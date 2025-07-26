El Paso County Sheriff’s Office Puts PepperBall® Non Lethal Technology to the Test in Live Demonstration
El Paso County Sheriff’s Office demonstrated PepperBall® non-lethal technology to enhance officer safety and de-escalation. PepperBall systems provide scalable, less-lethal options to reduce the need for force. Learn more at pepperball.com
Lake Forest, IL, July 26, 2025 --(PR.com)-- The El Paso County Sheriff’s Office hosted a comprehensive field demonstration of PepperBall® non‑lethal technology this week, reaffirming the agency’s pledge to prioritize de‑escalation, community trust, and officer safety. Local broadcast outlets highlighted the agency’s evaluation of intermediate options, reflecting growing public interest in practical, field-tested de-escalation tools for frontline officers.
Sheriff Oscar Ugarte, sworn into office earlier this year, underscored why modern less‑lethal tools are integral to his vision for public safety: “Our goal is to equip deputies with the right tools to do the job safely and effectively. Options like PepperBall help de‑escalate situations and reduce the need for force, which ultimately benefits every resident of El Paso County,” said Ugarte.
During the exercise, deputies used PepperBall launchers to deploy powder‑filled projectiles that burst on impact, releasing a fast‑acting cloud designed to gain compliance at safe standoff distances. The scalable technology allows officers to bridge the gap between verbal commands and higher levels of force, mitigating risk to both the public and personnel.
Michael Lee, Vice President of Sales and General Manager for PepperBall, commended the Sheriff’s Office for its forward‑leaning approach: “Agencies like El Paso County SO are redefining what proactive, community‑oriented policing looks like,” Lee said. “The PepperBall system’s proven safety record and rapid de‑escalation capability give deputies the confidence to resolve volatile encounters without lethal force.”
The PepperBall system has become a trusted tool for law enforcement agencies worldwide, with more than 20 million projectiles deployed across over 40 countries. PepperBall is used daily by police, corrections, and military professionals to manage high-risk encounters, crowd control, and cell extractions while minimizing harm. Each PepperBall projectile is manufactured in an ISO 9001/14001 facility certified for quality and environmental standards, reinforcing the brand’s commitment to safety and sustainability.
For additional information or to schedule a demonstration, visit pepperball.com.
