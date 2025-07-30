Mirthuni Apparel Sourcing Service Launches to Connect Global Fashion Brands with Certified Garment Manufacturers in India
Tiruppur-based Mirthuni Apparel Sourcing Service enables global fashion labels to source private label garments from WRAP, BSCI, and GOTS-certified factories across India. The agency offers low-MOQ production support for categories like kidswear, loungewear, and custom apparels.
New York, NY, July 30, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Mirthuni Apparel Sourcing Service has formally launched operations to assist international fashion brands in sourcing certified knitwear and private label apparel from India. Headquartered in Tiruppur, the company provides end-to-end production coordination, working closely with over 40 audited factories to streamline global sourcing and manufacturing requirements.
The agency’s core offerings include support for T-shirts, kidswear, uniforms, sleepwear, and loungewear production. Each factory partner is certified under WRAP, BSCI, or GOTS standards, ensuring adherence to international guidelines for ethical labor practices, product safety, and environmental compliance. Brands working with Mirthuni benefit from tailored sourcing programs that cover tech pack interpretation, factory matchmaking, fabric selection, sampling, inline quality control, packaging, and global shipping coordination — available through FOB and DDP terms.
Mirthuni also supports emerging direct-to-consumer (DTC) businesses that seek flexibility and transparency in their supply chains. Among them is Mijoosh.com, a growing Indian kidswear brand offering flame-resistant and organic cotton clothing for children. By aligning such niche brands with certified and capable production partners, Mirthuni contributes to the broader shift toward safety-conscious, small-batch manufacturing in the children’s apparel sector.
“Our objective is to remove sourcing inefficiencies for global buyers by acting as their on-ground representative,” said Raghuraman Sakthi, founder of Mirthuni Apparel Sourcing Service. “From design approval to bulk dispatch, we offer visibility and accountability across the supply chain.”
With increasing demand from US, European, and MENA-based fashion labels for certified and small-MOQ production out of South Asia, Mirthuni aims to position itself as a reliable sourcing partner for buyers navigating the complexities of Indian garment manufacturing.
To learn more about Mirthuni’s sourcing support or to request a quote, visit: https://massindia.in
The agency’s core offerings include support for T-shirts, kidswear, uniforms, sleepwear, and loungewear production. Each factory partner is certified under WRAP, BSCI, or GOTS standards, ensuring adherence to international guidelines for ethical labor practices, product safety, and environmental compliance. Brands working with Mirthuni benefit from tailored sourcing programs that cover tech pack interpretation, factory matchmaking, fabric selection, sampling, inline quality control, packaging, and global shipping coordination — available through FOB and DDP terms.
Mirthuni also supports emerging direct-to-consumer (DTC) businesses that seek flexibility and transparency in their supply chains. Among them is Mijoosh.com, a growing Indian kidswear brand offering flame-resistant and organic cotton clothing for children. By aligning such niche brands with certified and capable production partners, Mirthuni contributes to the broader shift toward safety-conscious, small-batch manufacturing in the children’s apparel sector.
“Our objective is to remove sourcing inefficiencies for global buyers by acting as their on-ground representative,” said Raghuraman Sakthi, founder of Mirthuni Apparel Sourcing Service. “From design approval to bulk dispatch, we offer visibility and accountability across the supply chain.”
With increasing demand from US, European, and MENA-based fashion labels for certified and small-MOQ production out of South Asia, Mirthuni aims to position itself as a reliable sourcing partner for buyers navigating the complexities of Indian garment manufacturing.
To learn more about Mirthuni’s sourcing support or to request a quote, visit: https://massindia.in
Contact
Mirthuni Apparel Sourcing ServiceContact
Sivasakthi Thangaraj
+914214975268
https://massindia.in/
Sivasakthi Thangaraj
+914214975268
https://massindia.in/
Categories