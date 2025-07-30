How 2 Media Announces "World's Greatest!..." Television Scam Awareness and Cybersecurity Episode is Now Live
Boynton Beach, FL, July 30, 2025 --(PR.com)-- How 2 Media is excited to announce that its special "World's Greatest!..." Television scam and cybersecurity episode is now available for free viewing on the "World's Greatest!..." website. This episode, which features businesses working to protect individuals from scams, theft, and data breaches, will be accessible until Data Privacy Week 2026.
How 2 Media recently committed to promoting best practices for data collection and transparency to help prevent online scams by officially registering as a Data Privacy Champion with the National Cybersecurity Alliance (NCA). This commitment highlights the company's proactive approach to data privacy, emphasizing its dedication to protecting user information and promoting transparency.
"As a company that values trust and transparency, we are proud to become a Data Privacy Champion with the National Cybersecurity Alliance," said Kyle Freeman, Executive Producer of How 2 Media's "World's Greatest!..." Television. "Poor data practices can directly lead to devastating online scams that impact vulnerable populations like children and the elderly. Our commitment as a Champion is to help prevent these scams by promoting responsible data handling. We believe that respecting data is not just a compliance issue, but a fundamental part of building strong relationships with our users and protecting our community. We hope we can be a part of the solution of ending scam data practices."
In today's digital world, every online action creates a data trail, with websites, applications, and services collecting information on behaviors, interests, and purchases. While it's impossible to control every single byte of data, individuals are not powerless and can take steps to manage how their data is shared. Your personal data is a valuable asset, and you have the right to be selective about who you share it with.
For more information about Data Privacy Week and how to get involved, visit https://www.staysafeonline.org/data-privacy-week.
About How 2 Media
Based in Boynton Beach, Florida, How 2 Media has been making award-winning television with its flagship program - "World's Greatest!..." airing concurrently for nineteen years. The show features businesses doing truly unique things, bringing viewers behind the scenes of the best businesses around the world.
About Data Privacy Week
Data Privacy Week began as Data Privacy Day in the United States and Canada in January 2008 as an extension of the Data Protection Day celebration in Europe. Data Protection Day commemorates the Jan. 28, 1981, signing of Convention 108, the first legally binding international treaty dealing with privacy and data protection. The NCA leads this effort in North America each year. For more information, visit https://staysafeonline.org/data-privacy-week/
About the National Cybersecurity Alliance
The National Cybersecurity Alliance is a non-profit organization on a mission to create a more secure, interconnected world. They advocate for the safe use of all technology and educate everyone on how best to protect themselves, their families, and their organizations from cybercrime. They create strong partnerships between governments and corporations to amplify their message and to foster a greater "digital" good. For more information, please visit https://staysafeonline.org
