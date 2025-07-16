AFS Intercultural Programs India Empowers Youth Through the AFS Global STEM Innovators Program 2025
Bridging STEM Education, Sustainability, and Intercultural Competence
Delhi, India, July 16, 2025 --(PR.com)-- AFS Intercultural Programs India successfully concluded its flagship initiative, the AFS Global STEM Innovators Program 2025, a powerful, week-long learning journey held from 17 to 24 June across FLAME University, Pune, and Sanjay Ghodawat International School (SGIS), facilitated by Ms. Diya Badgel, Mr. Danish Khan & co-facilitated by Ms. B.L. Krishnendu.
Designed to ignite systems thinking and global citizenship among young people, the program brought together 44 exceptional student changemakers for an immersive experience that combined STEM education, design thinking, AI literacy, and the United Nations' Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).
For seven days, participants engaged in more than 15 high-impact sessions, including:
Effect+ Intercultural Workshops on collaboration, identity, and global advocacy
Field visit to IUCAA to explore astrophysics and space research
Hands-on training in data visualisation, community mapping, and technology for impact
Panel discussions on topics like STEM & gender equity and interdisciplinary innovation
Industry mentorship at BP India, where students pitched purpose-driven STEM solutions
“This program reflects the AFS vision of nurturing globally competent youth who are ready to solve complex challenges with empathy and innovation,” said Ms. Diya Badgel, National Director, AFS India. “We are incredibly proud of the creativity and collaboration that emerged from this cohort.”
The event was made possible by the unwavering support of FLAME University and SGIS Pune, whose partnership ensured a safe and enriching space for innovation, dialogue, and cultural exchange.
The AFS Global STEM Innovators Program 2025 reaffirmed the organisation’s commitment to building youth capacity in STEM for social impact, encouraging participants to become community-minded innovators driving sustainable change.
For media inquiries or partnership opportunities, please contact:
Mr. Roshan Sajan
+91-9971-34-6290
roshan.sajan@afs.org
