Connecticut-Based Publisher Launches Global Book Marketing Survey to Address Industry Knowledge Gap
Connecticut-based hybrid publisher Publish Your Purpose has launched a Global Book Marketing Survey to uncover what’s really working for authors today. With limited industry-wide data, this initiative aims to fill the gap and provide clearer insights for nonfiction and memoir authors worldwide. Authors who participate will gain early access to results and a free book marketing training video. Learn more: BookMarketingSurvey.com
Hartford, CT, July 22, 2025 --(PR.com)-- In a bold move to transform the way the publishing industry supports its authors, Connecticut-based hybrid publisher Publish Your Purpose has launched a Global Book Marketing Survey, aiming to uncover the real strategies, and real struggles, that today’s authors face when bringing their books to market.
With thousands of books published each day and marketing often left squarely on the shoulders of the author, industry-wide data on what works (and what doesn’t) remains limited. Publish Your Purpose is stepping into that gap with a global call for participation from nonfiction authors, memoirists, and thought leaders across the publishing spectrum.
“This survey is about reclaiming clarity in an industry that too often relies on assumptions,” said Jenn T. Grace, founder of Publish Your Purpose. “The publishing world is full of advice, but not enough evidence. We created this survey to gather real data directly from authors, so we can better understand what’s actually working when it comes to marketing, and where the biggest challenges still exist. Our goal is to raise the standard for how the industry supports authors at every stage.”
The survey is open to all authors and is designed to gather insights on how they’re approaching book promotion in today’s publishing landscape. The goal is to better understand what’s helping authors succeed, and where more support is needed. In return, participants will receive early access to aggregated findings, plus a free training video that outlines a proven, purpose-driven marketing framework.
This initiative reflects Publish Your Purpose’s commitment to driving innovation in publishing by fostering greater inclusion, transparency, and access to meaningful data that can better support today’s authors.
Authors can take the survey and learn more at: BookMarketingSurvey.com.
Contact
Publish Your PurposeContact
Niki Garcia
860-281-1583
www.publishyourpurpose.com
