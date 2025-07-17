Vodia Announces AWS Update - Prepaid Cloud Offer and Native Support for Graviton Processors
Vodia's mission is to provide the world's best phone system to enterprises and SMBs. The Vodia PBX is easy to deploy and run; it reduces costs and secures data while enabling better collaboration and enhanced customer support.
Burlington, MA, July 17, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Vodia Networks, Inc., a provider of unified cloud communications solutions to enterprises, contact centers, and service providers, today announced an AWS update, with a prepaid AWS cloud offer and native support for Graviton Processors.
Prepaid AWS Marketplace Cloud Offer
Vodia is pleased to announce prepaid cloud packages designed for AWS marketplace are now available, so enterprises and SMBs can effortlessly deploy the Vodia phone system within AWS and streamline their communications. Any organization can now leverage Vodia’s Microsoft-certified SBC to bridge SIP devices with Teams, or build a feature-rich, robust, scalable PBX environment for enhanced, streamlined communications and reduced costs - it’s never been easier to deploy a phone system in the cloud. Setup guidance is available on the Vodia AWS installation documentation page.
Native Support for AWS Graviton Processors
AWS Graviton Processors, a family of processors designed to deliver the most cost-effective performance for cloud workloads running in Amazon Elastic Compute Cloud (Amazon EC2), are a paradigm shift in cloud computing economics. Vodia now provides native support for AWS Graviton Processors, opening a door to significant cost savings without compromising performance or reliability. For enterprises and SMBs running the Vodia PBX, this translates to immediate and substantial cost reductions on AWS infrastructure.
By supporting Graviton Processors, the Vodia PBX enables organizations to optimize spending on communication infrastructure while maintaining enterprise-grade capabilities. Vodia PBX Graviton support is now available across all supported Linux distributions, including Ubuntu, Debian, CentOS, AlmaLinux, or Rocky Linux, so any organization can deploy cost-effective Graviton instances and see an immediate reduction of its AWS bills.
Vodia’s AWS Marketplace updates follow the company’s recent announcements of prepaid cloud offerings for DigitalOcean and Microsoft Azure.
To find out more Vodia prepaid cloud offers on AWS, Microsoft Azure, and DigitalOcean, or about our native support for Graviton Processors, potential partners should contact the company via email, sales@vodia.com, or phone, +1 (617) 861-3490.
About Vodia
Vodia Networks, Inc. provides B2B cloud communications solutions for enterprises, contact centers, and service providers. Its PBX software offers a broad range of business telephony features for on-premise and cloud deployments on Windows, Linux, and Mac. Fully SIP-compliant, Vodia integrates with numerous SIP devices and trunking providers for flexible telephony. Its multi-tenant platforms support desk phones, softphones, APIs, and third-party CRM integrations. Vodia empowers partners and users with world-class cloud PBX and personalized support to ensure success. The company operates globally, with offices in Boston, USA, and Berlin, Germany. Visit Vodia on LinkedIn, X, and YouTube.
