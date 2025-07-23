Jacksonville-Based Concrete Contractor Launches Modern, User-Friendly Website
Ernest Concrete, a leading concrete contractor in Jacksonville, FL, has launched a brand-new, mobile-friendly website designed to better showcase their services and connect with customers across the region. The site was developed in partnership with Prospect Genius, a small business marketing firm.
Jacksonville, FL, July 23, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Ernest Concrete, a trusted name in concrete pouring and replacement services since 1990, is proud to announce the launch of its new, modern website. The refreshed site is designed to provide an improved browsing experience for customers in Jacksonville, Atlantic Beach, Neptune Beach, Ponte Vedra Beach, Palm Valley, and surrounding areas.
Created in collaboration with Prospect Genius, a small business marketing company based in Albany, NY, the new website offers visitors a streamlined way to explore Ernest Concrete’s full range of services. From residential driveways and patios to commercial foundations and sidewalks, the site showcases the company’s expertise through vivid photos of completed projects, customer testimonials, and detailed service descriptions.
“Local service providers like Ernest Concrete benefit immensely from having a clean, responsive website that highlights their work and credentials,” said Matt Gallo, senior marketing representative at Prospect Genius. “Today’s customers expect to research and evaluate companies online, often from their phones. This website ensures that Ernest Concrete puts their best foot forward no matter what device someone is using.”
In addition to a sleek design, the website is mobile-friendly and easy to navigate, making it simple for users to request information, inquire about warranties, or learn about veteran and senior discounts.
Licensed, insured, and known for both their experience and trustworthy service, Ernest Concrete is now even easier to connect with online. The company’s new digital presence underscores its commitment to customer satisfaction and ongoing service excellence across Northeast Florida.
Ernest Sistrunk
(904) 720-4466
https://www.ernestconcretefl.com/
