Super Brush LLC to Showcase Precision Foam Swab Solutions at ADLM 2025 Clinical Lab Expo – Booth #5140
Springfield, MA, July 16, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Super Brush LLC, a recognized leader in foam swab technology for over 65 years, is pleased to announce its participation in the ADLM 2025 Annual Scientific Meeting & Clinical Lab Expo, taking place July 27–31, 2025, at the McCormick Place Convention Center in Chicago, IL. Super Brush will exhibit at Booth #5140, showcasing its full range of innovative, USA-made foam swab solutions.
Hosted by the Association for Diagnostics & Laboratory Medicine (ADLM), this event is the world’s premier platform for laboratory medicine professionals, featuring breakthrough technologies and the latest scientific advancements in diagnostics.
Super Brush will feature a wide range of foam swab applications, including:
Swabs for diagnostic testing kits
Swabs for device assembly operations
Swabs for inclusion in medical kits and surgical trays
Swabs for precision cleaning of electronics, printers, and delicate lab equipment
“Our in-house manufacturing gives us the flexibility to create custom foam swabs tailored to specific application needs,” said Diane Henry, Director of Sales at Super Brush. “With more than 3,000 standard designs, our lint-free, disposable, and multipurpose swabs offer unmatched quality and performance for medical and laboratory environments.”
Attendees are invited to visit Booth #5140 to meet with the Super Brush team and explore their wide-ranging swab portfolio. Team members will be on hand to discuss customized solutions for diagnostic and clinical applications.
All Super Brush products are proudly manufactured in the USA in an ISO 13485-certified and FDA-registered facility, ensuring exceptional quality, consistency, and regulatory compliance.
Contact
Michael Lecrenski
413-543-1442
www.superbrush.com
mlecrenski@superbrush.com
