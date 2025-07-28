Russell Consulting Group Evolves Into Russell Strategy Group with Bold Rebrand and Renewed Focus on Growth
Austin, TX, July 28, 2025 --(PR.com)-- The Russell Consulting Group, a trusted name in business strategy and executive advisory, is proud to announce its official rebrand to Russell Strategy Group (RSG). This transformation reflects the firm’s sharpened focus on helping growth-minded companies evolve with clarity, confidence, and purpose.
The rebrand includes a new name, refreshed brand identity, and an updated digital presence—all aligned with the firm's core belief that successful businesses must constantly adapt. The updated Russell Strategy Group brand communicates what the firm has always delivered: smart strategy, real results, and no fluff.
“Great businesses don’t stay static—they evolve. And we’re doing the same,” said John Russell, Founder and Principal Strategist. “This rebrand is more than a new logo. It represents a stronger, more focused identity that reflects the clarity, discipline, and growth we help our clients achieve every day.”
The new brand positions RSG as a strategic partner for founders, executives, and leadership teams navigating growth, transition, or transformation. Services include business planning, operational alignment, leadership consulting, and oversight of branding and expansion strategy in partnership with trusted experts.
While the look and name have evolved, Russell Strategy Group remains grounded in the same principles that have earned client trust for nearly two decades: relational leadership, honest guidance, and fearless execution.
The official website and visual identity are now live at www.russellstrategygroup.com.
About Russell Strategy Group
Russell Strategy Group is a business advisory firm that helps companies scale, stabilize, and align with clarity. Led by founder John Russell, RSG partners with leadership teams to challenge assumptions, architect smart strategies, and move businesses forward with purpose. From planning to execution, RSG delivers strategy that sticks—and results that matter.
Media Contact:
Blake Thomas
Blake@pilotfish.agency
512-720-6576
www.pilotfish.agency
The rebrand includes a new name, refreshed brand identity, and an updated digital presence—all aligned with the firm's core belief that successful businesses must constantly adapt. The updated Russell Strategy Group brand communicates what the firm has always delivered: smart strategy, real results, and no fluff.
“Great businesses don’t stay static—they evolve. And we’re doing the same,” said John Russell, Founder and Principal Strategist. “This rebrand is more than a new logo. It represents a stronger, more focused identity that reflects the clarity, discipline, and growth we help our clients achieve every day.”
The new brand positions RSG as a strategic partner for founders, executives, and leadership teams navigating growth, transition, or transformation. Services include business planning, operational alignment, leadership consulting, and oversight of branding and expansion strategy in partnership with trusted experts.
While the look and name have evolved, Russell Strategy Group remains grounded in the same principles that have earned client trust for nearly two decades: relational leadership, honest guidance, and fearless execution.
The official website and visual identity are now live at www.russellstrategygroup.com.
About Russell Strategy Group
Russell Strategy Group is a business advisory firm that helps companies scale, stabilize, and align with clarity. Led by founder John Russell, RSG partners with leadership teams to challenge assumptions, architect smart strategies, and move businesses forward with purpose. From planning to execution, RSG delivers strategy that sticks—and results that matter.
Media Contact:
Blake Thomas
Blake@pilotfish.agency
512-720-6576
www.pilotfish.agency
Contact
Russell Strategy GroupContact
John Russell
(512) 217-3205
russellstrategygroup.com/
John Russell
(512) 217-3205
russellstrategygroup.com/
Categories