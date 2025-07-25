Louisiana Obesity Society Conference Returns Aug. 8 and 9 in New Orleans
Now in its third year, the Louisiana Obesity Society encourages physicians and researchers in Louisiana to join its ranks.
Baton Rouge, LA, July 25, 2025 --(PR.com)-- The Louisiana Obesity Society (LOS) and the Louisiana Chapter of the American Society for Metabolic and Bariatric Surgery (LA-ASMBS) announce the return of the Louisiana Obesity Conference Aug. 8 and 9, in New Orleans. The third annual, two-day conference will be held at the Loews New Orleans Hotel and will feature opportunities for networking, continuing education courses, vendor showcases and much more. Keynote speakers will include Donna Ryan, MD, professor emerita at Pennington Biomedical Research Center, and Erik Wilson, MD, medical director of bariatric surgery at Memorial Hermann-Texas Medical Center.
The conference will feature informative presentations and breakout sessions, with some of the leading voices in obesity research sharing the latest advances and challenges facing the field. The first day of the conference will begin with a welcome from LOS President Catherine Hudson, MD, who is the Director of Obesity Medicine at University Medical Center New Orleans, and LA-ASMBS President Shauna Levy, MD, who is the Medical Director of the Tulane Bariatric and Weight Loss Center. Registration is now open for those interested in participating.
Celebrating three years since its inception, the Louisiana Obesity Society was established to support healthcare providers treating obesity through education and networking. The society advocates for health insurance coverage for evidence-based, comprehensive obesity care.
“The first two years of the Louisiana Obesity Conference have proven the power of our state's network of researchers and physicians who are committed to fighting Louisiana's obesity crisis and delivering exceptional care to our patients," said John Kirwan, PhD, executive director of Pennington Biomedical. "This August in New Orleans, we're bringing these dedicated professionals together again to advance solutions in obesity access, treatment, and research.”
Philip Schauer, MD, the director of the Metamor Institute and professor of metabolic surgery at Pennington Biomedical, and the former president of the Louisiana Obesity Society, encourages all Louisiana physicians, researchers and healthcare professionals interested in joining the Louisiana Obesity Society to do so and register for the conference.
“The continued growth of the Louisiana Obesity Society means further connections between professionals and more and more communities in our state connected to the latest research and treatment practices to support their patients,” he said. “Join the Louisiana Obesity Society today, come to our conference, and align with us in our pursuit of a healthier future for all Louisianans.”
Those interested in membership and attending the conference can sign up for both at www.louisianaobesitysociety.org. Annual membership dues are $100 for physicians and $50 for non-physicians. The conference is free for member physicians and $100 for non-members. The Loews New Orleans Hotel is located at 300 Poydras Street in New Orleans.
