SottoPelle® Recognizes Jordan Buchla, DNP, FNP-C for Outstanding Contributions to BHRT and Her Quality Care for Her Patients
SottoPelle® announces its "Featured Provider Series," showcasing various Providers who have made a difference to their patients, offering leading-edge Bioidentical Hormone Replacement Therapy (BHRT).
Farmington, CT, July 30, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Jordan Buchla, DNP, FNP-C, is a passionate and driven family nurse practitioner that works in the field of regenerative medicine at BioRestore. She has a doctorate in nursing practice and a bachelors in business management. She has a five-year history of working in the field of emergency medicine as an RN. Jordan also happens to be an elite level competitive powerlifter and hold the title of the second strongest female bench presser in the world (545 lbs.) as well as the second strongest female squatter in the world (855 lbs.). Jordan’s passion for athletics empowers her to improve her patients’ lives through stem cell therapy, peptide therapy, IV hydration, and hormone replacement.
Jordan Buchla, DNP, FNP-C, has been a SottoPelle® Trained Provider since April 1, 2025.
To view additional information about Jordan Buchla, DNP, FNP-C, or to contact the office, please visit her SottoPelle® directory listing: https://www.sottopelletherapy.com/directory-providers/listing/jordan-buchla-dnp-fnp-c/.
Provider Information:
Jordan Buchla, DNP, FNP-C
BioRestore
10 Waterside Dr Farmington, CT 06032
(860) 798-0555
https://biorestorehealth.com/farmington-connecticut/
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/BioRestoreHealth/
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/biorestorehealth/
YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/@BioRestoreHealth
Tik Tok: https://www.tiktok.com/@biorestore_health
Company Information:
SottoPelle® is an international leader in Bio-Identical Hormone Therapy headquartered in Scottsdale, AZ. For more information about SottoPelle® and to find a trained Doctor, visit: http://www.sottopelletherapy.com
Hormone replacement should never be based on guesswork or one-size-fits-all dosages. Imprecise dosing may provide short-term relief of symptoms, but it does not achieve long-term or sustainable hormonal balance that everyone needs for healthy aging. Bio-identical hormones have been extensively researched and studied since 1939 for use as a natural alternative for hormone replacement therapy.
CEO: CarolAnn Tutera
Email: response@sphrt.com
Phone: (323) 986-5100
Categories