Future Horizons Presents Autism: The Way I See It with Dr. Temple Grandin, Sept. 15 in the Missoula, MT Area

Temple Grandin, PhD, is a professor at Colorado State University and a leading adult with autism. She authored several books, including bestsellers "Thinking in Pictures" and "Animals in Translation." She lectures nationwide on autism. Her work has appeared in The New York Times, People, NPR, and 20/20. Her latest book is "Autism Sensory and Behavior." Named one of Time’s 100 Most Influential People, her life inspired an Emmy-winning HBO film.