UnitedWebSoft.in Launches “Jobs in London, UK” App – A Powerful Android Solution Helping Job Seekers Connect with Real Employers
London, United Kingdom, July 24, 2025 --(PR.com)-- UnitedWebSoft.in, a global digital development agency with over 15 years of experience in building practical web and mobile solutions, announces the official launch of its newest Android application – Jobs in London, UK – a free mobile job search tool that simplifies how people explore, apply, and track employment opportunities across Greater London.
Now available for download on the Google Play Store, the Jobs in London, UK app provides users with daily updated job listings in real-time across a broad range of industries, from technology and finance to healthcare, education, hospitality, and more. Designed for modern job seekers who prefer mobile convenience, this app aims to bridge the gap between talent and opportunities in one of the world’s busiest job markets.
Download Now:
https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.unitedwebsoft.uk_job_search
The Need for a Dedicated Job Search App for London
London is one of the most competitive employment hubs globally, attracting millions of job seekers from within the UK and overseas. However, job searchers often face challenges such as:
Outdated or duplicate job postings
Slow or unresponsive job portals
A lack of localized filtering
Overwhelming or spam-heavy listings
Recognizing these pain points, UnitedWebSoft.in set out to create a dedicated job search app exclusively for London, catering to local job seekers, new migrants, and international applicants looking to work in the capital.
“Jobs in London, UK was designed to give job seekers a reliable and easy-to-use solution that puts verified, up-to-date job listings directly into their hands,” said Pawan Kumar, Founder and Lead Developer at UnitedWebSoft.in. “Our mission is to reduce the time it takes to find suitable opportunities by providing a faster, mobile-first approach to job discovery.”
Key Features of the Jobs in London, UK App
The app includes features that are both simple and powerful, allowing users to tailor their search and apply for jobs on the go:
Live Job Listings Updated Daily: Thousands of new listings added regularly from verified sources, including full-time, part-time, and remote roles.
Advanced Filtering Options: Search by job title, industry, location (e.g., Shoreditch, Camden, Croydon, etc.), salary, and job type (contract, freelance, permanent).
Bookmark Favorite Jobs: Save interesting listings to review or apply to later.
Instant Job Alerts: Receive push notifications when jobs matching user preferences become available.
One-Click Application: Apply to job posts directly from the app, without navigating third-party sites.
User-Friendly Interface: Lightweight, fast, and compatible with all modern Android devices.
Industries and Roles Covered
The Jobs in London, UK app serves a wide spectrum of industries, including:
Information Technology & Software Development
Finance, Accounting & Banking
Healthcare & Medical Services
Retail & Sales
Logistics & Warehousing
Creative Arts, Media & Design
Marketing, SEO & Digital Advertising
Customer Service & BPO
Education & Teaching
Skilled Trades & Construction
Food, Hotel & Hospitality Services
Designed for Every Job Seeker
Whether you're a student looking for weekend shifts, a graduate searching for your first full-time job, or a seasoned professional ready to switch roles, the Jobs in London, UK app has a solution tailored for you.
Job seekers who are new to London or arriving from abroad can easily browse and apply to relevant job listings based on their location and visa eligibility. The app’s smooth interface helps even non-technical users search, filter, and apply without needing to register on multiple platforms.
Pawan Kumar adds:
“We’ve developed this app not just for local users, but also for global professionals who are preparing to relocate to London. It’s efficient, focused, and backed by real-time data – so users don’t waste time with fake listings or dead ends.”
Why Employers and Recruiters Benefit Too
Although Jobs in London, UK is job seeker–focused, it benefits employers and recruitment agencies as well. The app’s intelligent matching system ensures that listings reach candidates who meet the role’s requirements. This leads to better-quality applications and reduced time-to-hire.
Employers can post roles through connected job boards, and the app aggregates them for visibility among thousands of daily active users. With mobile-first behavior on the rise, businesses looking to attract top talent in London must meet candidates where they are — on their smartphones.
User Testimonials and Early Reviews
Early adopters of the app have shared overwhelmingly positive feedback. Some highlights from Google Play reviews:
“Found a remote marketing job in less than a week. The alerts are super useful!”
“Fast, easy to use, and all listings are genuine. Great app for job seekers in London.”
“It’s so refreshing to use an app that’s not overloaded with ads or scam listings. Five stars!”
Available Now – Free on Google Play
The Jobs in London, UK app is available to Android users for free. Users can download the app, begin searching immediately, and receive job alerts without needing a paid plan.
Download Link:
https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.unitedwebsoft.uk_job_search
Future updates are planned to include CV upload options, employer logins, and interview tracking features.
