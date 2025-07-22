SottoPelle® Recognizes Audra Jones, FNP-C, APRN, MSN, MS, BS-RN, BS Ed, for Outstanding Contributions to BHRT and Her Quality Care for Her Patients
SottoPelle® announces its "Featured Provider Series," showcasing various Providers who have made a difference to their patients, offering leading-edge Bioidentical Hormone Replacement Therapy (BHRT).
Yuma, AZ, July 22, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Audra K. Jones, FNP-C, APRN, MSN, MS, BS-RN, BS Ed., has dedicated her career to improving the health and well-being of her patients through a combination of medical expertise and a passion for holistic care. She began her academic journey at Blue Mountain College, studying Biology and Chemistry, before continuing her education at Mississippi State University, where she earned her first graduate degree in 2008.
Audra’s nursing career began with an accelerated BSN-RN program at Union University, where she graduated in 2011. She then went on to earn her second graduate degree from Union University in 2014, followed by board certification as a Family Nurse Practitioner (FNP-C), APRN, MSN. With extensive clinical experience in a variety of healthcare settings, Audra has worked closely with patients to provide comprehensive care and improve health outcomes.
Over the years, Audra has developed a strong focus on holistic health, driven by her love for science and her commitment to promoting overall wellness. Her specialized expertise in Hormone Optimization has become a cornerstone of her practice, allowing her to help individuals achieve balance, vitality, and long-term health.
With her diverse medical background and dedication to patient care, Audra is thrilled to join the team at Arizona Avenue Aesthetics & Wellness, where she will continue to serve clients through personalized health, wellness, and hormone therapy.
Audra K. Jones, FNP-C, APRN, MSN, MS, BS-RN, BS Ed. has been a SottoPelle® Trained Provider since April 1, 2025.
To view additional information about Audra Jones, or to contact the office, please visit her SottoPelle® directory listing: https://www.sottopelletherapy.com/directory-providers/listing/audra-jones-fnp-c/
Provider Information:
Audra K. Jones, FNP-C, APRN, MSN, MS, BS-RN, BS Ed
Arizona Avenue Wellness
2025 South Arizona Avenue Yuma, AZ 85364
(928) 509-0595
www.azaveaesthetics.com
Company Information:
SottoPelle® is an international leader in Bio-Identical Hormone Therapy headquartered in Scottsdale, AZ. For more information about SottoPelle® and to find a trained Doctor visit: http://www.sottopelletherapy.com
Hormone replacement should never be based on guesswork or one-size-fits-all dosages. Imprecise dosing may provide short-term relief of symptoms, but it does not achieve long-term or sustainable hormonal balance that everyone needs for healthy aging. Bio-identical hormones have been extensively researched and studied since 1939 for use as a natural alternative for hormone replacement therapy.
CEO: CarolAnn Tutera
Email: response@sphrt.com
Phone: (323) 986-5100
