Arts & Entertainment: Television News
|
|Receive press releases from this Industry Distribution Channel: By Email
|RSS Feeds:
|
|
PR.com is a leader in paid and free press release distribution.
To reach journalists, increase online visibility, and attract new customers,
submit via our global online news and press release distribution service to
top search engines, thousands of websites, social media, blogger networks,
as well as via print, broadcast, radio, mobile channels, and more.
The ALS Therapy Development Institute (ALS TDI), the world’s foremost drug discovery lab focused solely on finding treatments and cures for ALS, today proudly announced that it is featured in episode two of “The Age of A.I.,” a new YouTube Originals documentary series that takes an... - December 18, 2019 - ALS Therapy Development Institute
Arek Zasowski’s “Let Go: The Prelude” named Best Romance Short at the prestigious 2019 Culver City Film Festival in Los Angeles after being screened at the high quality settings at Cinemark 18 & XD Movie Theatre in Los Angeles, CA. - December 17, 2019 - Arek Zasowski
The women behind one of Ellen's holiday show segments co-founded a non-profit which supports families impacted by cancer. - December 13, 2019 - Join The Flock
Non-profit co-founder Keeli Simpson will be featured Wednesday night on Ellen’s Greatest Night of Giveaways. - December 10, 2019 - Join The Flock
Arek Zasowski’s “Let Go: The Prelude” has been officially selected for the prestigious 2019 Culver City Film Festival in Los Angeles and forms part of the official film festival program. It will be screened with a live audience at 10:00 pm on the final day of the film festival – Thursday, December 12, 2019 at the Cinemark 18 & XD Movie Theatre at (HHLA) The Promenade at Howard Hughes Center, 6081 Center Drive, Los Angeles, CA. - December 10, 2019 - Arek Zasowski
New York Health is proud to announce that Dr. Jay B. Adlersberg, a rheumatologist and internist, has joined the team. Dr. Adlersberg is already known to millions of Tri-State residents as the nightly medical reporter for WABC-TV’s Eyewitness News, a job he did for thirty years while continuing to practice medicine. - December 09, 2019 - New York Cancer & Blood Specialists
Prop and Scenery Lights, LLC (PSL) announces the Lighting Wick Strip with Candle Flame spectrum. A low voltage high color quality light source for creating candlelight for theatrical props and filmmaking. - December 09, 2019 - Prop and Scenery Lights, LLC
A Widow and 13 year old son are launching their new national weekly television show on the NOW Network this Thanksgiving Day at 11 ET in the hopes of bringing hope and healing to the over 11 million widows, 19 million fatherless kids in the country. - November 27, 2019 - Elijah's Path to Healing Foundation
The remarkable, untold stories of young German and Austrian Jewish veterans who fled their homes only to perform an “about face” and return with U.S. and Allied Forces during WWII. - November 10, 2019 - Xenon Pictures
POWER Magazine-Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized features celebrities, A-listers and everyday hardworking women. Their fall 2019 issue highlights cancer survivors in honor of Breast Cancer Awareness Month.
Celebrity and A-lister Cancer Survivors Highlighted in POWER Magazine-Professional... - October 16, 2019 - P.O.W.E.R. Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized
Tina Louise, the iconic "Ginger Grant" from Gilligan's Island, returns to the screen
as a dying family matriarch trying to save her troubled son and husband, played by Stephen Baldwin and veteran actor Burt Young. - October 16, 2019 - Tapestry
Renown Recording Artist, Actor and Producer Lends His Views on Crucial Issues to the Feature Doc About America’s War On Drugs and Joins The Film as an Executive Producer - October 15, 2019 - Viardo Artists
The exclusive television interview with Zondra Evans and Teresa Perkins will air on the Reewind Channel. - October 14, 2019 - Zeds Corp.
Author of “Hiding From Myself” shares her story of domestic violence and hope on ZondraTV Network with host, Zondra Evans. - October 14, 2019 - Zeds Corp.
Actress Keelia McGovern embarks on producing her first film establishing herself in a new generation of women filmmakers. - October 14, 2019 - Lighting Dark, LLC
ZTV features exclusive interviews to inspire women all around the globe to inspire others that victory is on the other side of victimization. - October 12, 2019 - Zeds Corp.
Denitra Isler, actress and lead singer of Conkrete God to perform on Saturday at Gay Pride Festival, Nissan Stage at 3:20pm.
By day, Denitra Isler plays Nurse Hundley, the head nurse on the hit Fox show, The Resident. At night, she transforms into GodMama, the hard-charging lead singer of the rock band... - October 10, 2019 - Isle LLC
Nolan Neal, a Recording artist and former contestant to knock out round on team Adam Levine, has signed with IL Sistema Entertainment and is releasing a cover of Elton John's classic "Tiny Dancer" which Nolan turned all chairs on The Voice with. - October 09, 2019 - IL Sistema Entertainment
Celebrity Boxing is coming to South Florida. Press Conference Oct. 15. Fight #70 is scheduled for November 16, 2019. Both events are at Ocean Manor Resorts Ft Lauderdale at 7pm. There will be 7 undercard fights with the main event being Nat D vs Christine Curran. Celebrity referee, Ciro Dapagio. Celebrity announcer, Brian Breach. Celebrity fighter, Brian Werner vocalist from Vital Remains. Sponsorships also available. Tix available at www.WEBTIX.net. Live streamed at www.FITE.tv - October 08, 2019 - Ft Liquordale Entertainment
Producer and Fashion Icon, Lily Lisa, stepped out to the BAFTA Tea Party wearing her eponymous brand as she celebrates at the Tea Party. - October 07, 2019 - Lily Lisa
Jackie Kallens Hearts Around The World Entertainment presents "Bad Blood - Battle of The Bachelors" February 12th at The Avalon Theatre in Hollywood, California. It's a night of celebrity boxing, live performances and fundraising. - October 05, 2019 - Hearts Around The World Entertainment
Two years ago, Zondra Evans was being interviewed as a guest on the BizVod network. (www.Bizvod.com) Today, she is the host of their hottest new programs. - September 27, 2019 - Zeds Corp.
Zondra Evans’ global media platform, ZTV empowers women from all walks of and stages of life. Newest ZTV host, Lori Dixon, is known in Hollywood for her work with the popular TV series, Real Housewives of Dallas. - September 27, 2019 - Zeds Corp.
Recording Artist and Songwriter JDub Carter release new single, "Father Forgive 'Em" features R&B /Soul Singer Garnett Boldin. Exclusively on the #Dubwatch & all digital platforms Friday. Cinematic music video drops Friday. - September 26, 2019 - JDub Carter Music
TVS to produce twelve monthly specials featuring Joe Cano, a top guitarist and entertainer from Hawaii. Production starts in October. The show will be distributed by TVS to a national cable network, broadcast TV stations, and TVS streaming channels. - September 21, 2019 - TVS Global Media
U.S. based orphan care ministry, All God’s Children International (AGCI), is thrilled to welcome Jep Roberston as their National Advancement Officer. Jep officially joined the team on September 3, 2019, and will be fulfilling his new role from his home in Austin, Texas. AGCI seeks to leverage Jep's... - September 19, 2019 - All God's Children International
October 1, 2019 will see the much-anticipated series VoCaLs ATL launched on BM Network Media, accessible using Roku. The new network is surrounded by so much excitement that fans are hardly able to wait for the debut.
Owning a multimedia broadcasting company is paramount and a great way to express your... - September 19, 2019 - BM Network Media
Next Century 74 releases its first teaser trailer. - September 19, 2019 - Next Century 74
IFP Films with In Focus Brands announces release of their 3-TV property development package for funding consideration. Newly created video accessory also released. - September 17, 2019 - In Focus Brands
Following film festival wins, indie production company Baby of the Family LLC/Oh Gee Productions announces that “Let’s Talk Hair TV Premiere” is now available on Prime Video, a video streaming service available for Amazon Prime members. The talk show special is a theme-based, studio TV show featuring interviews, product demos and at-the-scene reporting, all dedicated to the hair journeys of African-American women. - September 09, 2019 - Oh Gee Productions
Chef Molly Bravo has dreamt of becoming the next Martha Stewart. Since 2004 she's been building her brand, formerly Organicopia and now Wylder Space Inc. Tucked in the woods of the Santa Cruz Mountains, Wylder Space is focused on re-creating the social dining experience. "I want to bring people together," says Bravo. "My goal is to bring people together with good food, great drinks and good company. It all starts around the dining room table." - August 30, 2019 - Wylder Space Inc.
Evans and Robinson exclusive TV interview will be featured on the ReeWind Network. - August 28, 2019 - Zeds Corp.
Late last week, ABC Good Morning America television host Lara Spencer chastised the announcement that 6 year old Prince George of England was taking ballet lessons. Spencer’s sarcasm and comedic pause cajoled the audience into a collective snicker and further demeaning laughter with her co-host. - August 27, 2019 - Anna Bauereis
Actor Bruce Nachsin wins six awards for best actor and nomination at Comic Con in 2019. - August 27, 2019 - Dark Specter
Joseph Castillo-Midyett's series, "This Boy's Vida (Made in America)" has been welcomed with open arms at the HBO New York Latino Film Festival. They are continuing conversations with industry executives for a full series order and progressing the movement for more inclusive and representative storytelling across the industry. - August 18, 2019 - House of Booked
TLC Media Group delivers premium luxury lifestyle content through authentic experiences. - August 16, 2019 - VOS Digital Media Group
With a gentle "Shhh... it's quiet time" Grandpa Read takes small children into the world of classic fairy tales, colorful illustrations, and joyful, warm music in this unique new 12-episode video series. - August 15, 2019 - Quiet Time Tales
Who: FreakShow Deluxe & the Ludlow Theatre; What: The FreakShow Family Show; When: Saturday, August 17, 2019 @ 7:00 pm; Where: The Ludlow Theatre, 322 Elm St, Ludlow, KY 41016; Why: to benefit The Robin Marks Foundation (RobinMarksFoundation.com); How: Pre-sale tickets at http://theFreakShowFamily.BrownPaperTickets.com - All Ages; Photos & press: https://drive.google.com/open?id=1aNhoD3-R4e9VMZPrgGHks-mdIfGIJDQ1 - August 11, 2019 - FreakShow Deluxe LLC
When This Old House (TOH) first began broadcasting on WGBH in 1979, there was nothing like it. Although initially frowned upon by contractors (who believed the show was giving away their trade secrets), TOH actually increased demand for professional restoration and renovation services and spawned an... - August 10, 2019 - Talamas Boston
Just Announced: Guess Who’s Coming to Camp Big For Adults? Master Chef Ben Robinson from Bravo’s Hit Reality TV Series Below Deck and Below Deck Mediterranean.
Chef Ben Robinson of Bravo TV’s Below Deck and Below Deck Mediterranean is coming to spend a few days at Camp Big this September... - August 10, 2019 - Camp Big for Adults
5-year study reveals new insights and cites a plan to end the land use war between livestock interests and wild horses while reducing wildfire and toxic smoke. - August 09, 2019 - Wildhorse Ranch Productions
Chef Molly Bravo of Wylder Space in Santa Cruz, CA is recreating the social dining experience and practicing the "art" of entertaining with a web TV series designed to bring people together with great food, good drinks and company. - August 09, 2019 - Wylder Space Inc.
The award winning series, "This Boy’s Vida: Made in America," from Writer/Creator, Joseph Castillo-Midyett, Co-Directed by the highly acclaimed, Adrienne Lovette, will screen part of its pilot episode as an official selection of the HBO Latino Film Festival Saturday, August 17th at 11am at the AMC Empire 25 (234 West 42nd St, Between 7th & 8th Ave.) - August 08, 2019 - House of Booked
In collaboration with the ReeWind Network, Zondra Evans opens up new media studio to support minority-owned businesses and entrepreneurs, while developing business opportunities for the entire town of Addison TX. - August 08, 2019 - Zeds Corp.
Medical News Minute is the source for information and innovation in healthcare. - August 07, 2019 - VOS Digital Media Group
Yolo YoYo's - upcoming Reality TV Show Coming to Woodland TV Channel 21, September 15, 2019. "Hannah & Friends Fun & Uplifting Adventures through Yolo County, CA." - August 04, 2019 - Yolo YoYo's
Ocean Galleries welcomes back award-winning actress, designer, and artist, Jane Seymour over Labor Day weekend with a new collection of her gorgeous artwork. A recipient of the Officer of the Order of the British Empire (OBE), Ms. Seymour began painting nearly three decades ago. The “Jane Seymour: California Colorist” exhibition opens on Friday, August 30. Ms. Seymour will appear at the gallery for intimate receptions from 7-10 PM on Fri., Aug. 30 and Sat., Aug. 31, and 1-4 PM on Sun., Sept. 1. - July 24, 2019 - Ocean Galleries
From July 24-27, in downtown Cleveland, Ohio, BorderLight Festival of International Theatre will present it’s 4-day late summer festival, one that features top-flight performers from abroad, world premiere collaborations between Cleveland-based theatre artists and international artists, and “Fringe... - July 24, 2019 - Powerful Long Ladder
The long awaited talk show parody Brenda: Live or Whatever has released its first three episodes on Amazon Prime in celebration of San Diego Comic Con. The first three episodes mark the beginning of a new faux weekly series that pokes fun of other online streaming shows like Chelsea and David Letterman. - July 22, 2019 - Bradman Media Unlimited
Award-Winning Outdoors Show Celebrates 15 Years on National Television - July 17, 2019 - Lunkerville LLC
|Press Releases 1 - 50 of 3,530
|Page: 1 | 2 | 3 | 4 | 5 | 6 | 7 | 8 | 9 | 10 | Next