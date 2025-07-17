Ugly Duckling Launches New Premium Developers

Ugly Duckling, a leader in professional hair color and care, proudly announces the launch of its new Premium 20 Vol. (12%) and 30 Vol. (9%) Cream Developers. These developers contain Bond Protect and can lift higher and better: a first in hair coloring technology. Says Ishan Dutta, CEO and Founder of the company: “We’ve always been very good at helping stylists take women blonde and ultra-blonde. With these new developers, we now go a stage further."