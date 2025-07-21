From Mom to Market Disruptor: How a Long-Time Host Learnt to Build a Platform That is Winning Over Hosts and Redefining Short-Term Rentals

FlexaStay is a new rental platform where guests post what they want, and nearby hosts send tailored offers. Built by a mother of three using AI, it gives hosts more control, boosts occupancy, and makes booking more human. With smart alerts, cash options, and in-app negotiation, FlexaStay is redefining short-term rentals.