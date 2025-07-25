Benchmark International Successfully Facilitated the Transaction Between SCR & Associates NWFL, Inc. and Southeastern Surveying and Mapping Corporation
Panama City, FL, July 25, 2025 --(PR.com)-- SCR & Associates, NWFL, Inc., hereinafter referred to as SCR, is a full-service land surveying and civil engineering firm serving commercial clients in Northwest Florida since 1983. With a strong focus on construction-related services, SCR provides a comprehensive range of solutions including subdivision design, roadway and route surveys, topographic mapping, and as-built surveys. SCR leverages cutting-edge aerial and hydrographic drone technology to ensure exceptional speed, accuracy, and efficiency in all its projects.
Southeastern Surveying and Mapping Corporation (SSMC) is an independent, employee-owned surveying and mapping, subsurface utility engineering (SUE), and geographic information systems (GIS) firm serving the southeastern United States. Founded in Orlando, FL in 1972, SSMC has grown into Florida's largest surveying firm. The company is a leader in responsiveness, service, and quality. At the forefront of technology, SSMC uses state-of-the-art equipment, advanced software, and streamlined processes to drive positive results for its clients.
Benchmark International is proud to support the SCR team in identifying the right acquirer to carry their legacy forward. SSMC's deep industry expertise and global perspective are the perfect fit to unlock new opportunities for growth and innovation.
"Benchmark International was able to create competitive dynamics for Skip and Linda, bringing multiple offers from reputable buyers in the space to choose between when deciding who would be best to take SCR into its next chapter. It was a pleasure to work with Thom and his team at SSMC throughout the transaction. SSMC was the best fit not only to grow the business but also to continue the legacy built by Skip and Linda. We are excited to see the continued growth of SCR with the next generation of ownership." – Ryan Connolly, Deal Associate, Benchmark International
Americas: Sam Smoot at +1 (813) 898 2350/ Smoot@BenchmarkIntl.com
Europe: Michael Lawrie at +44 (0) 161 359 4400 / Lawrie@BenchmarkIntl.com
Africa: Anthony McCardle at +27 21 300 2055 / McCardle@BenchmarkIntl.com
About Benchmark International:
Benchmark International is a global M&A firm that provides business owners with creative, value-maximizing solutions for growing and exiting their businesses. Benchmark International has handled transactions across various industries from offices across the world. With decades of M&A experience, Benchmark International’s transaction teams have assisted business owners with achieving their objectives and ensuring the continued growth of their businesses. The firm has also been named the Investment Banking Firm of the Year by The M&A Advisor and the Global M&A Network, as well as the #1 Sell-side Privately Owned M&A Advisor in the World by PitchBook’s and Refinitiv’s Global League Tables.
Website: http://www.benchmarkintl.com
Blog: https://www.benchmarkintl.com/insights
Southeastern Surveying and Mapping Corporation (SSMC) is an independent, employee-owned surveying and mapping, subsurface utility engineering (SUE), and geographic information systems (GIS) firm serving the southeastern United States. Founded in Orlando, FL in 1972, SSMC has grown into Florida's largest surveying firm. The company is a leader in responsiveness, service, and quality. At the forefront of technology, SSMC uses state-of-the-art equipment, advanced software, and streamlined processes to drive positive results for its clients.
Benchmark International is proud to support the SCR team in identifying the right acquirer to carry their legacy forward. SSMC's deep industry expertise and global perspective are the perfect fit to unlock new opportunities for growth and innovation.
"Benchmark International was able to create competitive dynamics for Skip and Linda, bringing multiple offers from reputable buyers in the space to choose between when deciding who would be best to take SCR into its next chapter. It was a pleasure to work with Thom and his team at SSMC throughout the transaction. SSMC was the best fit not only to grow the business but also to continue the legacy built by Skip and Linda. We are excited to see the continued growth of SCR with the next generation of ownership." – Ryan Connolly, Deal Associate, Benchmark International
Americas: Sam Smoot at +1 (813) 898 2350/ Smoot@BenchmarkIntl.com
Europe: Michael Lawrie at +44 (0) 161 359 4400 / Lawrie@BenchmarkIntl.com
Africa: Anthony McCardle at +27 21 300 2055 / McCardle@BenchmarkIntl.com
About Benchmark International:
Benchmark International is a global M&A firm that provides business owners with creative, value-maximizing solutions for growing and exiting their businesses. Benchmark International has handled transactions across various industries from offices across the world. With decades of M&A experience, Benchmark International’s transaction teams have assisted business owners with achieving their objectives and ensuring the continued growth of their businesses. The firm has also been named the Investment Banking Firm of the Year by The M&A Advisor and the Global M&A Network, as well as the #1 Sell-side Privately Owned M&A Advisor in the World by PitchBook’s and Refinitiv’s Global League Tables.
Website: http://www.benchmarkintl.com
Blog: https://www.benchmarkintl.com/insights
Contact
Benchmark InternationalContact
Brittney Zoeller
813-898-2350
www.benchmarkintl.com
Brittney Zoeller
813-898-2350
www.benchmarkintl.com
Categories