Just Enduring Offers Grief Support After Texas Flooding
St. Louis, MO, July 26, 2025 --(PR.com)-- In the wake of catastrophic flooding in Texas, Just Enduring is extending compassion and guidance to families mourning the loss of a child. Through a wide range of grief resources, the nonprofit supports not only parents, but also siblings, relatives, and friends as they navigate the overwhelming pain of loss.
“Our hearts are with the families affected by the flooding in Texas who are facing unimaginable loss,” said Ben Gillham, Co-founder and President of Just Enduring. “As parents who have walked through the pain of losing a child, we know there are no words that can fix this. But we also know how powerful it is to not feel alone. Just Enduring exists to offer comfort, connection, and hope during the worst pain, and we want grieving families to know we’re here for them.”
Just Enduring offers free online resources to help guide and support anyone nationwide who is impacted by child loss.
● A step-by-step guide walks families through what to do after a child’s death.
● A guide to sibling grief and additional sibling support resources help siblings cope.
● Grief resources provide insight into what other bereaved parents are experiencing.
● Counseling resources offer guidance on finding a therapist experienced in navigating child loss.
● Resources for family and friends include pages on what to do and what to say.
To access these resources and receive support, please visit justenduring.org/resources-for-bereaved-parents/.
About Just Enduring
Just Enduring is a nonprofit organization founded in 2020 by grieving parents and medical professionals that provides grief support to families, friends, and caregivers facing the loss of a child. Through comprehensive resources and a compassionate community, Just Enduring connects bereaved parents, helps families navigate life after child loss, and inspires hope. For more information and access to resources, please visit justenduring.org.
Ben Gillham
(314) 391-4119
justenduring.org
