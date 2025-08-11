Future Horizons Presents Autism: The Way I See It with Dr. Temple Grandin, Sept. 15 in the Missoula, MT Area
Temple Grandin, PhD, is a professor at Colorado State University and a leading adult with autism. She authored several books, including bestsellers "Thinking in Pictures" and "Animals in Translation." She lectures nationwide on autism. Her work has appeared in The New York Times, People, NPR, and 20/20. Her latest book is "Autism Sensory and Behavior." Named one of Time’s 100 Most Influential People, her life inspired an Emmy-winning HBO film.
Missoula, MT, August 11, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Dr. Temple Grandin, a world-renowned autism advocate, scientist, and inventor, has inspired hundreds of thousands of individuals and families impacted by autism.
In this powerful and personal presentation, Dr. Grandin shares the challenges she’s faced throughout her life, offering an honest look into her childhood along with practical strategies to help others navigate similar experiences and enhance their quality of life.
Drawing from both her lived experience and evidence-based research, she provides valuable insights into different types of thinkers, their unique strengths, and how to encourage innovation and understanding in young people.
Topics Dr. Grandin will cover include:
• The importance of early intervention, effective therapies, and inclusive education.
• Guidance on toilet training and navigating puberty.
• Preparing for high school, learning to drive, and planning for college.
Whether a parent, educator, or individual on the spectrum, this session offers a wealth of wisdom, practical guidance, and heartfelt encouragement—all firmly rooted in science and compassion.
In this powerful and personal presentation, Dr. Grandin shares the challenges she’s faced throughout her life, offering an honest look into her childhood along with practical strategies to help others navigate similar experiences and enhance their quality of life.
Drawing from both her lived experience and evidence-based research, she provides valuable insights into different types of thinkers, their unique strengths, and how to encourage innovation and understanding in young people.
Topics Dr. Grandin will cover include:
• The importance of early intervention, effective therapies, and inclusive education.
• Guidance on toilet training and navigating puberty.
• Preparing for high school, learning to drive, and planning for college.
Whether a parent, educator, or individual on the spectrum, this session offers a wealth of wisdom, practical guidance, and heartfelt encouragement—all firmly rooted in science and compassion.
Contact
Future Horizons, Inc.Contact
Carissa Williams
817-277-0727
https://www.fhautism.com/
Carissa Williams
817-277-0727
https://www.fhautism.com/
Categories