New Self-Help Book Offers Raw, Honest Guidance for Survivors of Narcissistic Abuse
Behind Closed Doors: A Guide to Surviving and Overcoming Narcissistic Abuse by Angela Fincham Releases August 1, 2025
Richmond, VA, July 24, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Author and children’s book writer Angela Fincham steps into powerful new territory with her upcoming release, Behind Closed Doors: A Guide to Surviving and Overcoming Narcissistic Abuse. Launching on August 1, 2025, the book will be available at major retailers including Amazon, Barnes & Noble, Walmart, Books-A-Million, and most places books are sold.
Written with the heart of a survivor and the clarity of someone who's done the hard work to heal, Behind Closed Doors offers readers more than just information—it offers understanding. Part guidebook, part personal story, it walks readers through the manipulation, confusion, and trauma of narcissistic abuse with honesty, compassion, and a clear path forward.
This book is for anyone who has ever questioned their reality, doubted their worth, or tried to co-parent with someone who thrives on control. With topics like gaslighting, trauma bonds, and undoing the mental damage, Fincham breaks down complex emotional experiences into clear, relatable insights—with steps for reclaiming your power, your peace, and your identity.
“Sometimes you don’t even realize it’s abuse—until it’s almost destroyed you,” says Fincham. “I wrote this book for people like me, who needed someone to explain it plainly, without shame or sugarcoating, and help them find the light at the end of the tunnel.”
Behind Closed Doors is Fincham’s first self-help book, following a successful run of empowering children’s books that promote confidence, resilience, and self-love.
Release Date: August 1, 2025
Available at: Amazon, Barnes & Noble, Walmart, Books-A-Million, and most major booksellers
