New RJ45 Keylock Switch Supports Manual Control of Network Access

Electro Standards Labs announces the Model 7186, a wall-mounted RJ45 Cat5e keylock switch enabling secure, manual switching between two networks or full disconnection. This passive, tamper-resistant device supports air-gap isolation for sensitive systems, ideal for government, military, and utility use. With no power required and easy installation, the Model 7186 ensures physical network control in secure environments.