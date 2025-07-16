Announcing 4th Annual AI for Defense Summit
The official AI event for the defense and national security community.
National Harbor, MD, July 16, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Defense Strategies Institute is proud to announce the 4th Annual AI for Defense Summit, occurring this September 3-4 in National Harbor, MD. The 2025 Summit will convene leading experts and innovators from across DoD, Military Services, federal government, intelligence community, industry, and academia to explore the strategic integration of artificial intelligence in defense operations.
To maintain a strategic edge over rapidly modernizing adversaries, the United States is making substantial investments in AI research and development. For fiscal year 2025, the Department of Defense has requested $1.8 billion in funding for AI programs. This Summit will examine how AI is driving advances in defense systems, natural language processing, autonomous technologies, cybersecurity, logistics, predictive maintenance, and more.
The 2025 AI for Defense Summit will feature senior-level speakers including:
-Maj. Gen. Joseph Kunkel, USAF, Director of Force Design, Integration, & Wargaming, Air Force Futures, A5/7
- Melinda K. Reed, SES, Deputy Assistant Secretary of Defense for Enabling Technology, OUSD(R&E)
- Andrews Evan, SES, Director, Army ISR Task Force, U.S. Army G-2
- Lesley H. Bernys, SES, Executive Director, Department of Defense Cyber Crime Center
- Sunil Madhugiri, CTO, U.S. Customs & Border Protection
- Nicolas Chaillan, CEO & Founder, Ask Sage
- Jennifer Swanson, VP, Digital & Next-Gen Solutions, Cypress International
- Alexis Bonnell, Partnership Manager, Open AI
Topics to be covered at the Summit Include:
- Driving the integration of enabling capabilities to advance DoD technological modernization
- Generating warfighter decision advantage through accelerated AI deployment
- Leveraging Gen AI to solve critical warfighter problems
- Advancing AI-enabled warfighting systems
- Cutting-edge technological innovations to strengthen intelligence missions
- Deploying AI to enhance operational capabilities
- Harnessing human-machine integration to sustain a strategic advantage
- Software acquisition reform for accelerated innovation
- Safe & secure AI implementation to safeguard critical infrastructure
- Assuring confidence, reliability, & integrity in AI systems
- And much more.
DSI is now welcoming Sponsors and Exhibitors for the forum. To learn more please contact Dudley Duverne, dduverne@dsigroup.org or (201) 987-1803.
Active military and government and state personnel attend complimentary. Those interested in participating in the AI for Defense Summit can visit Defense Strategies Institute’s website at https://ai.dsigroup.org/. Anyone interested in learning more or sending questions contact Erica Noreika at enoreika@dsigroup.org, 201-896-7802.
Erica Noreika
201.896.7802
https://ai.dsigroup.org/
