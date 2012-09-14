PR.com is a leader in paid and free press release distribution. To reach journalists, increase online visibility, and attract new customers, submit via our global online news and press release distribution service to top search engines, thousands of websites, social media, blogger networks, as well as via print, broadcast, radio, mobile channels, and more.

Team ﻿Boom Cups & Irie Events Presents "Home For The Holidays" Destination DalMar Get in the holiday spirit with a weekend line up of events presented by Team Boom Cups & Irie Events (December 20-22). - December 20, 2019 - Ft Liquordale Entertainment

An Evening with Temple Grandin: Connecting Animal Behavior & Autism - February 11, 2020 Future Horizons will be hosting An Evening with Temple Grandin in Oklahoma City, OK on February 11, 2020. - December 20, 2019 - Future Horizons, Inc.

An Evening with Temple Grandin: "Educating All Kinds of Minds" - Atlanta, GA Future Horizons will be hosting An Evening with Temple Grandin on January 28, 2020. - December 20, 2019 - Future Horizons, Inc.

The Missionary of Wall Street Leads Dozens of Volunteers in Successful Advent Mission During New York’s "Santa Con" Dozens of street missionaries, led by Steve Auth, author of “The Missionary of Wall Street” and Chief Investment Officer, Equities, at Federated Investors “FII,” completed another successful street mission this weekend in New York City. The mission began during New York’s... - December 19, 2019 - Steve Auth

Greater Memphis Chapter of International Association of Women Pumps & Pearls Holiday Luncheon The Pumps & Pearls Holiday Luncheon benefiting Heal the Hood Foundation of Memphis. Guest speaker, Denise Wiggins, will be in Memphis, TN, Thursday, December 19 for live interviews and press December 20. Saturday, December 21 she will speak at a fundraising luncheon presented by the International Association of Women. Your presence and support would be greatly appreciated. - December 19, 2019 - IAW Greater Memphis Chapter

Arek Zasowski Wins Best Romance Short at Culver City Film Festival Arek Zasowski’s “Let Go: The Prelude” named Best Romance Short at the prestigious 2019 Culver City Film Festival in Los Angeles after being screened at the high quality settings at Cinemark 18 & XD Movie Theatre in Los Angeles, CA. - December 17, 2019 - Arek Zasowski

Passport To Your National Parks® 2020 Regional Stamp Set Now Available Eastern National today announced the release of the highly anticipated 2020 Passport To Your National Parks® Regional Stamp Set. Since 1986, fans of the Passport To Your National Parks program have been collecting these colorful, commemorative stamp sets to decorate their beloved Passport books. - December 17, 2019 - Eastern National

Code2action and Beantown Enterprises Have Executed an Agreement for Mobile Marketing Services with Three Upscale Gentlemen's Nightclubs in Massachusetts Code2action announces an agreement to create and manage mobile marketing campaigns for three of the highest volume, upscale gentlemen's clubs in all of Massachusetts. - December 13, 2019 - Code2action Inc.

"Outlander" Star Heughan, "The Princess Bride’s" Elwes & Shawn, Huge "Smallville" Cast Reunion Top 10th Annual Wizard World New Orleans, January 3-5, 2020 Other "Outlander" Standouts Ed Speleers, John Bell, Maria Doyle Kennedy, Plus Tom Welling, Michael Rosenbaum, Kristin Kreuk, Erica Durance, John Glover Part of One of the Largest "Smallville" Collections Ever at Ernest N. Morial Convention Center - December 13, 2019 - Wizard Entertainment, Inc.

Announcing FemAle Brew Fest(TM) 2020 - South Florida’s 4th Annual Beer Festival Celebrating Women in the Brewing Industry In 2020, this pioneering festival celebrating women in brewing will be hosted at South Florida’s newest retail and entertainment destination, Dania Pointe. - December 11, 2019 - FemAle Brew Fest

The Missionary of Wall Street Embarks on Advent Mission During SantaCon Steve Auth, author of “The Missionary of Wall Street” and Chief Investment Officer, Equities, at Federated Investors (FII), will be embarking on an Advent Mission on December 14 and December 16, along with dozens of volunteers on the streets of SoHo in New York City. Individuals interested... - December 10, 2019 - Steve Auth

Atlanta Resident Featured on Ellen's Holiday Special Non-profit co-founder Keeli Simpson will be featured Wednesday night on Ellen’s Greatest Night of Giveaways. - December 10, 2019 - Join The Flock

Arek Zasowski's "Let Go: The Prelude" is an Official Selection at Culver City Film Festival Arek Zasowski’s “Let Go: The Prelude” has been officially selected for the prestigious 2019 Culver City Film Festival in Los Angeles and forms part of the official film festival program. It will be screened with a live audience at 10:00 pm on the final day of the film festival – Thursday, December 12, 2019 at the Cinemark 18 & XD Movie Theatre at (HHLA) The Promenade at Howard Hughes Center, 6081 Center Drive, Los Angeles, CA. - December 10, 2019 - Arek Zasowski

Newly Cultivated Valentine's Party Invitations from BasicInvite.com Online stationery brand Basic Invite has launched a new product line of Valentine's Party Invitations. - December 09, 2019 - Basic Invite

Tampa Toy Drive with UnitySME Holiday All Stars UnitySME is excited to present Holiday All Stars Toy Drives for the first time in the Tampa Bay area. Unity’s mission involves building a strong foundation to create, educate and motivate our younger generation to give back. The Indo American Foundation of Tampa Bay (IAFTB-PZX) will be the platinum sponsor for the event. - December 06, 2019 - Indo American Foundation of Tampa Bay

CEQ Italia and QvExtra! International Join Forces to Raise the Quality and Awareness of Fine European Olive Oil Most Americans already love extra virgin olive oil (EVOO) for its flavor and versatility. But not all of them are aware of the range of flavors and quality that extra virgin olive oils can possess, based on how its produced and stored, the varietal of olives or where it originates. They may not know... - December 05, 2019 - CEQ Italia

Danielle Procaccio Artwork Featured at Art Miami, 2019 Danielle Procaccio, a contemporary artist from New York, will have her artwork showcased at Art Miami, which runs from December 3 to December 8, 2019. Procaccio’s original paintings will be on display and available for purchase to investors, museums and art enthusiasts throughout the week. “I’m... - December 04, 2019 - Danielle Procaccio

La Caja from Los Escultores del Aire In La Caja, a whirlwind 60 minute piece, a group of doctors strive to find the cure of a mysterious ailment. Their patient, Martinez suffers from a rare psychic condition developed after a traumatic event at sea. His condition worsens as he becomes submerged in an imaginary inferno, blurring the boundaries between fact and fantasy. - December 03, 2019 - Teatro LATEA

Kate Winslet’s Golden Hat Foundation & the Forever Young Foundation to Benefit from Star-Studded Concert at Carnegie Hall on December 5, 2019 Grammy Award winner Tori Kelly, Grammy Award winner Colbie Caillat, folk-pop musical group Us The Duo, and more come together at Carnegie Hall on Thursday, December 5 to perform at Christmas with Tim Janis & Special Guests, a benefit concert for the Forever Young Foundation's music therapy initiative... - December 02, 2019 - Tim Janis Ensemble

Haunted Hills Estate Scream Park Brings Christmas Chills to Western PA A different type of Christmas event is coming to Western PA, and Santa Claus will be there - but you probably won't want to bring the kids to this one. - November 29, 2019 - Haunted Hills Estate Scream Park

Language Garden to Hold Language Exchange Meetups at New Location in Taipei City, Taiwan The Language Garden will hold their weekly language exchange meetups at the ground floor garden area of Terminal C in Taipei City, Taiwan, starting on December 10, 2019. Previously, the Language Garden meetups were held in a smaller capacity in various cafes around Taipei. Beginning in December, however,... - November 28, 2019 - Meitefusi

Sentosa Beachwalk Apartment Homes Grand Opening Falcone and Associates, LLC. and Equity Resources, LLC Announce the Grand Opening Celebration of Sentosa Beachwalk Apartment Homes in St. John’s County, FL. - November 26, 2019 - Pegasus Residential

ARIDO Presenting World’s Most Exclusive Art Offering, Multi Billion Dollar Trade Deal During Art Basel 2019 ARIDO, a closely guarded secret in the world's most exclusive jewelry, creates fine art jewelry created with the highest quality gems. Founded by a scion of the Raphael family, descending from the Moussaieffs gem specialist, Jesse Raphael & celebrity guru Thomas Chappell, a world class designer with a background in fashion, art, and history. - November 25, 2019 - ARIDO Jewelry

Save the Dates - The Famous 2019 Culver City Film Festival is Coming Soon 2019 Culver City Film Festival to be held at Cinemark 18 and XD, (HHLA) at The Promenade at Howard Hughes Center. Opening night ceremonies and additional festival information. - November 23, 2019 - Culver City Film Festival

Eddie Marco Joins the Cast of Celebrate The Moment Exciting new talent, Eddie Marco, joins the hit off-Broadway review, Celebrate The Moment by Jill Senter Productions. - November 21, 2019 - Jill Senter

The Finkel Brother Reunite to Explore the Great American Songbook at Don't Tell Mama Ian Finkel, the World’s Greatest Xylophonist and Elliot Finkel, noted composer and conductor, reunite onstage for a new exciting interpretation of the Great American Songbook. - November 20, 2019 - Ian Finkel

New Family Ice Show Brand Tours the USA After a very successful tour of “Peter Pan & Friends On Ice,” Ice Creative Entertainment Group is launching their newest IP: FairyTales On Ice(TM). Like Peter Pan & Friends On Ice, FairyTales On Ice features a new all original soundtrack, custom extravagant costumes, over the top... - November 20, 2019 - Ice Creative Entertainment Group

Augusta Road’s Holiday Open House 2019 - Greenville’s Holiday Tradition Continues Augusta Road Business Association continues their annual Holiday Open House Tradition on Sunday, November 24 from 1:00 to 5:00 p.m. Participating businesses will host special events to celebrate the upcoming holidays. Shoppers can get in the holiday spirit with a visit from Santa, music, carriage rides, hot cocoa, holiday stories, door prizes, sweet treats and eats, hot cocoa, special gift ideas for Christmas and much more. It is a fun day for all ages. - November 20, 2019 - Augusta Road Business Association

FOTO Celebrates Space Art Pioneer with “Chesley Bonestell: A Brush with the Future” November 25 at Griffith Observatory in Los Angeles, California The screening will take place in the Leonard Nimoy Event Horizon theater where a panel discussion will follow with the award-winning filmmaker, the film's co-producer and Griffith Observatory's renowned space artist Don Dixon. Griffith Observatory will also share its own rare collection of original Bonestell paintings. - November 20, 2019 - Chesley Bonestell: A Brush with the Future

South Florida International Fashion Week Announces Its Fifth Iteration Coming March 2020 Presented by Porsche West Broward South Florida International Fashion Week powered by the Fashion for a Cause Foundation announces its fifth iteration that will take place March 4 through the 7, 2020, four days of fashion events and shows presented by Porsche West Broward. - November 20, 2019 - Fashion For A Cause Foundation

National Institute for Fitness and Sport (NIFS) Mini Marathon & 5K Training Program — 30 Years and Running Join NIFS Mini Marathon & 5K Training Program and cross the finish line in 2020. Training runs start at NIFS convenient downtown location Wednesday nights, January 22 - May 6, 2020, at 6 pm. Online registration is now open. Now in their 30th year, the NIFS Mini Marathon & 5K Training Program... - November 19, 2019 - NIFS

K&S Sportswear: A Hole in One for Charity K&S strongly believes that it is important to be an active part of the community and do their share of charity work to help support local individuals and organizations in surrounding areas. - November 19, 2019 - K&S Sportswear

Lily Lisa, Philanthropist, Fashion Icon Joins the Powerful Giants Behind China’s 20-Year-Old Wealth Creation Lily Lisa Brand joins in sponsorship of Hurun Report's 20th Anniversary Celebration and the annual "China's Most Respected Entrepreneur" award ceremony held in Beijing. - November 14, 2019 - Lily Lisa

As the Premiere Entertainer of the "Russell Jones" Family, Young Dirty Bastard Will Release His Debut Single, "BarSun," on His Late Father’s Birthday Young Dirty Bastard is no new face or newbie to the music industry. BarSun Jones, a.k.a YDB (Young Dirty Bastard), will release his debut single, “BarSun,” on Nov. 15. YDB is not only the son of Old Dirty Bastard, but he’s known for his capricious character on WE TV’s GUHH NY. - November 14, 2019 - Young Dirty Bastard

Female Filmmakers Fuse Announces The Empowerment Movement Panel During their 3rd Annual Film Festival, the nonprofit organization will host a very special event that will feature Michelle Manu, Sasha Marie Speer and a panel of courageous women to share their experience in the industry after coming forward in facing their accusers. - November 12, 2019 - Female Filmmakers Fuse

Jump City Undergoing Renovations – to Reopen Mid-November Indoor Entertainment Facility Getting New Attractions and Amenities - November 11, 2019 - Jump City

Haunted Hanoverville Roadhouse Extends Halloween with Celebrity Ghost Hunt and Seance TV’s ghost hunter, Mark Keyes and known Witch team up for a haunted weekend at Bethlehem’s haunted Hanoverville Roadhouse. - November 10, 2019 - Androide Entertainment

The Anticipated Production and Stage Play "I Deserve Your Family" Premieres on November 23, 2019 in Dallas A tangled web is woven when a scandalous affair produces more than betrayal, mistrust, and heartbreak. Push Entertainment presents Actress Keshia Knight Pulliam of "The Cosby Show" and Tyler Perry's "House of Payne." Actor Brad James of "For Better or Worse," “Daddy’s Home" and a "A House Divided." The cast also consists of Actor Lamon Archey of "Days of Our Lives" and "The Young and The Restless." Reality TV Star Malaysia Pargo of "Basketball Wives of LA" and actress and leading lady Gin Blant. - November 09, 2019 - Push Entertainment

Make Art Day is November 17 Make Art Day is a new event organized by Portland Open Studios where the public is invited to come make artworks on Sunday November 17 from 12-4pm at the Portland Arts and Learning Studios with the guidance of professional artists in Portland, Oregon. - November 09, 2019 - Portland Open Studios

The Scientology Info Center Announces Its Holiday Event Calendar The Scientology Info Center is proud to announce its series of events over the holiday season. Starting on November 16, the events provide something for everyone over the next months. - November 09, 2019 - Church of Scientology

Glitz and Glamour Replace the Ravages of Chemo and Cancer During a Special Showcase at SMGlobal Catwalk Courage and beauty are evident as patients model on the runway during SMGlobal Catwalk. The models, who are in the midst of surgeries, chemo, and radiation beat cancer in every step they take. - November 08, 2019 - YES! Beat Liver Tumors

Found in the Underground Art Series on Skates Finds New Home at Lexus Velodrome Found in the Underground is back for its fourth installation, and this time it’s getting a whole new set of wheels. - November 08, 2019 - What Is Art

Charlotte High School Boys Soccer Announces Opening of 2019-20 Season and Special Events Lineup Charlotte Tarpon Boys Soccer is pleased to announce the opening of the 2019-20 season and upcoming events for this season. - November 08, 2019 - Charlotte High School Boys Soccer

Young Artist Directs Art Show 12 year old to be Art Director of a new art show coming to Eudora, Kansas. - November 07, 2019 - Artwork by Haley

"Call Me" Wins Best Mystery Short Award at the 2019 Marina del Rey Film Festival An award winning short mysterious romance returns on a big screen to the film capital of the world at the 8th Annual Marina del Rey Film Festival in Los Angeles. - November 05, 2019 - Arek Zasowski