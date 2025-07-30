Mirthuni Apparel Sourcing Service Launches to Connect Global Fashion Brands with Certified Garment Manufacturers in India

Tiruppur-based Mirthuni Apparel Sourcing Service enables global fashion labels to source private label garments from WRAP, BSCI, and GOTS-certified factories across India. The agency offers low-MOQ production support for categories like kidswear, loungewear, and custom apparels.