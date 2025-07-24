CXBERRIES Unveils CXNOVA: A Next-Gen Automation Framework Built for Intelligent Enterprise Transformation
CXBERRIES launches CXNOVA, a modern automation framework that enables intelligent, governed, and scalable enterprise automation with measurable outcomes. Download the whitepaper to explore CXNOVA’s strategic impact.
Pune, India, July 24, 2025 --(PR.com)-- CXBERRIES Services Pvt. Ltd., a research-driven consulting and product innovation firm, today announced the official launch of CXNOVA - a modern automation framework engineered to help enterprises rethink how automation is orchestrated, governed, and scaled for measurable business outcomes.
To mark the launch, CXBERRIES has also published its whitepaper titled: “Engineering Intelligent Impact: CXNOVA for Business & Technology Leaders.”
This whitepaper introduces the CXNOVA framework, explains its layered architecture, and demonstrates how it enables enterprise-wide impact, from operational agility and compliance to intelligent decision-making and automation scale.
“CXNOVA isn’t just a framework - it’s a strategic shift. It’s our response to a long-standing industry gap - where automation has been fragmented, shallow, and tool-driven,” said Sumit K. Jha, Co-founder and Director at CXBERRIES. “Today’s automation must move from scripts and siloed bots to policy-aware, adaptive, and trust-based orchestration. That’s the promise of CXNOVA.”
What is CXNOVA?
CXNOVA is CXBERRIES’ proprietary enterprise automation framework that:
Unifies data across silos through Golden Records
Execute workflows through AI agents, bots, and event-driven orchestration
Govern and monitor automation through embedded observability
Scale intelligent automation with human + AI collaboration
Drive continuous optimization via feedback loops and agentic adaptation
About the Whitepaper
This whitepaper is a strategic introduction to the CXNOVA framework, its layered architecture, its differentiators, and the outcomes it enables. The whitepaper provides a comprehensive introduction to:
The limitations of traditional automation models
CXNOVA’s 8-layered architecture, from data ingestion to progressive optimization
Embedded observability, governance, and AI-led orchestration
Real-world outcomes such as reduced cycle time, audit readiness, and higher operational resilience
Strategic differentiators that matter most for the enterprises
Download the whitepaper: https://www.cxberries.com/whitepapers
For inquiries: sales@cxberries.com
Key Differentiators of CXNOVA
· Experience-First Automation Framework: Orchestration aligned with CXO priorities and user experience metrics - CXNOVA makes automation outcomes measurable across roles and functions.
· Federation-Ready Automation Blueprint: Designed for modern operating models, CXNOVA supports GCCs, federated CoEs, and multi-entity orchestration, out-of-the-box and at scale.
· Governed Intelligence by Design: Combines agentic AI with ethical scaffolding, human-AI collaboration, and compliance-aware guardrails, ensuring intelligence with oversight.
· Orchestration Driven by Trustable Data Signals: Moves beyond scripts and UI triggers. CXNOVA acts on validated, business-aligned datasets - improving accuracy, reducing noise, and enabling explainability.
· Dynamic Orchestration Intelligence: CXNOVA introduces AI Manager - monitoring agents, data, and workflows in real time to adapt orchestration contextually and autonomously.
Measurable Outcomes for Enterprises
35–60% reduction in manual effort
Up to 75% improvement in process cycle time
10–35% operational cost reduction
70–90% faster audit preparation
15–40% acceleration in value realization
Why It Matters
CXNOVA is a platform-agnostic, future-aligned framework that solves real automation challenges faced by mid-to-large enterprises, GCCs, and digitally scaling organizations. It introduces a new way to think, govern, and scale automation.
About CXBERRIES
CXBERRIES is a next-generation research-driven transformation firm specializing in enterprise automation, orchestration, service management, and business-IT alignment. With the launch of CXNOVA, CXBERRIES reinforces its commitment to engineering intelligent, measurable, and ethical impact for modern enterprises. It redefines how organizations approach automation - from reactive scripting to intelligent, governed, and sustainable transformation.
Contact:
sales@cxberries.com
www.cxberries.com
+91-9922438925 | +91-9820167286
Categories