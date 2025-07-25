Higo v1.7 is Here: Discover Real People, Safer Connections, and Smarter Privacy on Your Travels
Higo v1.7 makes global connection feel effortless and real. This update strengthens what matters most: authentic users, stronger safety standards, and more control over how you interact. With real-time discovery, no matching needed, and upgraded privacy features, Higo is where travelers and locals create the most meaningful connections—online and in person.
New York, NY, July 25, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Higo, the app redefining how travelers and locals connect, announces the release of Version 1.7, bringing travelers closer to genuine people while strengthening privacy, control, and safety across the board.
Traveling should be exciting—not lonely. That’s why Higo exists: to help curious travelers meet warm, welcoming locals and fellow explorers before they even arrive. Whether you're preparing for a solo trip to Thailand, wandering through Manila, or exploring the backstreets of Jaipur, Higo lets you land with connections already in place.
What's New in Higo 1.7
Verified Community of Real People
Every profile is manually reviewed and limited to users 18+. Say goodbye to bots, fake photos, and ghost accounts. With over 10,000 active, verified users, you're chatting with real people, ready to share real stories.
Match-Free Discovery = Instant Social Travel
No more waiting for a swipe to go your way. Higo lets you chat freely, join local travel plans, or even arrange coffee before you fly. Meet Thai women in Bangkok, cultural guides in Cebu, or fellow solo travelers headed where you are.
New Privacy Controls: Total Freedom, Zero Pressure
Browse anonymously—no one will know you viewed them
Read messages in stealth mode, without sending read receipts
Choose how visible your location is, or appear offline completely
Use Secret Crush to express interest privately
You’re in control—always.
Safety First, Everywhere You Go
Higo v1.7 enforces stronger moderation and empowers users with in-app reporting, ID verification, and a clearly defined child safety policy. Profiles are screened before entering the community, creating a safer, more respectful space for everyone.
New Ways to Explore, Connect & Exchange
Built-in translation for easy conversation
Join or create travel plans to meet up organically
Practice languages with locals who want cultural exchange
Group chats and private DMs—choose your vibe
A Platform for Stories, Not Just Matches
Higo isn’t just another dating app. It’s a movement toward more human, more meaningful, more open-hearted travel experiences. Whether you're hoping to fall in love or just make a new friend over street food, Higo helps turn strangers into stories you’ll never forget.
With version 1.7, it’s easier than ever to be safe, stay private, and meet the right people—anywhere in the world.
Premium Upgrade Highlights
Unlimited messaging and message recall
Disappearing photo sharing
See who's viewed your profile
Roam globally and connect across borders
And More...
Premium users unlock powerful social tools while maintaining complete privacy and full control over visibility and interactions.
About Higo
Higo is a social discovery app designed for travelers and locals who want to meet, share, and connect—without barriers. Built for cultural exchange, spontaneous meetups, and genuine relationships, Higo supports a global user base with features like real-time chat, group travel plans, and built-in translation.
With a mission to make the world feel smaller and friendlier, Higo goes beyond the swipe, helping people find common ground while exploring new places. Every interaction is protected by robust privacy tools, profile verification, and a commitment to user safety.
Thousands of users across Asia, Europe, and beyond already use Higo to turn a trip into a story—and a chat into something real.
Learn more at: https://higodating.com
Contact
Higo DatingContact
