Root + Renew Just Made the Daily Cleanser Cool Again
New minimalist cleanser resets skin without disrupting its barrier
Sacramento, CA, July 21, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Root + Renew, a modern skincare brand based in Sacramento, California, is excited to announce the launch of The Clean Slate – Purifying Gel Cleanser. This minimalist daily cleanser is designed to reset the skin without disrupting its natural barrier, reflecting the brand’s commitment to clean, high-performance skincare. The Clean Slate is vegan, COSMOS-compliant, and manufactured in Europe, ensuring the highest standards of quality and sustainability.
Formulated with skin-supporting ingredients, The Clean Slate contains coconut-derived surfactants, aloe vera juice, glycerin, and antioxidant-rich berry extract. The cleanser is pH 5.5, fragrance-free, and free of essential oils and common irritants, making it suitable for all skin types, including those of active individuals. Priced at $36 USD for 120 ml, this new addition to the Root + Renew lineup is designed to be a reliable and essential part of any skincare routine.
“We wanted to create a cleanser that wasn’t just another trend-based step, but a reliable reset—something that works, without overcomplicating,” said Valerie Alvarez, founder of Root + Renew. “The Clean Slate is the result of our dedication to science-backed minimalism and our commitment to providing effective, clean products.”
Root + Renew’s approach to skincare merges modern, science-backed minimalism with unisex appeal. All products are COSMOS Natural or COSMOS Organic certified, vegan, and designed with sustainability in mind, from recyclable packaging to green formulation practices. The launch of The Clean Slate further solidifies the brand’s position as a leader in clean, high-performance skincare for movement-driven lifestyles.
The Clean Slate
Available now at rootandrenew.com MSRP: $36 USD / €36 | 120ml
Editor samples and high-res images available upon request.
About Root + Renew
Root + Renew is a modern skincare brand based in Sacramento, California, dedicated to creating clean, high-performance products for movement-driven lifestyles. Formulated and manufactured in Europe and FDA-compliant, the brand’s products are COSMOS Natural or COSMOS Organic certified, vegan, and designed with sustainability in mind, featuring recyclable packaging and green formulation practices.
About Root + Renew
Contact
Annik Duboiss
415-275-0160
www.rootanrenew.com
