GlobalWorker Expands International Recruitment Network to Address Labor Shortage in Romania
GlobalWorker, an international recruitment agency based in Romania, announces a strategic expansion of its global partner network across 19 countries. This move aims to support Romanian employers facing a severe labor shortage by facilitating legal recruitment and integration of non-EU workers for key industries such as construction, HoReCa, logistics, and transport.
Timisoara, Romania, July 16, 2025 --(PR.com)-- GlobalWorker, a Romanian-based international recruitment agency, announces the expansion of its strategic partnerships with recruitment agencies in 19 countries, including India, Nepal, Sri Lanka, Egypt, Nigeria, and Brazil. The goal is to support Romanian employers in overcoming the ongoing labor shortage by facilitating faster, fully legal recruitment processes and worker integration.
This decision comes in response to official data from the National Employment Agency (ANOFM), which reports that over 35% of Romanian employers struggle to fill open positions. The shortage is exacerbated by an aging workforce and the emigration of more than 5.6 million Romanian citizens.
“This expansion reflects the real need among Romanian companies to secure stable and compliant human resources. By working directly with partners in Asia, Africa, and Latin America, we’re improving recruitment timelines and offering sustainable staffing solutions.” — Cătălin T., Marketing Director, GlobalWorker
Key Announcements:
Expansion to 19 international source countries
Creation of a new logistics and integration department for worker placement
Launch of an updated Employer’s Guide for hiring non-EU workers (available for free)
Upcoming participation in the International HR Forum in Bucharest this August
Background & Economic Relevance
Romania is one of the fastest-aging countries in the EU, while experiencing a growing demand for labor in:
Construction (including EU-funded infrastructure projects),
Production and logistics,
HoReCa (hotels, restaurants, catering),
Transportation and distribution.
According to GlobalWorker, recruitment from non-EU countries currently takes between 6 and 9 months, depending on the country of origin and job sector. With its expanded international network, GlobalWorker aims to reduce delays through direct candidate sourcing and digital workflow optimization.
About GlobalWorker
GlobalWorker is an international recruitment agency based in Timișoara, Romania, offering full-cycle services for recruiting and integrating foreign workers into Romanian and EU labor markets. The agency handles sourcing, legal documentation, transportation, and cultural integration. In 2024 alone, GlobalWorker facilitated over 1,200 legal non-EU hires.
Press Contact
Name: Cătălin T – Marketing Director
Email: contact@globalworker.ro
Phone: +40 730 034 044
Website: www.GlobalWorker.ro
