Events & Concerts News
Discover what’s next in festivals, fairs, concerts, shows, and author and celebrity appearances. Learn about exhibitions, fundraisers, sporting events, cosplay events, community happenings, educational seminars, business networking events, promotions, tastings and more.
Neon Sky Film Festival Launches in Las Vegas, Opens Film Submissions with THIRD Street Arts & Media Incubator Partnership
Neon Sky Film Festival announces its inaugural festival, taking place May 7–9, 2027, in Las Vegas, Nevada, in partnership with THIRD Street Arts & Media Incubator. The festival is now accepting submissions from filmmakers worldwide and will showcase independent features, short films, filmmaker Q&As, and networking events. The partnership reflects a shared commitment to supporting emerging filmmakers and strengthening Southern Nevada's creative community. - August 06, 2026 - Neon Sky Film Festival
Second Marcello Hernández Show Added at Pala Casino Following Sellout
Following the sellout of Marcello Hernández's original Aug. 28 performance, Pala Casino Spa Golf Resort has added a second show. Both performances will now be held in the Event Center at 7:30 p.m. and 9:30 p.m. Hernández stars on Saturday Night Live and recently released his Netflix comedy special American Boy. Tickets for the newly added performance are on sale now. Guests must be 21 or older. - August 05, 2026 - Pala Casino Spa Golf Resort
THE MAVYS 2027 Returns to Chicago for 2nd Annual Celebration Honoring Community Changemakers
THE MAVYS will return on January 9, 2027, from 3:00 PM to 7:00 PM at the South Shore Cultural Center, bringing together community leaders, professionals, and changemakers for a daytime fundraising celebration presented by Mavens MOVE NFP. Now in its second year, THE MAVYS will honor more than 30... - August 03, 2026 - Media Maven Worldwide
Why Yes Studio Announces "A Mid-Autumn Moon's Dream" Concert Tour Benefiting Stray Animals
Combining Classic Mythology with Pop Hits, Proceeds to Benefit Stray Animals - August 02, 2026 - Why Yes Studio
Wheel Fun Rentals Helps Portland Cyclists Gear Up for the 2026 Providence Bridge Pedal with One-Day Bike Rentals
Wheel Fun Rentals at Tom McCall Waterfront Park is helping riders gear up for one of Portland's most anticipated annual cycling events by offering convenient 24-hour, and multi-day bike rentals for the 2026 Providence Bridge Pedal on Sunday, August 9, benefiting Play Smart Youth Heart... - August 02, 2026 - Wheel Fun Rentals
Caribbean Cinema Takes Over New York City: Conch Shell International Film Festival Returns October 9–11, 2026
Three days. Bold voices. Unforgettable stories. CSIFF brings Caribbean and diaspora filmmakers, industry leaders, and audiences together for a festival like no other. - July 31, 2026 - Conch Shell Productions
Echo Park Swan Boats Unveils All-New Programmable LED Lights in Celebration of America's 250th Summer
Echo Park Swan Boat Night Rides Get a Colorful Upgrade with All New Programmable Lights that will Shine Bright in Patriotic Red, White & Blue Through Labor Day - July 31, 2026 - Wheel Fun Rentals
Robby Roadsteamer Releases Political Satire Music Video "The Jeffrey Epstein Plane"
Known as "The Protest Giraffe," musical comedian and performance artist Robby Roadsteamer combines hip-hop, parody and political satire in a new video directed by filmmaker Dale "Rage" Resteghini. - July 27, 2026 - Robby Roadsteamer
HOTWORX Virginia Beach (Salem) Marks First Anniversary with Community Fitness Event
Celebrate one year of health, fitness, and community at HOTWORX Virginia Beach (Salem) on Saturday, September 12. The free anniversary event features mini fitness challenges, local vendors, giveaways, wellness partners, studio tours, and a chance to win a free one-year membership. Everyone is welcome to join the celebration and experience the benefits of 24/7 infrared fitness. - July 25, 2026 - HOTWORX Virginia Beach (Salem)
Toledo Takes on ALS Returns July 31, Expected to Surpass $1 Million Raised for ALS Research
Fourth annual community fundraiser brings local breweries, businesses and supporters together at Fifth Third Field to accelerate the search for ALS treatments. - July 23, 2026 - ALS Therapy Development Institute
Murder House Venue Opportunity in Tampa for ScareFest 2026 - The Haunt Has Chosen the Tampa Firefighters Museum as Its Charity of Choice
Murder House Asks the Question: "Should the Haunt Drop 30k Tampa Bay?" Since its inception, the Haunted Attraction Est. 2013 has always had purpose and meaning. Fundraising for a local charity each Halloween is the "Mission Statement." The Scaremaster found a Prime Location near Tampa Airport for 2026 and is set to fundraise for the Tampa Fire Fighters Museum. Support from Community Leaders & City Officials is Vital for Tampa's Only Chance at an "Adults Only" Haunted Attraction. - July 22, 2026 - Murder House LLC
Iron Mike Legacy: The Mike Tyson Immersive Experience Announces Debut at Flamingo Las Vegas
Iron Mike Legacy: The Mike Tyson Immersive Experience, the first officially licensed immersive attraction dedicated to Mike Tyson’s life and career, will debut at Flamingo Las Vegas in Fall 2026. Produced by Your ID, the experience uses AR, VR, holograms, and projection mapping to bring Tyson’s journey to life. The World Boxing Council (WBC) joins as an official partner. Public Ticket Sales Begin Aug. 5; Experience Opens Fall 2026. - July 22, 2026 - YOUR ID
Wheel Fun Rentals Debuts LED-Illuminated Swan Boat Night Rides at Penn's Landing Marina in Philadelphia
Looking for one of the most unique things to do in Philadelphia at night? Penn’s Landing Swan Boats & Bikes by Wheel Fun Rentals is inviting locals and visitors to experience the Delaware River Waterfront in a whole new light with the introduction of its popular LED-Illuminated Swan Boat... - July 22, 2026 - Wheel Fun Rentals
TAPCO Credit Union and 6th Ave. Business District Present Art on the Ave 2026
Tacoma’s largest street fair returns Sunday, August 9, 2026, with live art, dance, music, food trucks, beer gardens, a Kid Zone, and more than 200 vendors along 6th Ave. - July 21, 2026 - TAPCO Credit Union
The Next Generation of Stand-Up Goes Live: VEEPS Partners with Helium Comedy to Stream the "Funniest Person Competition"
Featuring Eight 2-Hour Live Showdowns From Top Comedy Markets Across the Country, the Highly Anticipated Tournament Series Premieres Sunday, July 19, 2026 on VEEPS. - July 17, 2026 - VEEPS
StylePointe Nouvelle - A Fashion & Dance Experience
StylePointe tells the story behind the designer collection, through dance. - July 16, 2026 - Creative Performances
Black Belt Community Foundation Announces the 2026 Levitt AMP Selma Music Series
Free, family-friendly outdoor concert series returns to the Selma Riverfront Amphitheater with an immersive lineup of distinct cultural themes, kicking off with the Bridge City Jazz Festival on July 25. - July 16, 2026 - Black Belt Community Foundation
Aya Presents Nineteen Minutes Later and Announces Their Anticipated Fall 2026 Tour
AYA presents Nineteen Minutes Later, the Denver-based rock band preparing for a Fall 2026 multi-city tour. The upcoming run marks a new live milestone for the band, whose music blends rock with elements of pop and alternative synth. Centered on identity, truth, resilience, and self-expression,... - July 15, 2026 - Adam Young Agency
Future Horizons Presents "Autism: The Way I See It" with Dr. Temple Grandin in Seattle, WA on August 1, 2026
Temple Grandin is coming to the Seattle, WA, area on August 1. Doors open at 8:30 a.m. and the program will begin at 9:30 a.m. Dr. Grandin will explain the importance of schedules and share strategies to support individuals on the autism spectrum with their classwork. Temple believes there are... - July 13, 2026 - Future Horizons, Inc.
Emmitt Dupree Receives Warm Welcome Home at Valley Bar Following Summer Tour
Arizona music artist Emmitt Dupree concludes summer tour at Valley bar and launches new merch. - July 12, 2026 - Worthy Associates
Haircuts, Hot Meals, and Wheelchair Ramps: Faith Family Church Shows God’s Love in Practical Ways on Serve Day 2026
Faith Family Church is excited to announce its biggest Serve Day of the year, scheduled for Saturday, July 11. This day is a massive collaboration of compassion, uniting over 2,500 churches worldwide in a powerful movement to spread God’s love through practical acts of service. At pop-up Dream Centers across Baytown, Crosby, and La Porte, their 1,000+ Serve Team members will be providing free haircuts, groceries, school supplies, and clothing to help pre-registered families. - July 10, 2026 - Faith Family Church
Comic-Con Fans Invited to Hunt Escaped Kreepy Cuddles™ Across San Diego's Gaslamp Quarter and Win $500
Gus Fink paints the mysterious twelfth creature live as darkness falls. A free, immersive evening on Friday, July 24 with eleven original Fink artworks hidden across the district for fans to find and keep. No Comic-Con badge required. - July 10, 2026 - Gus Fink
Healthy Humor Celebrates 10 Years of Transforming Pediatric Care Through Joy at “A Decade of Delight” Gala
Healthy Humor (HH), a national nonprofit advancing emotional support, trauma-informed care in children's hospitals through the art of therapeutic clowning, will hold its 10th Anniversary Gala, A Decade of Delight, on Monday, October 19, 2026, at City Winery, NYC. The milestone evening will bring... - July 07, 2026 - Healthy Humor, Inc.
EDEN.exe Installs Algorithm-Curated Paradises at 48 Stunden Neukölln
Post-curatorial exhibition reimagining the myth of Eden through the lenses of artificial intelligence, distributed authorship, and unstable realities opens at 48 Stunden Neukölln with Live Performance by Renowned Mural Artist Robert Vargas - July 03, 2026 - JS Gallery
Art on Sunrise: a Community Pop‑up
A lively summer pop‑up event is coming to Loveland on August 15 from 11–3, featuring Joy Designs at 1100 Sunrise Dr., Loveland, OH 45140. Guests can expect a fun mix of watercolor art, kid‑created illustrations, and eye‑catching 3D‑printed designs. - July 03, 2026 - joy DESIGNS
Future Horizons Presents "The Grandin Papers: Over 50 Years of Research on Animal Behavior and Welfare That Improved the Livestock Industry" - Dr. Temple Grandin
Dr. Temple Grandin will present a special conference on August 1, 2026, at Carnation Farms, 28901 NE Carnation Farm Rd., Carnation, WA 98014. Doors will open at 6:00 p.m., and the program will begin at 7:00 p.m. Dr. Grandin is famous for her groundbreaking approach to decoding animal behavior. Her... - July 02, 2026 - Future Horizons, Inc.
The Cruise Boys® Announce Entertainment Lineup Update for the Waves of Pride Cruise
The Cruise Boys® announced an entertainment lineup change for the Waves of Pride Cruise, sailing Sept. 5-10, 2026. Drag performer Roxxxy Andrews has canceled her appearance due to a scheduling conflict. She will be replaced by Puerto Rican drag performer and RuPaul's Drag Race star Jessica Wild. The Cruise Boys®, a travel agency powered by KVI Travel, notes that limited inventory remains for the sailing. Travelers can check availability online. - June 29, 2026 - The Cruise Boys - Powered by KVI TRAVEL
April Maroshick Announces Return to the Miss New York USA 2026 Stage
April Maroshick has officially announced her return to the Miss New York USA competition, bringing years of experience in modeling, photography and the pageant industry. Her campaign reflects a commitment to excellence, personal growth and inspiring others to pursue their goals with confidence, resilience and purpose. - June 27, 2026 - April Maroshick Photography
Future Horizons Presents "The Grandin Papers: Over 50 Years of Research on Animal Behavior and Welfare That Improved the Livestock Industry" - Dr. Temple Grandin
Temple Grandin will present a special conference on July 15, 2026, at The Mercer County Board of Agriculture, located at 1440 Parkside Ave., Ewing, NJ 08638. Doors will open at 5:30 p.m., and the program will begin at 6:30 p.m. Dr. Grandin is famous for her groundbreaking approach to decoding... - June 27, 2026 - Future Horizons, Inc.
Day Out with Thomas Heads to the Delaware River Railroad Excursions Celebrating the Let's Rock, Lets Roll Tour August 7, 8, 9
All Aboard. Thomas the Tank Engine, everyone’s favorite #1 blue engine, is coming to town and bringing all his favorite musical instruments. Day Out With Thomas: The Let’s Rock, Let’s Roll Tour will be stopping at The Delaware River Railroad Excursions in Phillipsburg, New Jersey on August 7, 8, 9, 2026. - June 24, 2026 - Delaware River Railroad Excursions
Pennsylvania Team Wins National Academic Championship in Last-Question Thriller
A suburban Philadelphia high school captured a national academic title in dramatic fashion this spring, edging out top quiz teams from across the country in a virtual showdown that came down to the final math question. Marple Newtown High School of Newtown Square, Pennsylvania, won the 2026 Hi-Q... - June 24, 2026 - FMFCU Foundation
Hundreds of Cyclists to Ride Across Three States to Advance ALS Research
More than 400 cyclists, volunteers, and supporters will gather in Durham, New Hampshire on June 27–28 for the 24th annual Tri-State Trek, a two-day cycling event benefiting the ALS Therapy Development Institute (ALS TDI), the world's most comprehensive drug discovery institute dedicated... - June 23, 2026 - ALS Therapy Development Institute
MomDoc Celebrates 50 Years by Turning Celebration Into Access
MomDoc is celebrating its 50th anniversary by assembling 500 back-to-school backpacks for children in foster care and welcoming approximately 1,000 children in foster care and their family members for a day of connection and fun. In partnership with ASANow, the event honors MomDoc founder Dr. Clifford Goodman’s legacy of service, compassion, and community, while the City of Chandler proclaims June 23, 2026 as Dr. Clifford Goodman Day. - June 20, 2026 - MomDoc
INK Author Association Holds First Event in Canada and Honors Writers, with Sheikh Al-Karkari Recognized by Ontario Legislature
The INK Author Association, the writers' body of the Al-Noor Al-Karkari Institute, opened its first event in Canada as part of the Sufism Conference, bringing together writers and artists from more than a dozen countries. Founder Sheikh Mohamed-Faouzi Al-Karkari received a certificate of appreciation from Ontario MPP Sheref Sabawy, and the program honored several authors and included a musical tribute. - June 18, 2026 - Al-Karkari Institute
Vivage-Beecan Invites Community to Art with a Heart Silent Auction and Artisan Market
Vivage-Beecan invites the community to Art with a Heart, a silent auction and artisan market celebrating resident creativity. The event will feature one-of-a-kind artwork created by residents across Vivage-Beecan communities, local artisan vendors, and proceeds benefiting the Resident Holiday Fund. - June 17, 2026 - Vivage-Beecan
Hernando County Administrator Jeff Rogers Named Grand Marshal for 5th Annual Heroes Boat Parade Benefiting Florida Veterans and Celebrating America's 250th
The Hernando Beach Yacht Club's 5th Annual Heroes Boat Parade returns July 4, 2026, benefiting the Florida Veterans Foundation. Hernando County Administrator and Navy submarine veteran Jeff Rogers will serve as Grand Marshal during a patriotic celebration marking America's 250th anniversary. The event includes a decorated boat parade, live music, Quilts of Honor presentations, silent auction, raffle, and family activities. - June 15, 2026 - Hernando Beach Yacht Club
Gil Scott-Heron Bluesology Honored with Eight NAACP Theatre Awards Nominations
Gil Scott-Heron Bluesology — A celebration of the life, music and revolutionary voice of Gil Scott-Heron. Interwoven with Gil’s timeless poetry and music, these electrifying performers including the legends daughter, Gia Scott-Heron share their own deeply personal poetic journeys, transforming the production into a living, breathing testament to struggle, resilience and liberation igniting a rip-roaring fire. - June 09, 2026 - Inner City Cultural Center II
Latin Grammy-Winning Producer Dr. Yalil Guerra and Yamila Guerra Present Limonada
Limonada is the new album by Cuban singer, actress, and entrepreneur Yamila Guerra, produced by Latin GRAMMY® winner Dr. Yalil Guerra. Featuring legendary Cuban groups Los Papines and Changüí de la Maya, the album celebrates Cuba’s rich musical heritage through salsa, changüí, son, mambo, bolero, merengue, and conga, while incorporating contemporary sounds. Limonada offers a fresh and authentic journey through the rhythms and traditions of Cuba and the Caribbean. - June 04, 2026 - Yamila Guerra
Tree City Plunge & Sauna to Participate in Healthy Habits Wellness Clinic Patient Appreciation Party
Tree City Plunge & Sauna is excited to announce its participation in the upcoming Healthy Habits Wellness Clinic Patient Appreciation Party taking place on June 18 from 4:00 PM to 8:00 PM at Healthy Habits Wellness Clinic in Meridian, Idaho. - June 03, 2026 - Tree City Plunge and Sauna
Future Horizons Presents “Autism: The Way I See It” with Dr. Temple Grandin
Temple Grandin is coming to Charlotte, NC on September 26 for a special conference at The Pearl, Charlotte’s Innovation District, 915 Pearl Park Way, Charlotte, NC 28204. Doors open at 5:30 p.m., and the program will begin at 6:30 p.m. This event is co-hosted by Autism Charlotte. Dr. Grandin... - May 31, 2026 - Future Horizons, Inc.
Future Horizons Presents "The Grandin Papers: Over 50 Years of Research on Animal Behavior and Welfare That Improved the Livestock Industry" with Dr. Temple Grandin
Temple Grandin will present a special conference on June 12, 2026 at the University of New Hampshire, Memorial Union Building, 83 Main St Room 164, Durham, NH 03824. The program will start at 9 am. Dr. Grandin is famous for her groundbreaking approach to decoding animal behavior. Her 50+ years of... - May 30, 2026 - Future Horizons, Inc.
AWE to Air Live the WBC World Title Rematch of Kevin Lerena v. Ryad Merhy this Saturday
A Wealth of Entertainment, AWE, is proud to announce that this Saturday, May 30th, AWE is airing live the WBC World Title fight featuring Kevin Lerena (34-4-0) verses Ryad Merhy (35-3-0). This highly anticipated mandatory rematch between two heavy sluggers in the super-cruiserweight class (up to 224lbs), will be a high stakes epic battle with Lerena’s WBC World Title on the line. The fight card, airing live and exclusively on AWE in the United States, begins at 3 pm Eastern, noon Pacific. - May 28, 2026 - A Wealth of Entertainment
Raw Mango Announces Exclusive USA Exhibition Tour Curated by Tanvi Prenita Chandra & Renascent Media San Francisco | Los Angeles | New York | New Jersey | Virginia
Raw Mango, an Indian fashion and textile brand known for its handwoven textiles and contemporary interpretation of traditional Indian craftsmanship, will present a multi-city exhibition tour across the United States in May and June 2026. The exhibition tour will travel across San Francisco, Los... - May 24, 2026 - Renascent Media
Future Horizons Presents "Autism: The Way I See It" with Dr. Temple Grandin in Portland, OR, on August 14, 2026
Temple Grandin will present a special conference on August 14, 2026, at the Smith Memorial Student Union Ballroom at Portland State University, located at 1825 SW Broadway, Portland, Oregon 97201. Doors will open at 5:30 PM. Dr. Grandin will explain the importance of schedules and share strategies... - May 24, 2026 - Future Horizons, Inc.
Adjoin Partners with Local Artist to Support Veteran Families and People with Autism and Intellectual & Developmental Disabilities
On Thursday, June 4, Adjoin is partnering with The Hyangle Art Gallery to host the Canvas + Cuisine for a Cause event in Downtown San Diego aimed at raising money and awareness for the issues facing the veteran and disability communities. - May 21, 2026 - Adjoin
Rush Ready, a First-of-Its-Kind Sorority Recruitment Preparation Event Comes to Newport Beach, California
Rush Ready Brings Together Future Sorority Members for an Elevated Day of Shopping, Mentorship, and Connection - May 15, 2026 - Rush Ready
Benish Shahid Honored as a Woman of the Month for May 2026 by P.O.W.E.R. (Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized)
Benish Shahid of Edison, New Jersey, has been recognized as a Woman of the Month for May 2026 by P.O.W.E.R. (Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized). This prestigious distinction acknowledges her outstanding contributions and achievements in the field of event services. Shahid... - May 09, 2026 - P.O.W.E.R. Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized
Future Horizons Presents "Autism: The Way I See It" with Dr. Temple Grandin in Hartville, OH, on May 15, 2026
Renowned Temple Grandin will present a special pop-up conference on May 15, 2026, at Pegasus Farm, 7490 Edison St. NE, Hartville, OH 44632. The event will begin at 8:00 AM. Dr. Grandin will explain the importance of schedules and share strategies to support individuals on the autism spectrum with... - May 09, 2026 - Future Horizons, Inc.
Mr. T, Dafne Keen, Ron Perlman, Nick Apostolides, Angela Sant’Albano Added to FAN EXPO Philadelphia
"Rocky III," "Deadpool & Wolverine," "Sons of Anarchy," "Resident Evil: Requiem" Standouts Supplement Celebrity Roster at Pennsylvania Convention Center May 29-31 - May 08, 2026 - Fan Expo HQ
Additions of David Tennant, David Morrissey, Jim Cummings, Jennifer Hale Highlight Fandoms at FAN EXPO Philadelphia
"Doctor Who," "Winnie the Pooh," "The Walking Dead," "X-Men ‘97" Stars Highlight Diverse Franchises Represented at Pennsylvania Convention Center May 29-31 - May 08, 2026 - Fan Expo HQ