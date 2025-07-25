Schofield & Green Law: A New Chapter of Trusted Representation Begins
Schofield & Green Law marks a new chapter for a trusted Colorado Springs personal injury firm as Andrea Schofield takes over leadership. Formerly The Green Law Firm, P.C., the practice continues its legacy of compassionate, results-driven representation — now as a woman-owned law firm.
Colorado Springs, CO, July 25, 2025 --(PR.com)-- A respected name in personal injury law is entering a new chapter. The Green Law Firm, P.C., known for decades under the trusted leadership of attorney Greg Green, has officially transitioned ownership to attorney Andrea Schofield. The firm is now operating as Schofield & Green Law, continuing its legacy of exceptional legal representation while embracing a new future — now as a woman-owned law firm.
With over ten years of experience in personal injury law, Andrea Schofield brings both legal excellence and a client-first approach that reflects the firm’s longstanding values. After working at both large and small firms, Andrea found her calling in providing individualized, compassionate representation for people navigating the aftermath of serious injuries. “Each time I begin working with a new client, I am profoundly moved by the trust they place in me to handle their case,” Andrea shared. “I am grateful for the opportunity the judicial system affords lawyers like me to make a significant and positive impact on their lives.”
Honoring Greg Green’s Legacy
Greg Green built a remarkable reputation in Colorado Springs and across the state for his expertise, integrity, and deep commitment to his clients. For years, The Green Law Firm, P.C. was synonymous with advocacy, results, and genuine care for injured individuals. Under his leadership, the firm became a pillar of the legal community — one that Schofield & Green Law is honored to continue.
Carrying forward Greg Green’s mission, Schofield & Green Law remains dedicated to fighting for injury victims with the same passion and integrity, while introducing a renewed focus on personal attention and client-centered service.
Your Team When Solutions Seem Out of Reach
At Schofield & Green Law, clients will continue to receive outstanding legal representation with a deeply personal touch. As Andrea puts it, “You’re never a number and always a person.” The firm is a safe space for clients to share their stories and pursue justice with a team that values people over profits.
With case results that include a $4 million pedestrian accident settlement and numerous other six- and seven-figure wins, Andrea’s proven track record speaks for itself. But it’s her compassion, responsiveness, and tireless advocacy that make the real difference in the lives of her clients.
Five-Star Praise from Clients
Andrea’s clients frequently speak to the impact she’s made:
“She is definitely an advocate for you.”
“Andrea is the best! She’s on her ‘A’ game, communicates quickly, and gets your settlement at the highest possible amount. She is definitely an advocate for you, as she was for me!” - Mandy C.
“They took care of us in every way.”
“Andrea was able to go after the other party’s insurance and get us everything we needed and more. I wouldn’t recommend anyone else in the industry.” - Lucas M.
“I thank my lucky stars for meeting Andrea.”
“After my accident, I had little hope. With Andrea’s support and her incredible team, I am recovering. I highly recommend them.” - Shana M.
A Future Built on People, Not Numbers
Andrea Schofield’s vision for Schofield & Green Law is simple: to provide expert legal counsel while treating each client like family. Her strategic, personalized approach is a refreshing alternative to the high-volume, impersonal feel of larger firms.
From the courtroom to the conference room, Schofield & Green Law continues to stand for justice, empathy, and results. As Colorado Springs’ newest woman-owned law firm, Andrea and her team are proud to carry the torch forward with integrity and care.
To learn more about Schofield & Green Law or to schedule a consultation, visit schofieldgrouplaw.com.
