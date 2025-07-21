JMR CXO Dialogue – Fiji 2025: Driving the Future of Financial Services in the Pacific
Suva, Fiji, July 21, 2025 --(PR.com)-- MR Infotech, a global leader in core banking and digital technology solutions, convened the Pacific’s top financial minds for the JMR CXO Dialogue – Fiji 2025, held in the first week of July at the Tanoa Plaza Hotel, Suva.
Themed “The Future of Financial Services in the Digital Age,” the Dialogue offered an important platform for Fijian bank CXOs, government leaders, and industry experts to explore how citizen-centric, digital-first innovation can reshape everyday banking and enable sustainable financial inclusion across the Pacific.
Discussions spanned customer experience transformation, integrated digital ecosystems, public–private partnerships (PPPs), and the power of scalable, locally relevant technologies to bridge service gaps and empower citizens.
The event was inaugurated by Hon. Manoa Kamikamica, Fiji’s Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for Trade, Co-operatives, Small and Medium Enterprises, and Communications, who delivered the opening address.
“Fiji is not just a gateway to the Pacific—it is an emerging hub for digital innovation,” said Hon. Kamikamica. “JMR Infotech’s commitment to enabling smarter, more inclusive financial services aligns well with the government’s vision for a connected, tech-driven future.”
Jayafar Moidu, Founder and CEO of JMR Infotech, delivered the keynote address, emphasizing the need for contextual, inclusive transformation.
“This Dialogue reflects our belief that digital transformation must be both inclusive and rooted in local realities,” said Moidu. “With our on-ground presence in Fiji and our strong emphasis on Public–Private Partnerships, we aim to empower financial institutions across the Pacific to deliver everyday banking that is simple, secure, and people-first.”
JMR Infotech’s approach goes beyond core banking modernization. The company partners with governments on resource planning solutions that enable efficient, transparent service delivery, while its proprietary IP-based platform, LivEzy, helps create unified digital ecosystems that seamlessly integrate payments, banking, commerce, and e-government services.
As part of its long-term commitment to the region, JMR Infotech recently launched a new regional subsidiary in Fiji, reinforcing its dedication to fostering digital growth, financial inclusion, and local capacity-building across Pacific Island nations. The company has been working with banks in the Pacific to enhance their digital capabilities and is now better positioned to co-create regionally relevant, scalable financial and government service solutions in partnership with local stakeholders.
The JMR CXO Dialogue – Fiji 2025 also featured a dynamic panel discussion on “Reimagining Everyday Banking: Growth, Inclusion, and Innovation in the Pacific,” with expert contributions from:
Mr. Veilawa Rereiwasaliwa, CEO, Merchant Finance Ltd
Mr. Omid Saberi, CIO, BSP Fiji
Mr. Praneel Prasad, Project Manager, Reserve Bank of Fiji
Ms. Georgina Naigulevu, Director – Transformation, TetraTech
Together, these leaders shared insights on how financial institutions, technology providers, and government agencies can collaborate to build inclusive, resilient financial ecosystems that deliver real impact for Pacific communities.
With a track record of 400+ turnkey projects and deep domain expertise across platforms like Oracle FLEXCUBE, OBDX, OFSAA, and its own LivEzy digital platform, JMR Infotech is known for delivering core banking modernization, regulatory compliance, analytics, government resource planning, and customer experience solutions across more than 75 countries worldwide.
About JMR Infotech
JMR Infotech is a premier global technology solutions provider specializing in delivering end-to-end digital transformation for financial institutions, government agencies, and businesses worldwide.
We are one of the leading partners for Oracle’s Financial Services solutions, while also offering proprietary IP-based platforms such as LivEzy, designed to power integrated ecosystems for payments, banking, commerce, and e-government services.
JMR Infotech’s expertise spans core banking modernization, regulatory compliance, customer experience platforms, government resource planning solutions, and advanced analytics and AI-powered engagement.
With a presence in over 75 countries and a track record of 400+ turnkey projects, we are committed to building trusted partnerships and delivering innovative, scalable, and locally relevant solutions that drive efficiency, transparency, and inclusive growth.
For more information about JMR Infotech and our services, please visit www.jmrinfotech.com
