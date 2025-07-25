Higo v1.7 is Here: Discover Real People, Safer Connections, and Smarter Privacy on Your Travels

Higo v1.7 makes global connection feel effortless and real. This update strengthens what matters most: authentic users, stronger safety standards, and more control over how you interact. With real-time discovery, no matching needed, and upgraded privacy features, Higo is where travelers and locals create the most meaningful connections—online and in person.