Peace Travel and Tour Announces Launch of New Religious and Cultural Travel Division
London, United Kingdom, July 14, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Peace Travel and Tour, a UK-based, IATA and ATOL-certified travel agency, today announced the official launch of its new Religious and Cultural Travel Division, offering curated packages for Hajj, Umrah, Ziyarat, and Islamic heritage tours across the Middle East and Asia.
The new division is in direct response to increased demand from UK-based Muslim travelers seeking faith-based, ethical, and protected travel options with expert support.
“This launch reflects our commitment to serving the full spectrum of travel needs in our community,” said Hashmat Mansoori, Founder and Director of Peace Travel and Tour. “We now offer end-to-end religious travel planning that is not only spiritually meaningful but also ATOL protected and professionally managed.”
New Services Include:
Custom Umrah packages from the UK
Group Hajj 2025 tours with guided support
Islamic heritage trips to Jordan, Iraq, Turkey, and Iran
Ziyarat tours with scholars and local guides
Visa handling, flights, accommodations, and transport in one package
Certified & Protected
The company is IATA certified (No. 91201390) and ATOL protected (No. 11434), ensuring full travel protection and peace of mind for all clients.
About Peace Travel and Tour
Headquartered at 38 High Street, Harlesden, London NW10 4LS, Peace Travel and Tour provides complete travel services for UK residents, including flights, hotels, tours, and custom holiday packages to destinations such as Bali, Maldives, Dubai, and Saudi Arabia.
The launch of its religious travel division marks a significant milestone in the company’s growth as a community-centered, trusted travel provider.
Media Contact:
Peace Travel and Tour
info@peacetraveltour.com
+44 20 8965 0364
www.peacetraveltour.com
The new division is in direct response to increased demand from UK-based Muslim travelers seeking faith-based, ethical, and protected travel options with expert support.
“This launch reflects our commitment to serving the full spectrum of travel needs in our community,” said Hashmat Mansoori, Founder and Director of Peace Travel and Tour. “We now offer end-to-end religious travel planning that is not only spiritually meaningful but also ATOL protected and professionally managed.”
New Services Include:
Custom Umrah packages from the UK
Group Hajj 2025 tours with guided support
Islamic heritage trips to Jordan, Iraq, Turkey, and Iran
Ziyarat tours with scholars and local guides
Visa handling, flights, accommodations, and transport in one package
Certified & Protected
The company is IATA certified (No. 91201390) and ATOL protected (No. 11434), ensuring full travel protection and peace of mind for all clients.
About Peace Travel and Tour
Headquartered at 38 High Street, Harlesden, London NW10 4LS, Peace Travel and Tour provides complete travel services for UK residents, including flights, hotels, tours, and custom holiday packages to destinations such as Bali, Maldives, Dubai, and Saudi Arabia.
The launch of its religious travel division marks a significant milestone in the company’s growth as a community-centered, trusted travel provider.
Media Contact:
Peace Travel and Tour
info@peacetraveltour.com
+44 20 8965 0364
www.peacetraveltour.com
Contact
Peace Travel and TourContact
Kevin Cooper
+442089650364
https://peacetraveltour.com
Kevin Cooper
+442089650364
https://peacetraveltour.com
Categories