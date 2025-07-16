Announcing Defense Strategies Institute’s 14th Annual Military Tactical Communications Summit
C4ISR community to convene on September 10-11, in National Harbor, MD.
National Harbor, MD, July 16, 2025 --(PR.com)-- DSI’s 14th annual Military Tactical Communications Summit will convene leading experts and key decision-makers from the DoD, Military Services, Industry, and Academia for in-depth discussions centered on advancing tactical communications and strengthening network capabilities to empower the Joint Force.
Senior speakers discuss key priorities including the Army’s Unified Network Plan (AUNP 2.0), Tactical 5G, resilient satellite communications, and the need for C3 innovation across the DoD. Attendees will have the chance to gain insight into current initiatives across the services, such as secure NC3 systems for the Air Force, advanced SATCOM capabilities for Space Force, and enhanced drone connectivity for the Navy, as well as how leaders are leveraging AI, cloud, and open systems to address the complexities of a contested battlespace.
· Ltg. (R) David Bassett, USA, Senior Counselor at the Cohen Group, Board Member
Former PEO, C3T
· Col. (P) Michael Kaloostian, USA, Incoming C2 CFT Director, Army Futures Command
· Dr. Todd Sriver, SES, Director of Nuclear Command, Control, and Communications (NC3) OUSD (A&S)
· Dr. Meggan Schoenberg, ST, Principal Director for Integrated Network System of Systems, Office of the Assistant Secretary of Defense for Critical Technologies, OUSD( R&E)
· Col. Stuart McMillan, USA, PM, Tactical Network, PEO C3N, U.S. Army
· Col. Alan Stephens, USA, Army Acquisition Officer, PEO C3N, U.S. Army
· Col. Thomas Dono, USMC, Chief of Staff, Marine Corps Systems Command
· Arthur de Leon, Director Strategic Spectrum Policy DON CIO US Department of the Navy
· MG. (R) Peter Gallagher, SVP, Technical Solutions, CACI
· Bonnie L. Triezenberg, Senior Engineer, RAND Corporation
Key Topics of Discussion:
· - Deploying the Next-Gen C2 Modernization Initiative to Address Crucial Operational Needs for the Army of the Future
· - Enhancing the Army’s Tactical Networks to Enable a Leaner, More Lethal and Better Equipped Force
· - Supporting the Warfighter with the Next Generation of Tactical Communication Capabilities
· - Understanding the Need for C3 Innovation Across the Services
· - Enhancing the Army’s Tactical Networks to Enable a Leaner, More Lethal and Better Equipped Force
· - Maintaining Secure and Advanced (Nuclear Command, Control and Communications) NC3 Capabilities Across the USAF
· - Connecting Complex Ground Operations through Advanced Satellite Communication
· - Detailing how 5G, NextG are transforming how military forces exchange information and coordinate response to threats
DSI is now welcoming Sponsors and Exhibitors for the forum.
Active US military and government and state personnel attend complimentary. Those interested in participating in the Military Tactical Communications Summit can visit Defense Strategies Institute’s website at https://taccom.dsigroup.org/. Anyone interested in learning more or sending questions please contact Jessica Joaquim at jjoaquim@dsigroup.org or (201) 824-0077.
DSI is now welcoming Sponsors and Exhibitors for the forum.
Active US military and government and state personnel attend complimentary. Those interested in participating in the Military Tactical Communications Summit can visit Defense Strategies Institute's website at https://taccom.dsigroup.org/.
Jessica Joaquim
201-824-0077
https://taccom.dsigroup.org/
