Big Blue Swim School Now Offering Adaptive Swim Lessons for Children with Special Needs
Big Blue Swim School is now offering adaptive swim lessons for children both with physical and mental barriers to accessing swim. Adaptive lessons are a valuable way to prevent water related accidents amongst special needs children.
Noblesville, IN, July 28, 2025 --(PR.com)-- What: As families look for ways to cool off in the summer, swimming is in its peak season at pools and lakes around Indiana. During summer, teaching children water safety is crucial to reduce the risks involved. Drowning is the second leading cause of accidental death for children aged 1-14. For children with autism, the risk of drowning is 160 times that. Big Blue Swim Schools has committed to increasing the accessibility of swim lessons for Children with special needs by certifying instructors with the Swim Whispers Method created by experts at Swim Angelfish.
Why: Why are swimming lessons an important part of water safety, especially for children with special needs?
Drowning is the second leading cause of accidental death for children age 1-14
The risk of drowning is 160 times that for children with autism and is the leading cause of accidental death
Swimming lessons for children with special needs have been found to have a significant impact on swimming ability, competency, and confidence.
How: How are adaptive lessons conducted at Big Blue?
The Swim Whispers Method prioritizes inclusive learning ensuring that children of all abilities including sensory issues, problems with motor skills, difficulty processing information, attention issues, or any other physical or psychological conditions can safely and confidently engage in swimming.
Lessons are tailored to the individual child's pace and ability to cultivate both water safety skills, and a sense of achievement and confidence.
Adaptive lessons are taught one-on-one.
Families can come in for a free trial lesson where children’s unique needs and current ability are evaluated to determine the right place for them to begin.
Where: Big Blue Swim School is located in Noblesville at Hamilton Town Center right next to Ross. 13928 Hoard Dr., Noblesville, IN 46060
Where: Big Blue Swim School is located in Noblesville at Hamilton Town Center right next to Ross. 13928 Hoard Dr., Noblesville, IN 46060
Contact
Big Blue Swim School - Noblesville, INContact
Hagan McClelland
317-643-5601
www.bigblueswimschool.com/locations/indiana/noblesville
