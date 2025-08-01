Atlanta Innovative Medicine Launches AIM4VETS Program to Support Military and First Responder Communities
Atlanta Innovative Medicine launches AIM4VETS, a program to support veterans and first responders with free or discounted regenerative medicine orthopedic clinical care.
Atlanta, GA, August 01, 2025 --(PR.com)-- In a dedicated effort to ensure veterans, active-duty military personnel, and first responders receive the care they deserve, Atlanta Innovative Medicine announces the launch of the AIM4VETS program. This initiative provides free or discounted regenerative medicine orthopedic clinical support to individuals who have selflessly served the nation and its communities.
The AIM4VETS program aims to improve the quality of life for active duty and veteran service members facing debilitating orthopedic injuries and conditions by making regenerative therapies affordable and accessible. Participants will have access to advanced regenerative treatments, including stem cell therapy, platelet-rich plasma, prolozone, and prolotherapy—services typically not covered by insurance.
Exclusive Programs for Veterans and First Responders:
AIM4VETS includes two offerings designed to enhance the health and wellbeing of military and first responder communities:
AIM4VETS Complimentary Regenerative Medicine Procedure: Once each quarter, an individual will be selected to receive a free regenerative medicine procedure. Applicants must be documented active duty or retired military personnel or first responders, including the National Guard and Reserves, and meet specific health criteria to ensure optimal outcomes from the procedures.
AIM4VETS 20% Discount for Veterans, Police, Fire, and Rescue:
Atlanta Innovative Medicine has over 20 years of experience providing personalized, noninvasive, non-surgical relief to active duty service members, veterans, and first responders. The clinic now offers a 20% discount on regenerative treatments such as stem cell therapy, platelet-rich plasma, prolozone, and prolotherapy to support these heroes.
The Healing Journey at Atlanta Innovative Medicine:
The clinic prioritizes the wellbeing of its patients and is committed to finding non-surgical solutions to pain. Its dedicated team evaluates each patient’s health comprehensively and collaborates to create personalized treatment plans, aiming to provide accessible and effective regenerative care.
Individuals interested in learning more about the AIM4VETS program and scheduling a complimentary consultation can contact Atlanta Innovative Medicine at 770.416.9995.
For more information, media inquiries, or to schedule an interview, please contact Atlanta Innovative Medicine through the details provided below.
Contact
Tara Frix
770-416-9995
atlantamedicine.com
