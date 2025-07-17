Ugly Duckling Launches New Premium Developers
Los Angeles, CA, July 17, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Ugly Duckling, a leader in professional hair color and care, proudly announces the launch of its new Premium 20 Vol. (12%) and 30 Vol. (9%) Cream Developers. Crafted for salon professionals who demand unmatched lift, hair protection, and consistent results, these developers set a new benchmark in safety and performance.
Breakthrough Bond Protection inside your Developer
Both the 20 Vol. Premium Developer and the 30 Vol Premium Developer feature advanced Bond Protect technology, enriched with essential oils. This innovative formula safeguards hair integrity, drastically reducing damage even during intense lifting and blonding services.
Professionals can confidently achieve up to four levels of lift with color, and up to five levels with bleach—making these developers ideal for blonding, color correction, and resistant hair transformations.
Says Ishan Dutta, CEO and Founder of the company: “We’ve always been very good at helping stylists take women blonde and ultra-blonde. With these new developers, we now go a stage further. We’re putting Bond Protect into developers for extra lift and extra safety.
“If you have very dark roots you need to lift, you can use this knowing you will be able to take that hair all the way to level 10 blonde.
“I think stylists and women in American are going to be really excited by this,” he added.
Salon-Ready, Versatile & Compatible
- Professional large format (33.8 oz. / 1L).
- Fully stabilized, rich cream formulas ensure uniform color results and a pleasant scent, enhancing the salon experience for both stylists and clients.
- Specifically designed to work flawlessly with Ugly Duckling Professional Hair Color, as well as all major color and bleach brands.
- Made in Europe under the highest quality standards, meeting the needs of discerning colorists globally.
Performance & Lift
- 20 Vol. Premium Developer can lift by up to 5 levels.
- 30 Vol. Premium Developer can lift by up to 8 levels and even take ultra dark roots blonde.
Commitment to Professionals
With over 40,000 satisfied clients and a robust professional support program, Ugly Duckling continues to pioneer new standards in hair color technology. Both developers are available now at Ugly Duckling’s official website, with free shipping on orders over $100 and a 30-day free returns policy ensuring absolute satisfaction for salons and colorists.
For additional details or to place an order, please visit the Ugly Duckling website.
Media Contact:
Sally Madison
support@uglyducklingcolor.com
Ugly Duckling Color
www.uglyducklingcolor.com
About Ugly Duckling:
Ugly Duckling is a Los Angeles based brand which has redefined the professional hair color category with cutting-edge formulas that deliver beautiful, consistent, and resilient results. They are known for their sophisticated and rich color results as well as their advanced haircare.
www.uglyducklingcolor.com/developers/246-30-vol-premium-developer-8422230002470.html
