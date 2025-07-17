TEDxMarksville Women’s Inaugural Event Set for August with a Mission to Change the Narrative
TEDxMarksville Women will host its inaugural event on August 24, 2025, at the Fox Theatre in Marksville, Louisiana. Centered on the theme “Changing the Narrative,” the event will feature powerful talks from local and regional voices committed to inspiring change.
Marksville, LA, July 17, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Marksville is making history with its first-ever TEDx event: TEDxMarksville Women, happening on Sunday, August 24, 2025, at The Fox Theatre at 2:00 PM. This groundbreaking event will bring bold, transformative conversations to the heart of Louisiana, centering women’s voices and lived experiences under the powerful theme, “Changing the Narrative.”
Organized under the global TEDx license, TEDxMarksville Women aims to ignite new possibilities for how women in small towns, rural communities, and underrepresented spaces are seen, heard, and valued. Speakers will include dynamic storytellers, educators, entrepreneurs, activists, artists, and community leaders who are reshaping the world by shifting the way stories are told — and who gets to tell them.
“We are rewriting the script for what leadership, strength, and vision look like in our communities,” said Ashley A. Love, event organizer and founder of IAmSimplyBeautiful Global. “TEDxMarksville Women is more than a stage, it’s a statement. We’re celebrating the power of voice, truth, and courage to change the future.”
The event will feature 8–10 featured speakers, cultural performances, and an immersive experience that honors creativity, inclusion, and Southern hospitality. Attendees will walk away feeling energized, empowered, and ready to create change — in their own lives and in the world around them.
About TEDxMarksville Women
TEDxMarksville Women is an independently organized TEDx event created to spotlight and amplify women’s voices across Central Louisiana and beyond. Rooted in the belief that rural communities are rich with innovation and wisdom, the event centers themes of leadership, resilience, identity, and narrative justice.
About TEDx and TED
TEDx is a program of local, self-organized events that bring people together to share a TED-like experience. At a TEDx event, TED Talks video and live speakers combine to spark deep discussion and connection. TED is a nonprofit devoted to spreading ideas through short, powerful talks from some of the world's leading thinkers and doers.
For media inquiries, partnerships, or to nominate a speaker, contact:
MarksvilleTEDx@gmail.com
Ashley Love
318-264-2569
