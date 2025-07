Prestige Commercial Capital Introduces CoreRate Preferred Funding to Drive Small Business Success

Orange, CA, July 24, 2025 --( PR.com )-- Prestige Commercial Capital, a leader in small business financing, proudly introduces its CoreRate Preferred Funding program, a new financing option designed to assist small business owners, sole proprietors, and gig workers in 2025. The program targets the 94% of businesses planning expansion this year (OnDeck, 2024), aligning with a projected 3-4% economic growth rate."Christopher Wilson, Principal at Prestige Commercial Capital, stated, "The 2025 market demands agility, and CoreRate Preferred Funding gives small businesses a valuable tool to navigate today’s economic challenges, providing flexible support with features like zero interest on unused funds and a 25% interest reduction for early repayment."The program is part of a broader portfolio that includes business lines of credit up to $150,000, microfunding from $5,000 to $20,000 with same-day funding availability, business funding up to $2 million, SBA loans, and hard money loans for real estate. The company’s application process, completed in approximately five minutes, facilitates funding within 24 to 48 hours, with same-day options for microfunding.A recent case study features HVAC Company Operator Russell, who tapped into CoreRate Preferred Funding for $55,000, using the zero-interest benefit to upgrade their equipment and website in 24 hours, resulting in a 35% client increase over four months.This initiative addresses cash flow difficulties affecting about 30% of small businesses (OnDeck, 2024), offering a streamlined online application to accelerate access to capital. Prestige intends to support a diverse client base, particularly small businesses and gig economy participants, as they pursue 2025 opportunities.For additional information, individuals can visit the company’s website or contact the Prestige team directly.