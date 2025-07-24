The Scientology Information Center Invites the Community to Celebrate Its 10th Anniversary
Since its Grand Opening on July 11, 2015 in downtown Clearwater, the Scientology Information Center has welcomed over 50,000 curious visitors.
Clearwater, FL, July 24, 2025 --(PR.com)-- The Scientology Information Center, in celebrating its 10th Anniversary, invites residents and representatives of community groups interested in networking to its historic Clearwater Building on Saturday July 19 from 3:00pm to 4:30pm. The celebration will feature a mini-concert by jazz musicians Kirby Jones and Greg Smith and refreshments will be served. The Center, once the home of the Clearwater Bank, was built in 1918 and bought by the Church of Scientology in 1975. It is located at 500 Cleveland Street in downtown Clearwater.
Pat Harney, the manager of the Center said, “The Church of Scientology’s Information Center has welcomed over 50,000 people since our ecclesiastical leader, Mr. David Miscavige, cut the ribbon on July 11th, 2015, revealing the building’s stunning transformation. Inside, visitors get their questions about Scientology answered from the displays and any of the over 400 documentary videos on Scientology, the life of our founder L. Ron Hubbard, how we help the world as well as the ever-expanding network of Scientology Churches and groups.”
Harney continued, “The Center also hosts several community events every month. This includes concerts, theatrical performances and seasonal Open Houses. It is also the centerpiece of our famous Downtown Block Party, all eight of which since July 2015 have brought 2-3,000 people each event to the corner of Cleveland Street and Fort Harrison Avenue to enjoy complimentary music and food from local vendors and a host of games and activities for the family.”
Joining the manager at the Center on Saturday the 19th will be Scientologists Kirby Jones and Greg Smith, jazz musicians who have performed all over Tampa Bay and beyond.
Kirby said, “Greg and I have performed in some great venues. But we always enjoy performing for the community at the beautiful Scientology Information Center in downtown Clearwater and are happy to do so again at the Center’s 10th Anniversary.”
For more information visit the Scientology Information Center Mondays to Sundays 10:00am to 7:00pm and Saturdays 2:00pm to 7:00pm.
