Ugandan Student Launches Hope.co.ug to Help People Ask Health Questions Online
Hope Emmanuel, a pharmacy student and tech enthusiast, has launched Hope.co.ug — a platform where Ugandans can ask health questions and receive clear, reliable answers in everyday language.
Bushenyi-Ishaka, Uganda, July 28, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Pharmacy student and digital health enthusiast Hope Emmanuel has launched a new online platform, Hope.co.ug, aimed at making health information more accessible for Ugandans. The platform allows people to ask their health-related questions and receive clear, easy-to-understand answers written by healthcare professionals.
“People in Uganda often feel lost when it comes to their health. Medical terms can be overwhelming, and reliable information is hard to come by,” says Hope Emmanuel. “This platform was built to change that — we explain things simply, without big medical words.”
Hope.co.ug features a growing blog on topics like mental and sexual health, and a question submission form where users can privately ask about symptoms, medications, or health concerns. Answers are personalised, confidential, and written in accessible language.
The website also plans to connect users to licensed Ugandan healthcare providers and clinics in future updates.
Beyond its service to patients, the initiative also aims to support local healthcare workers by helping clinics go digital — a second arm of the project housed under agency.hope.co.ug.
Hope, currently a student, says that combining technology with patient education brings him deep fulfilment. “I love breaking down complex concepts. Whether I’m explaining drugs to a patient or helping a clinic understand digital tools, this is the work I see myself doing for decades.”
For more information, visit hope.co.ug or contact info@hope.co.ug /
https://hope.co.ug
