CometAPI Launches Free Access to Kimi K2, Empowering Developers and Businesses with Trillion‑Parameter AI
Fresno, MD, July 28, 2025 --(PR.com)-- CometAPI, a leading AI model‑as‑a‑service platform, today announced that its integration with Moonshot AI’s flagship Mixture‑of‑Experts (MoE) model Kimi K2 is now available entirely free of charge. This initiative lowers the barrier for researchers, developers, and enterprises to harness cutting‑edge, trillion‑parameter, agentic AI capabilities.
Zero‑Cost, One‑Click Access
With a free CometAPI account and API key, users can immediately invoke Kimi K2 for advanced conversational AI, code generation, mathematical reasoning, and autonomous multi‑step tasks—without purchasing costly compute resources or paid subscriptions.
Easy Onboarding: Sign up at https://www.cometapi.com with just an email and brief use case description to receive your free API key.
Media Contact
Min Zhang
Public Relations Manager, CometAPI
press@cometapi.com
+86 10 1234 5678
About CometAPI
CometAPI is committed to providing the world’s most user‑friendly and cost‑effective AI model‑as‑a‑service platform. In partnership with leading AI research institutions and vendors, we offer over a dozen major large‑model interfaces, serving thousands of innovative companies and developers to accelerate AI adoption and deliver real business impact.
Seamless Integration: RESTful endpoints support all major programming languages. A working call requires fewer than ten lines of sample code.
Generous Free Tier: Each month, developers receive 100 K input tokens and 1 M output tokens at no cost. Overage rates are ¥0.7 per 10 K input tokens and ¥12 per 10 K output tokens—substantially lower than industry averages.
“We believe AI’s power should be accessible to everyone,” said Zhang Wei, Co‑Founder and CTO of CometAPI. “By partnering closely with Moonshot AI, we’re not only delivering Kimi K2’s full MoE capabilities to the market but also enabling startups, SMBs, and academia to prototype AI solutions at virtually no cost.”
Industry‑Leading Performance, Predictable Costs
Kimi K2 has outperformed several top open‑source and proprietary models in international benchmarks:
Coding & Reasoning: Achieved 53.7% accuracy on LiveCodeBench, ahead of DeepSeek‑V3 (46.9%) and GPT‑4.1 (44.7%).
Mathematical Reasoning: Scored 97.4% on the MATH‑500 dataset, surpassing GPT‑4.1’s 92.4%.
Agentic Tasks: Reached 65.8% accuracy on the SWE‑bench Verified suite, outperforming most open‑source alternatives.
CometAPI’s globally distributed infrastructure ensures low‑latency calls, with support for batch processing and asynchronous callbacks—allowing large‑scale deployments with predictable costs.
Comprehensive Support for Rapid Deployment
Extensive Documentation: From prompt engineering best practices to multi‑turn conversation management, our tutorials guide you every step of the way.
Active Community & Services: Join our dedicated Slack channels, attend regular webinars, or schedule one‑on‑one sessions with our AI experts.
Expansive Model Ecosystem: In addition to Kimi K2, CometAPI offers endpoints for GPT‑4, Claude Opus 4, Qwen, and more—enabling you to choose the best model for each use case on a single platform.
Unlock Infinite Possibilities
Whether you’re building intelligent customer support, automated documentation generators, educational tutors, or conducting cutting‑edge research, CometAPI and Kimi K2 deliver next‑generation AI capabilities at zero entry cost. Sign up now to begin your exploration of trillion‑parameter AI.
