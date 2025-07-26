Podium Australia Launches Powerful Online Review Management Solution for Local Businesses

Podium Australia has launched a new Online Review Management solution to help local businesses collect, manage, and respond to customer reviews more efficiently. The platform supports real-time review tracking, SMS-based requests, and centralized response management — making it easier for businesses to enhance their online reputation and visibility. Tailored for the Australian market, the solution is ideal for service-based industries like healthcare, retail, and automotive.