’s legacy of innovation, the CH-160D3 Series combines the best design elements from the company’s CH and RDK product lines. It incorporates Whisper® technology for significantly quieter operation and Displex® pneumatic drive technology, which minimizes wear by reducing the number of moving parts. An enhanced gas-balanced valve design further lowers torque and mechanical stress, improving long-term durability.
Additional design advancements include a new stem drive and heat exchanger design, engineered to boost efficiency and extend maintenance intervals, delivering greater uptime and lower total cost of ownership for demanding applications.
The CH-160D3 Series is optimized for high-performance use in:
· Liquid hydrogen and nitrogen generation and liquefaction
· Clean energy technologies
· High-temperature superconducting applications, including cables, fault current limiters, ship motors, wind turbines, and accelerator magnets
The cryocoolers are CE compliant and operate with two (2) F-70 Compressors. The F-70 is a three-phase, indoor, water-cooled unit available in both high and low voltage models. All Freedom® series compressors utilize highly reliable scroll compressor capsules, feature an industry-leading 30,000-hour maintenance interval, and are designed exclusively to deliver high-pressure, oil-free helium to cryogenic refrigerators.
Like all SHI products, the CH-160D3 Series is competitively priced and offers users high quality and proven reliability. The SHI Cryogenics Group has the most extensive installed base of cryocoolers worldwide and supports its customers with a global service and support network of thirteen offices and numerous representatives.
About the SHI Cryogenics Group
As part of the Mechatronics Segment of Sumitomo Heavy Industries, Ltd., the SHI Cryogenics Group is a global leader in cryogenic and vacuum technologies, serving the medical, semiconductor, research, and coating industries. With over 60 years of experience and offices across Asia, Europe, and the United States, SHI engineers and manufactures cutting-edge cryocooler and cryopump solutions that deliver performance, reliability, and innovation. For more information, visit www.shicryogenics.com.
Contact
Sumitomo (SHI) Cryogenics of America, Inc.Contact
Sarah Mitchell
610-791-6771
www.shicryogenics.com
