DSI’s 29th Biannual DoD/VA & Government Health IT Summit
Washington, DC, July 28, 2025 --(PR.com)-- This fall’s DoD/VA & Government Health IT Summit will bring together leaders from across the VA, DHA, DoD, federal government, and relevant industry stakeholders this October 22-23, in Washington, DC, to improve the delivery of lifelong patient-centered healthcare for military members and Veterans. This Summit will explore the role of health IT in advancing the interoperability, delivery, accessibility, affordability, and resiliency of healthcare.
The 2025 fall Summit will highlight continued progress with the DoD’s and VA’s Electronic Health Record (EHR) modernization initiatives to improve how healthcare is delivered, accessed, and managed. Speakers at this year’s event will share insights into the latest advancements in health technologies, products, and software that are enabling interoperability across the continuum of care. Sessions at this year’s event will highlight recent successes and challenges in deploying, sustaining, and optimizing a unified, interoperable federal EHR that improves data sharing, strengthens care coordination, and empowers patient-centered outcomes both in the U.S. and at facilities abroad. Leaders from across the community will discuss their vision for leveraging advanced technologies and capabilities, including AI/ML, data analytics, cybersecurity measures, to improve the responsiveness, personalization, accessibility, and affordability of healthcare for Warfighters and Veterans.
Topics to be Covered Include:
· Driving Better Outcomes with Integrated, Interoperable, and Accessible Healthcare for U.S. Veterans
· Modernizing Military Healthcare to Enable the Continuity of Care from Active Duty Through Retirement
· Leveraging Innovative Technologies to Improve Healthcare for Veterans
· Aligning DHA’s Acquisition Priorities to Support Efficient, Effective Medical Care for Warfighters
· How to Strengthen the Security of DHA’s Data and Health IT Systems
· Modernizing DHA’s EHR Integration: Enhancing Interoperability and the Patient- Provider Experience
· Implementing a Modernized Federal Electronic Health Record Across the VA
This Summit is a no-cost-to-government event. All active-duty military personnel, civilians, and federal government employees are eligible to attend at no charge.
To download the agenda and to register, visit https://healthit.dsigroup.org/.
Contact
Emma Watters
https://healthit.dsigroup.org/
