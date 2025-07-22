Connecticut-Based Publisher Launches Global Book Marketing Survey to Address Industry Knowledge Gap

Connecticut-based hybrid publisher Publish Your Purpose has launched a Global Book Marketing Survey to uncover what’s really working for authors today. With limited industry-wide data, this initiative aims to fill the gap and provide clearer insights for nonfiction and memoir authors worldwide. Authors who participate will gain early access to results and a free book marketing training video. Learn more: BookMarketingSurvey.com