Rachel Farris, CPA, Attends AICPA ENGAGE Conference and Participates in Thought Leader Symposium
Las Vegas, NV, July 14, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Rachel Farris, CPA, was among the distinguished professionals who attended the AICPA's annual ENGAGE conference in Las Vegas from June 8–12, 2025. As part of the exclusive Thought Leader Symposium, Farris joined an elite group of accounting and finance experts to exchange ideas shaping the future of the profession.
The AICPA ENGAGE conference is one of the largest gatherings of accounting and finance professionals in the world, offering cutting-edge content, critical updates, and strategic insights for practitioners across disciplines. This year’s event brought together a powerhouse of industry leaders and changemakers.
Among the other notable attendees were Charles Rettig, former IRS Commissioner; Tom Cullinan, IRS Chief Counsel; Mark Koziel, President and CEO of AICPA; Lexy Kessler, Chairman at AICPA; as well as renowned thought leaders Randy Johnston and Brian Tankersley, among others.
Farris’s participation in the Thought Leader Symposium highlights her ongoing commitment to staying at the forefront of tax policy, regulatory change, and innovation in the profession. The symposium provides a platform for high-impact professionals to engage in candid discussions, explore challenges and opportunities in the industry, and help shape the strategic direction of the accounting field.
“I’m honored to be part of a forum where forward-thinking professionals collaborate to elevate the future of accounting,” said Farris. “It was incredibly valuable to hear from both public and private sector leaders about the evolving landscape of tax compliance, technology, and client advisory services.”
Rachel Farris, CPA, is known for her work helping individuals and businesses navigate complex tax structures and compliance strategies, with a focus on U.S. and Puerto Rico cross-jurisdictional planning.
