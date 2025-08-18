Cybersecurity Expert Jim West Delivers Three Presentations at G6 Cybersecurity Summit 2025
Wiesbaden, Germany, August 18, 2025 --(PR.com)-- The prestigious G6 Cybersecurity Summit welcomes one of the industry’s most decorated leaders, Jim West, as a featured speaker delivering three dynamic presentations that tackle today’s most urgent cyber challenges. With over three decades of expertise and recognition as a global cybersecurity thought leader, West brings his signature mix of deep technical knowledge, strategic insight, and real-world application to the forefront of this year’s three-day conference.
West will present the following sessions:
Encryption Endgame: Beating the Quantum Clock
Explore the coming quantum computing revolution—and the security crisis it threatens to trigger. West breaks down how quantum computing will soon upend traditional encryption models, and details the NSA’s Commercial Solutions for Classified (CSfC) program designed to safeguard against this looming disruption.
The Art of War in Cybersecurity
Merging ancient strategy with modern warfare, this session adapts Sun Tzu’s The Art of War to today’s digital battlefield. Attendees will gain tactical and philosophical insights to better outmaneuver cyber adversaries.
Beyond the CIA Triad
Confidentiality, integrity, and availability are just the beginning. This eye-opening talk introduces the often-ignored principles—such as possession, utility, and authenticity—that underpin the gaps in most cyber programs. West offers a powerful visual technique to align all nine security principles with organizational risk tolerance in an interactive, career-shaping session.
About Jim West
Jim West possesses more than 33 years of experience in Information Technology and 25+ years in Cybersecurity, serving commercial, federal, defense, and space sectors. A renowned expert in biometrics, risk management, and network/system auditing, he holds elite certifications including CISSP-ISSEP, ISSMP, GSLC, C-CISO, S-CISO, PMP, GPEN, and more.
West is a 2024 Cyber Leader of the Year, 2021 Cybersecurity Personality of the Year, and a multi-year finalist for the ISC2 Harold Tipton Lifetime Achievement Award and ISACA’s Inspirational Leadership Award. He has authored award-winning security books, including the top-ranked Cyber Security and Test Tips eBook.
His career includes speaking engagements at the NSA IA Symposium, TechNet Korea, Hacker Halted, and Global CISO Forum, among dozens of others. His work is routinely cited for its clarity, impact, and forward-thinking strategy.
About the G6 Cybersecurity Summit
The G6 Cybersecurity Summit is a premier global forum that convenes top cyber leaders, military commanders, technology experts, and C-level executives to address the most critical security issues facing government and industry. Learn more at www.g6cybersummit.com.
Jim West
832-583-1114
https://www.topcyberpro.com
Company Founder and CEO
