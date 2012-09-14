Arts & Entertainment: Events & Concerts News
Get in the holiday spirit with a weekend line up of events presented by Team Boom Cups & Irie Events (December 20-22). - December 20, 2019 - Ft Liquordale Entertainment
Future Horizons will be hosting An Evening with Temple Grandin in Oklahoma City, OK on February 11, 2020. - December 20, 2019 - Future Horizons, Inc.
Future Horizons will be hosting An Evening with Temple Grandin on January 28, 2020. - December 20, 2019 - Future Horizons, Inc.
Dozens of street missionaries, led by Steve Auth, author of “The Missionary of Wall Street” and Chief Investment Officer, Equities, at Federated Investors “FII,” completed another successful street mission this weekend in New York City. The mission began during New York’s... - December 19, 2019 - Steve Auth
The Pumps & Pearls Holiday Luncheon benefiting Heal the Hood Foundation of Memphis. Guest speaker, Denise Wiggins, will be in Memphis, TN, Thursday, December 19 for live interviews and press December 20. Saturday, December 21 she will speak at a fundraising luncheon presented by the International Association of Women. Your presence and support would be greatly appreciated. - December 19, 2019 - IAW Greater Memphis Chapter
Future Horizons will be hosting An Evening with Temple Grandin in Lubbock, Texas on February 17, 2020. - December 18, 2019 - Future Horizons, Inc.
Arek Zasowski’s “Let Go: The Prelude” named Best Romance Short at the prestigious 2019 Culver City Film Festival in Los Angeles after being screened at the high quality settings at Cinemark 18 & XD Movie Theatre in Los Angeles, CA. - December 17, 2019 - Arek Zasowski
Eastern National today announced the release of the highly anticipated 2020 Passport To Your National Parks® Regional Stamp Set. Since 1986, fans of the Passport To Your National Parks program have been collecting these colorful, commemorative stamp sets to decorate their beloved Passport books. - December 17, 2019 - Eastern National
Code2action announces an agreement to create and manage mobile marketing campaigns for three of the highest volume, upscale gentlemen's clubs in all of Massachusetts. - December 13, 2019 - Code2action Inc.
Other "Outlander" Standouts Ed Speleers, John Bell, Maria Doyle Kennedy, Plus Tom Welling, Michael Rosenbaum, Kristin Kreuk, Erica Durance, John Glover Part of One of the Largest "Smallville" Collections Ever at Ernest N. Morial Convention Center - December 13, 2019 - Wizard Entertainment, Inc.
In 2020, this pioneering festival celebrating women in brewing will be hosted at South Florida’s newest retail and entertainment destination, Dania Pointe. - December 11, 2019 - FemAle Brew Fest
Steve Auth, author of “The Missionary of Wall Street” and Chief Investment Officer, Equities, at Federated Investors (FII), will be embarking on an Advent Mission on December 14 and December 16, along with dozens of volunteers on the streets of SoHo in New York City. Individuals interested... - December 10, 2019 - Steve Auth
Non-profit co-founder Keeli Simpson will be featured Wednesday night on Ellen’s Greatest Night of Giveaways. - December 10, 2019 - Join The Flock
Arek Zasowski’s “Let Go: The Prelude” has been officially selected for the prestigious 2019 Culver City Film Festival in Los Angeles and forms part of the official film festival program. It will be screened with a live audience at 10:00 pm on the final day of the film festival – Thursday, December 12, 2019 at the Cinemark 18 & XD Movie Theatre at (HHLA) The Promenade at Howard Hughes Center, 6081 Center Drive, Los Angeles, CA. - December 10, 2019 - Arek Zasowski
Online stationery brand Basic Invite has launched a new product line of Valentine's Party Invitations. - December 09, 2019 - Basic Invite
The Unity Vibe Will be Rubbing Elbows with Hollywood A-Listers. - December 06, 2019 - Sportsheets International, Inc.
UnitySME is excited to present Holiday All Stars Toy Drives for the first time in the Tampa Bay area. Unity’s mission involves building a strong foundation to create, educate and motivate our younger generation to give back. The Indo American Foundation of Tampa Bay (IAFTB-PZX) will be the platinum sponsor for the event. - December 06, 2019 - Indo American Foundation of Tampa Bay
Most Americans already love extra virgin olive oil (EVOO) for its flavor and versatility. But not all of them are aware of the range of flavors and quality that extra virgin olive oils can possess, based on how its produced and stored, the varietal of olives or where it originates. They may not know... - December 05, 2019 - CEQ Italia
Danielle Procaccio, a contemporary artist from New York, will have her artwork showcased at Art Miami, which runs from December 3 to December 8, 2019. Procaccio’s original paintings will be on display and available for purchase to investors, museums and art enthusiasts throughout the week.
“I’m... - December 04, 2019 - Danielle Procaccio
In La Caja, a whirlwind 60 minute piece, a group of doctors strive to find the cure of a mysterious ailment. Their patient, Martinez suffers from a rare psychic condition developed after a traumatic event at sea. His condition worsens as he becomes submerged in an imaginary inferno, blurring the boundaries between fact and fantasy. - December 03, 2019 - Teatro LATEA
Art Miami 2019 - December 03, 2019 - Jonathan Novak Contemporary Art
Grammy Award winner Tori Kelly, Grammy Award winner Colbie Caillat, folk-pop musical group Us The Duo, and more come together at Carnegie Hall on Thursday, December 5 to perform at Christmas with Tim Janis & Special Guests, a benefit concert for the Forever Young Foundation's music therapy initiative... - December 02, 2019 - Tim Janis Ensemble
A different type of Christmas event is coming to Western PA, and Santa Claus will be there - but you probably won't want to bring the kids to this one. - November 29, 2019 - Haunted Hills Estate Scream Park
The Language Garden will hold their weekly language exchange meetups at the ground floor garden area of Terminal C in Taipei City, Taiwan, starting on December 10, 2019.
Previously, the Language Garden meetups were held in a smaller capacity in various cafes around Taipei. Beginning in December, however,... - November 28, 2019 - Meitefusi
Falcone and Associates, LLC. and Equity Resources, LLC Announce the Grand Opening Celebration of Sentosa Beachwalk Apartment Homes in St. John’s County, FL. - November 26, 2019 - Pegasus Residential
ARIDO, a closely guarded secret in the world's most exclusive jewelry, creates fine art jewelry created with the highest quality gems. Founded by a scion of the Raphael family, descending from the Moussaieffs gem specialist, Jesse Raphael & celebrity guru Thomas Chappell, a world class designer with a background in fashion, art, and history. - November 25, 2019 - ARIDO Jewelry
2019 Producer’s Choice Honors Lily Lisa with Humanitarian Award. - November 25, 2019 - Lily Lisa
2019 Culver City Film Festival to be held at Cinemark 18 and XD, (HHLA) at The Promenade at Howard Hughes Center. Opening night ceremonies and additional festival information. - November 23, 2019 - Culver City Film Festival
Exciting new talent, Eddie Marco, joins the hit off-Broadway review, Celebrate The Moment by Jill Senter Productions. - November 21, 2019 - Jill Senter
Ian Finkel, the World’s Greatest Xylophonist and Elliot Finkel, noted composer and conductor, reunite onstage for a new exciting interpretation of the Great American Songbook. - November 20, 2019 - Ian Finkel
After a very successful tour of “Peter Pan & Friends On Ice,” Ice Creative Entertainment Group is launching their newest IP: FairyTales On Ice(TM). Like Peter Pan & Friends On Ice, FairyTales On Ice features a new all original soundtrack, custom extravagant costumes, over the top... - November 20, 2019 - Ice Creative Entertainment Group
Augusta Road Business Association continues their annual Holiday Open House Tradition on Sunday, November 24 from 1:00 to 5:00 p.m. Participating businesses will host special events to celebrate the upcoming holidays. Shoppers can get in the holiday spirit with a visit from Santa, music, carriage rides, hot cocoa, holiday stories, door prizes, sweet treats and eats, hot cocoa, special gift ideas for Christmas and much more. It is a fun day for all ages. - November 20, 2019 - Augusta Road Business Association
The screening will take place in the Leonard Nimoy Event Horizon theater where a panel discussion will follow with the award-winning filmmaker, the film's co-producer and Griffith Observatory's renowned space artist Don Dixon. Griffith Observatory will also share its own rare collection of original Bonestell paintings. - November 20, 2019 - Chesley Bonestell: A Brush with the Future
South Florida International Fashion Week powered by the Fashion for a Cause Foundation announces its fifth iteration that will take place March 4 through the 7, 2020, four days of fashion events and shows presented by Porsche West Broward. - November 20, 2019 - Fashion For A Cause Foundation
Join NIFS Mini Marathon & 5K Training Program and cross the finish line in 2020.
Training runs start at NIFS convenient downtown location Wednesday nights, January 22 - May 6, 2020, at 6 pm. Online registration is now open.
Now in their 30th year, the NIFS Mini Marathon & 5K Training Program... - November 19, 2019 - NIFS
K&S strongly believes that it is important to be an active part of the community and do their share of charity work to help support local individuals and organizations in surrounding areas. - November 19, 2019 - K&S Sportswear
Lily Lisa Brand joins in sponsorship of Hurun Report's 20th Anniversary Celebration and the annual "China's Most Respected Entrepreneur" award ceremony held in Beijing. - November 14, 2019 - Lily Lisa
Young Dirty Bastard is no new face or newbie to the music industry. BarSun Jones, a.k.a YDB (Young Dirty Bastard), will release his debut single, “BarSun,” on Nov. 15. YDB is not only the son of Old Dirty Bastard, but he’s known for his capricious character on WE TV’s GUHH NY. - November 14, 2019 - Young Dirty Bastard
During their 3rd Annual Film Festival, the nonprofit organization will host a very special event that will feature Michelle Manu, Sasha Marie Speer and a panel of courageous women to share their experience in the industry after coming forward in facing their accusers. - November 12, 2019 - Female Filmmakers Fuse
Indoor Entertainment Facility Getting New Attractions and Amenities - November 11, 2019 - Jump City
TV’s ghost hunter, Mark Keyes and known Witch team up for a haunted weekend at Bethlehem’s haunted Hanoverville Roadhouse. - November 10, 2019 - Androide Entertainment
A tangled web is woven when a scandalous affair produces more than betrayal, mistrust, and heartbreak. Push Entertainment presents Actress Keshia Knight Pulliam of "The Cosby Show" and Tyler Perry's "House of Payne." Actor Brad James of "For Better or Worse," “Daddy’s Home" and a "A House Divided." The cast also consists of Actor Lamon Archey of "Days of Our Lives" and "The Young and The Restless." Reality TV Star Malaysia Pargo of "Basketball Wives of LA" and actress and leading lady Gin Blant. - November 09, 2019 - Push Entertainment
Make Art Day is a new event organized by Portland Open Studios where the public is invited to come make artworks on Sunday November 17 from 12-4pm at the Portland Arts and Learning Studios with the guidance of professional artists in Portland, Oregon. - November 09, 2019 - Portland Open Studios
The Scientology Info Center is proud to announce its series of events over the holiday season. Starting on November 16, the events provide something for everyone over the next months. - November 09, 2019 - Church of Scientology
Courage and beauty are evident as patients model on the runway during SMGlobal Catwalk. The models, who are in the midst of surgeries, chemo, and radiation beat cancer in every step they take. - November 08, 2019 - YES! Beat Liver Tumors
Found in the Underground is back for its fourth installation, and this time it’s getting a whole new set of wheels. - November 08, 2019 - What Is Art
Charlotte Tarpon Boys Soccer is pleased to announce the opening of the 2019-20 season and upcoming events for this season. - November 08, 2019 - Charlotte High School Boys Soccer
12 year old to be Art Director of a new art show coming to Eudora, Kansas. - November 07, 2019 - Artwork by Haley
An award winning short mysterious romance returns on a big screen to the film capital of the world at the 8th Annual Marina del Rey Film Festival in Los Angeles. - November 05, 2019 - Arek Zasowski
Marina del Rey Film Festival screens over 250 independent films from around the word in Los Angeles. - November 02, 2019 - Marina del Rey Film Festival
