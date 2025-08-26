Lapis® CEO Todd Blue Hires Mercedes-Benz of Northern Arizona General Manager
Mercedes-Benz Expert Anna Litovskaya Leads Flagstaff Luxury Automotive Dealership
Houston, TX, August 26, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Houston-based LAPIS® announced today that the company’s Founder and CEO Todd Blue has recently hired Anna Litovskaya to lead Mercedes-Benz of Northern Arizona as General Manager of the growing dealership located at 5171 N. Test Drive in Flagstaff, Arizona. With almost two decades of Mercedes-Benz experience, Litovskaya will oversee the Flagstaff Mercedes-Benz operation.
Blue said, “We are beyond thrilled to have Anna take the helm at Mercedes-Benz of Northern Arizona in Flagstaff. Her energy, tenacity, collaborative spirit, client-centric approach, and exceptional ability to build and inspire teams make her a perfect fit for this leadership role. Anna’s extensive background with Mercedes-Benz is exactly what our dealership needs as we continue to grow and deliver an unparalleled experience for our clients.”
Litovskaya’s distinguished Mercedes-Benz career began in 2007, with achievements over the next 18 years including being ranked as the #1 Mercedes-Benz saleswoman in the United States and a top five overall sales performer in the country. In addition to training and overseeing the performance of large teams for many years, she managed high volume inventory, developed incredible working relationships with top financial institutions, and established tremendous tenure with the Mercedes-Benz brand.
“I am honored to assume the role of General Manager at Mercedes-Benz of Northern Arizona,” said Litovskaya. “I look forward to becoming an active member of the Flagstaff community and building strong relationships with our customers as well as our neighbors. Our focus will be on delivering exceptional service and embodying the Mercedes-Benz brand's commitment to luxury that fits every lifestyle and age, ensuring a remarkable experience for all.”
Blue added, “As the only luxury, retail franchise dealership in Northern Arizona, we are motivated and energized to continue introducing our community to everything Mercedes-Benz has to offer. From commercial vehicles to sedans and SUVs — all engineered to handle the beautiful and varied seasons of Northern Arizona — there truly is something for everyone. Anna is the perfect fit to lead our team and ensure we provide the highest level of service to our clients and community.”
Litovskaya added, “Todd Blue is not just a pioneer in the automotive industry; he is a visionary dedicated to transforming how we connect with our customers. I am inspired to work alongside him and the talented team at LAPIS® to set new standards in customer satisfaction and operational excellence.”
