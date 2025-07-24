Prestige Commercial Capital Introduces CoreRate Preferred Funding to Drive Small Business Success
Prestige Commercial Capital has launched CoreRate Preferred Funding, its newest option aimed at supporting small businesses, sole proprietors, and gig workers in 2025. The initiative responds to the growing number of businesses planning expansion, with a focus on flexible funding solutions. Details of the program will be outlined in the full release.
Orange, CA, July 24, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Prestige Commercial Capital, a leader in small business financing, proudly introduces its CoreRate Preferred Funding program, a new financing option designed to assist small business owners, sole proprietors, and gig workers in 2025. The program targets the 94% of businesses planning expansion this year (OnDeck, 2024), aligning with a projected 3-4% economic growth rate.
"Christopher Wilson, Principal at Prestige Commercial Capital, stated, "The 2025 market demands agility, and CoreRate Preferred Funding gives small businesses a valuable tool to navigate today’s economic challenges, providing flexible support with features like zero interest on unused funds and a 25% interest reduction for early repayment."
The program is part of a broader portfolio that includes business lines of credit up to $150,000, microfunding from $5,000 to $20,000 with same-day funding availability, business funding up to $2 million, SBA loans, and hard money loans for real estate. The company’s application process, completed in approximately five minutes, facilitates funding within 24 to 48 hours, with same-day options for microfunding.
A recent case study features HVAC Company Operator Russell, who tapped into CoreRate Preferred Funding for $55,000, using the zero-interest benefit to upgrade their equipment and website in 24 hours, resulting in a 35% client increase over four months.
This initiative addresses cash flow difficulties affecting about 30% of small businesses (OnDeck, 2024), offering a streamlined online application to accelerate access to capital. Prestige intends to support a diverse client base, particularly small businesses and gig economy participants, as they pursue 2025 opportunities.
For additional information, individuals can visit the company’s website or contact the Prestige team directly.
"Christopher Wilson, Principal at Prestige Commercial Capital, stated, "The 2025 market demands agility, and CoreRate Preferred Funding gives small businesses a valuable tool to navigate today’s economic challenges, providing flexible support with features like zero interest on unused funds and a 25% interest reduction for early repayment."
The program is part of a broader portfolio that includes business lines of credit up to $150,000, microfunding from $5,000 to $20,000 with same-day funding availability, business funding up to $2 million, SBA loans, and hard money loans for real estate. The company’s application process, completed in approximately five minutes, facilitates funding within 24 to 48 hours, with same-day options for microfunding.
A recent case study features HVAC Company Operator Russell, who tapped into CoreRate Preferred Funding for $55,000, using the zero-interest benefit to upgrade their equipment and website in 24 hours, resulting in a 35% client increase over four months.
This initiative addresses cash flow difficulties affecting about 30% of small businesses (OnDeck, 2024), offering a streamlined online application to accelerate access to capital. Prestige intends to support a diverse client base, particularly small businesses and gig economy participants, as they pursue 2025 opportunities.
For additional information, individuals can visit the company’s website or contact the Prestige team directly.
Contact
Prestige Commercial CapitalContact
Christopher Wilson
888-913-2240
https://prestigecommercialcapital.com
Christopher Wilson
888-913-2240
https://prestigecommercialcapital.com
Categories