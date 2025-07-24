STS Defence Going the "Extra Mile" for the Rowans Hospice
Gosport-based defence technology company STS Defence is gearing up to take part in the Extra Mile Challenge, a 500-mile cycling relay in four different countries - France, Luxembourg, Germany and Switzerland from 19-21 September.
Gosport, United Kingdom, July 24, 2025 --(PR.com)-- The team will be riding alongside colleagues from their sister company, Axis Electronics, in support of their chosen charity - the Rowans Hospice, which provides palliative and end of life care to the highest quality for those living with a life-limiting illness in the south-east of Hampshire.
Last year, STS Defence took part in the Extra Mile Challenge for the first time alongside Axis Electronics, following their 2024 integration into the Cicor Group.
“It’s great to be taking part in the Extra Mile Challenge once again, especially in support of a cause that has such a positive impact in our local community, and we’re incredibly proud of our five team members who’ve stepped forward to take on this challenge,” said Managing Director Ben Stancliffe.
75% of the funds raised will go directly to the Rowans Hospice, with the remaining 25% benefiting the wider network of charities supported by the Extra Mile Challenge.
Katy Duggan
+ 4402392 424343
www.sts-defence.com/
