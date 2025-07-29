Jessie White Honored as a VIP for Summer 2025 by P.O.W.E.R. (Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized)
Salina, KS, July 29, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Jessie White of Salina, Kansas, has been recognized as a VIP for Summer 2025 by P.O.W.E.R. (Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized). This prestigious distinction acknowledges her outstanding contributions and achievements in the field of human resources. White will be included in the Summer 2025 issue of P.O.W.E.R. Magazine, alongside other accomplished women who have demonstrated excellence in their respective industries.
About Jessie White
Jessie White is a nurse, author of a transformational Mindset Trilogy, entrepreneur, and visionary changemaker who founded Vision Staffing in 2020 with a mission rooted in purpose: to empower lives through compassionate, reliable healthcare staffing. She oversees human resources at the company, focusing on medical staffing across four states. Her role involves coordinating and managing daily operations to ensure that healthcare facilities are matched with qualified professionals who meet their needs.
White’s leadership is grounded in the core values of integrity, compassion, accountability, respect, and empowerment. With over 25 years in the healthcare industry—starting as a CNA and rising into leadership as an LPN and agency manager—she brings a rare blend of hands-on experience, heart-led leadership, and strategic brilliance.
As a single mother of five, White built Vision Staffing during one of the most challenging seasons of her life—navigating a serious health crisis, personal loss, and financial setbacks that would have stopped most in their tracks. Instead of giving up, she leaned into her faith, her spiritual gifts, and a higher calling—realizing that every obstacle was a divine setup for transformation. “Every obstacle is a setup for transformation when you lead with faith, compassion, and purpose,” says White.
“I see Vision Staffing as just the beginning,” said White. She is actively expanding into home health, real estate, and education—building an interconnected business family that creates opportunities for healthcare workers, uplifts communities, and disrupts broken systems with innovative, heart-centered solutions.
White holds an A.A. in liberal studies from Washburn University.
About P.O.W.E.R. (Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized)
P.O.W.E.R. (Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized) is a dynamic and diverse network of high-achieving women making a real difference. For nearly a decade, we've provided a platform for women from all walks of life and all stages of their career to connect, collaborate, and empower each other to reach new heights. Our website, quarterly magazine, and exclusive events showcase member achievements and offer opportunities to gain recognition, build valuable business relationships, and access a wealth of knowledge and resources. If you or someone you know is a driven, accomplished woman looking to be recognized and make valuable connections, visit https://www.powerwoe.com/nomination-form/ to access POWER’s nomination form for consideration.
