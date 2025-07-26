Industrial Lift-Off Hinges for Enclosures and Panels from FDBdb Panel Fittings
FDB Panel Fittings have a great offering of externally mounting lift-off hinges in traditional style black diecast with stud fixing for improved security and aesthetic along with a torpedo/bullet style in chrome.
Isleworth, United Kingdom, July 26, 2025 --(PR.com)-- FDB Panel Fittings have a great offering of externally mounting lift-off hinges in traditional style black diecast with stud fixing for improved security and aesthetic along with a torpedo/bullet style in chrome.
External lift-off operation enables easy removal of doors for access to internal equipment during installation or maintenance. They provide a robust door mounting with an industrial aesthetic that suits heavy doors and multi-compartment cabinets with lay-on doors, which is ideal for industrial/commercial/office/retail enclosures for machine tool equipment – also factory controls, distribution panels, HVAC access, safety guards, IT/Telco cabinets, processing equipment and similar.
This popular range of hinges are now available ex-stock for urgent delivery from the FDB Online store. Mounting is by means of cast-in mounting studs which are simply inserted through pre-punched holes and secured with internal nuts. Installation can be arranged with both hinges oriented in the same direction for lift-off or with one up and one down to lock the door in place so it is not removable. Extra-large or heavy doors may be accommodated with three or four hinge units to provide additional capacity.
Other diecast hinges are offered in the associated range where butt hinges and pedestal hinges suit flush doors and internal hinges provide a fully concealed installation with separate screw fixing. Diecast hinges can be supplied in black or natural self-colour for overpainting to match the panel appearance. Internally mounted hinges do not lift off and are fixed with separate screws.
The associated torpedo style hinges (sometimes bullet or corner hinges) also feature a lift-off design. Manufactured in chrome finished zinc die, these rugged hinges are a great option for enclosures and cabinets where a practical yet attractive hinge is required.
These unusual hinges have a traditional style to suit an older design ethic, while providing a rugged hinge function with smooth appearance and simple installation. They present a quality hinge for a quality installation, and are also available ex-stock from well-known enclosure hardware specialists FDB Panel Fittings via their Online store.
These popular "torpedo" hinges are widely used for electrical cabinets and enclosures, allowing doors to be quickly mounted or removed from frames. The chromium-plated finish and 10 mm stainless steel pin give good resistance to normal environmental conditions. Left-hand and right-hand variants are stocked for online purchase and are available.
Doors can be arranged to lift-off when the fixed pin is located in the bottom half of both hinges, in which condition performance Rig-tests have shown that two hinges (on a 1-metre frame) carried a load of 60kg (130lb) without damage. Equivalent to a moment of force of 60NM (3.43KN). When a door is required to be permanently fixed, then the hinges should be installed with LH and RH together (opposed). Individual hinge installation is by simple plant-on positioning secured through countersunk holes in each hinge leaf. Availability is standard with bright chromium-plated finish (or raw for painting).
External lift-off operation enables easy removal of doors for access to internal equipment during installation or maintenance. They provide a robust door mounting with an industrial aesthetic that suits heavy doors and multi-compartment cabinets with lay-on doors, which is ideal for industrial/commercial/office/retail enclosures for machine tool equipment – also factory controls, distribution panels, HVAC access, safety guards, IT/Telco cabinets, processing equipment and similar.
This popular range of hinges are now available ex-stock for urgent delivery from the FDB Online store. Mounting is by means of cast-in mounting studs which are simply inserted through pre-punched holes and secured with internal nuts. Installation can be arranged with both hinges oriented in the same direction for lift-off or with one up and one down to lock the door in place so it is not removable. Extra-large or heavy doors may be accommodated with three or four hinge units to provide additional capacity.
Other diecast hinges are offered in the associated range where butt hinges and pedestal hinges suit flush doors and internal hinges provide a fully concealed installation with separate screw fixing. Diecast hinges can be supplied in black or natural self-colour for overpainting to match the panel appearance. Internally mounted hinges do not lift off and are fixed with separate screws.
The associated torpedo style hinges (sometimes bullet or corner hinges) also feature a lift-off design. Manufactured in chrome finished zinc die, these rugged hinges are a great option for enclosures and cabinets where a practical yet attractive hinge is required.
These unusual hinges have a traditional style to suit an older design ethic, while providing a rugged hinge function with smooth appearance and simple installation. They present a quality hinge for a quality installation, and are also available ex-stock from well-known enclosure hardware specialists FDB Panel Fittings via their Online store.
These popular "torpedo" hinges are widely used for electrical cabinets and enclosures, allowing doors to be quickly mounted or removed from frames. The chromium-plated finish and 10 mm stainless steel pin give good resistance to normal environmental conditions. Left-hand and right-hand variants are stocked for online purchase and are available.
Doors can be arranged to lift-off when the fixed pin is located in the bottom half of both hinges, in which condition performance Rig-tests have shown that two hinges (on a 1-metre frame) carried a load of 60kg (130lb) without damage. Equivalent to a moment of force of 60NM (3.43KN). When a door is required to be permanently fixed, then the hinges should be installed with LH and RH together (opposed). Individual hinge installation is by simple plant-on positioning secured through countersunk holes in each hinge leaf. Availability is standard with bright chromium-plated finish (or raw for painting).
Contact
FDB Panel FittingsContact
Gary Miles
+44 020 8568 1616
https://www.fdbonline.co.uk/collections/hinges/lift-off+lift-off
Gary Miles
+44 020 8568 1616
https://www.fdbonline.co.uk/collections/hinges/lift-off+lift-off
Categories