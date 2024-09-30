United Capital Secures Terms for $5MM Equipment Lease Line
Terms offered for $5MM lease line of credit.
Houston, TX, September 30, 2024 --(PR.com)-- The customer, in the automotive rental sector, looking to finance the acquisition of additional vehicles, to fund their growth model. United Capital was able to secure terms for a $5MM Lease Line of Credit. This facility would enable the customer to meet the demand of their projected business model without have to access operational cash flow which would have restricted the customers growth potential.
The use of debt funds is to procure additional high demand vehicles to meet the growing demand of the customers client-base.
United Capital Partners is a premier financial services firm specializing in tailored debt solutions for businesses across various industries. With decades of combined experience, they bring expertise, agility, and a client-focused approach to financing.
Products include: Lease and Loan Financing, Growth Capital, Working Capital, Revolving Lines of Credit, Acquisition and Bridge Financing. Offerings range from $500,00 to over $150,000,000 and cover a wide cross-section of industries, including software, biotech, manufacturing and services.
Contact
Jennifer Blake
713-907-0372
unitedcapllc.com
