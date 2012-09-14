PR.com is a leader in paid and free press release distribution. To reach journalists, increase online visibility, and attract new customers, submit via our global online news and press release distribution service to top search engines, thousands of websites, social media, blogger networks, as well as via print, broadcast, radio, mobile channels, and more.

ALS TDI Collaboration with Google’s Project Euphonia Highlighted in Documentary Series Featuring Former NFL Player Tim Shaw “The Age of A.I.” Hosted by Robert Downey Jr. The ALS Therapy Development Institute (ALS TDI), the world’s foremost drug discovery lab focused solely on finding treatments and cures for ALS, today proudly announced that it is featured in episode two of “The Age of A.I.,” a new YouTube Originals documentary series that takes an... - December 18, 2019 - ALS Therapy Development Institute

Arek Zasowski Wins Best Romance Short at Culver City Film Festival Arek Zasowski’s “Let Go: The Prelude” named Best Romance Short at the prestigious 2019 Culver City Film Festival in Los Angeles after being screened at the high quality settings at Cinemark 18 & XD Movie Theatre in Los Angeles, CA. - December 17, 2019 - Arek Zasowski

Atlanta Resident Featured on Ellen's Holiday Special Non-profit co-founder Keeli Simpson will be featured Wednesday night on Ellen’s Greatest Night of Giveaways. - December 10, 2019 - Join The Flock

Arek Zasowski's "Let Go: The Prelude" is an Official Selection at Culver City Film Festival Arek Zasowski’s “Let Go: The Prelude” has been officially selected for the prestigious 2019 Culver City Film Festival in Los Angeles and forms part of the official film festival program. It will be screened with a live audience at 10:00 pm on the final day of the film festival – Thursday, December 12, 2019 at the Cinemark 18 & XD Movie Theatre at (HHLA) The Promenade at Howard Hughes Center, 6081 Center Drive, Los Angeles, CA. - December 10, 2019 - Arek Zasowski

New York Health Welcomes Jay B. Adlersberg, M.D. New York Health is proud to announce that Dr. Jay B. Adlersberg, a rheumatologist and internist, has joined the team. Dr. Adlersberg is already known to millions of Tri-State residents as the nightly medical reporter for WABC-TV’s Eyewitness News, a job he did for thirty years while continuing to practice medicine. - December 09, 2019 - New York Cancer & Blood Specialists

Prop and Scenery Lights Introduces the Lighting Wick Strip with Candle Flame Spectrum for Theatrical Props and Filmmaking Prop and Scenery Lights, LLC (PSL) announces the Lighting Wick Strip with Candle Flame spectrum. A low voltage high color quality light source for creating candlelight for theatrical props and filmmaking. - December 09, 2019 - Prop and Scenery Lights, LLC

A Widow and 13 Year Old Son Are Launching Their New Weekly National Television Show on the NOW Network This Thanksgiving Day 11 ET Called the Path to Healing Show A Widow and 13 year old son are launching their new national weekly television show on the NOW Network this Thanksgiving Day at 11 ET in the hopes of bringing hope and healing to the over 11 million widows, 19 million fatherless kids in the country. - November 27, 2019 - Elijah's Path to Healing Foundation

Unseen Interviews with Jewish Veterans in Upcoming Xenon Pictures Film "About Face: Jewish Refugees in the Allied Forces" The remarkable, untold stories of young German and Austrian Jewish veterans who fled their homes only to perform an “about face” and return with U.S. and Allied Forces during WWII. - November 10, 2019 - Xenon Pictures

POWER Magazine for Professional Women Features Celebrities Jaclyn Smith and Suzanne Somers in Their Fall 2019 Issue Honoring Breast Cancer Awareness Month POWER Magazine-Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized features celebrities, A-listers and everyday hardworking women. Their fall 2019 issue highlights cancer survivors in honor of Breast Cancer Awareness Month. Celebrity and A-lister Cancer Survivors Highlighted in POWER Magazine-Professional... - October 16, 2019 - P.O.W.E.R. Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized

TV Icon Tina Louise Shines in Newly Released Family Drama "Tapestry" Tina Louise, the iconic "Ginger Grant" from Gilligan's Island, returns to the screen as a dying family matriarch trying to save her troubled son and husband, played by Stephen Baldwin and veteran actor Burt Young. - October 16, 2019 - Tapestry

Ice-T Joins “Public Enemy Number One” Feature Documentary Renown Recording Artist, Actor and Producer Lends His Views on Crucial Issues to the Feature Doc About America’s War On Drugs and Joins The Film as an Executive Producer - October 15, 2019 - Viardo Artists

Teresa Perkins, Design Extraordinaire to Appear on ZTV The exclusive television interview with Zondra Evans and Teresa Perkins will air on the Reewind Channel. - October 14, 2019 - Zeds Corp.

ZTV Features Author and Inspirational Speaker, Martha Lazo Munoz Author of “Hiding From Myself” shares her story of domestic violence and hope on ZondraTV Network with host, Zondra Evans. - October 14, 2019 - Zeds Corp.

Actress Keelia McGovern Makes Her First Film Actress Keelia McGovern embarks on producing her first film establishing herself in a new generation of women filmmakers. - October 14, 2019 - Lighting Dark, LLC

ZTV Features Exclusive Interview with the Reality Behind The Illusion, Shondale Wilhite ZTV features exclusive interviews to inspire women all around the globe to inspire others that victory is on the other side of victimization. - October 12, 2019 - Zeds Corp.

Local Atlanta Actress, Denitra Isler, Masters TV and Music Scenes Denitra Isler, actress and lead singer of Conkrete God to perform on Saturday at Gay Pride Festival, Nissan Stage at 3:20pm. By day, Denitra Isler plays Nurse Hundley, the head nurse on the hit Fox show, The Resident. At night, she transforms into GodMama, the hard-charging lead singer of the rock band... - October 10, 2019 - Isle LLC

Recording Artist and Former Voice Contestant Nolan Neal Releases an Acoustic Cover of Elton John's Classic "Tiny Dancer" Nolan Neal, a Recording artist and former contestant to knock out round on team Adam Levine, has signed with IL Sistema Entertainment and is releasing a cover of Elton John's classic "Tiny Dancer" which Nolan turned all chairs on The Voice with. - October 09, 2019 - IL Sistema Entertainment

Celebrity Boxing #70 VH1 Mob Wives "Nat D" Natalia DiDonata vs Dining Divas "Spicy Diva" Christine Curran Celebrity Boxing is coming to South Florida. Press Conference Oct. 15. Fight #70 is scheduled for November 16, 2019. Both events are at Ocean Manor Resorts Ft Lauderdale at 7pm. There will be 7 undercard fights with the main event being Nat D vs Christine Curran. Celebrity referee, Ciro Dapagio. Celebrity announcer, Brian Breach. Celebrity fighter, Brian Werner vocalist from Vital Remains. Sponsorships also available. Tix available at www.WEBTIX.net. Live streamed at www.FITE.tv - October 08, 2019 - Ft Liquordale Entertainment

Hearts Around The World Entertainment Presents "Battle of The Bachelors." Contestants from ABC's The Bachelor and Bachelorette Step Into the Boxing Ring for Charity. Jackie Kallens Hearts Around The World Entertainment presents "Bad Blood - Battle of The Bachelors" February 12th at The Avalon Theatre in Hollywood, California. It's a night of celebrity boxing, live performances and fundraising. - October 05, 2019 - Hearts Around The World Entertainment

Zondra Evans' TV Show Comes Full Circle with BizVod Two years ago, Zondra Evans was being interviewed as a guest on the BizVod network. (www.Bizvod.com) Today, she is the host of their hottest new programs. - September 27, 2019 - Zeds Corp.

Zondra Evans & ZTV Network Partners with Life Coach from Real Housewives of Dallas, Lori Dixon Zondra Evans’ global media platform, ZTV empowers women from all walks of and stages of life. Newest ZTV host, Lori Dixon, is known in Hollywood for her work with the popular TV series, Real Housewives of Dallas. - September 27, 2019 - Zeds Corp.

JDubCarter Music Announces the Release of "Father Forgive 'Em" Recording Artist and Songwriter JDub Carter release new single, "Father Forgive 'Em" features R&B /Soul Singer Garnett Boldin. Exclusively on the #Dubwatch & all digital platforms Friday. Cinematic music video drops Friday. - September 26, 2019 - JDub Carter Music

TVS Television Network to Produce Joe Cano's Hawaii For Broadcast, Cable, and Streaming Distribution TVS to produce twelve monthly specials featuring Joe Cano, a top guitarist and entertainer from Hawaii. Production starts in October. The show will be distributed by TVS to a national cable network, broadcast TV stations, and TVS streaming channels. - September 21, 2019 - TVS Global Media

Jep Robertson of Duck Dynasty Fame Joins All God's Children International U.S. based orphan care ministry, All God’s Children International (AGCI), is thrilled to welcome Jep Roberston as their National Advancement Officer. Jep officially joined the team on September 3, 2019, and will be fulfilling his new role from his home in Austin, Texas. AGCI seeks to leverage Jep's... - September 19, 2019 - All God's Children International

Independent Female-Owned Multimedia Broadcasting Company, BMN October 1, 2019 will see the much-anticipated series VoCaLs ATL launched on BM Network Media, accessible using Roku. The new network is surrounded by so much excitement that fans are hardly able to wait for the debut. Owning a multimedia broadcasting company is paramount and a great way to express your... - September 19, 2019 - BM Network Media

Sharkloch Teaser Trailer Shows Huge Face Off Between Sci-Fi’s Top Sea Creatures Next Century 74 releases its first teaser trailer. - September 19, 2019 - Next Century 74

IFP Films’ TV Slate Ready for Funding and Launches New Video Equipment Through In Focus Brands IFP Films with In Focus Brands announces release of their 3-TV property development package for funding consideration. Newly created video accessory also released. - September 17, 2019 - In Focus Brands

Baby of the Family LLC Premieres “Let’s Talk Hair” Talk Show Special That Engages Women in Their Hair Journeys Following film festival wins, indie production company Baby of the Family LLC/Oh Gee Productions announces that “Let’s Talk Hair TV Premiere” is now available on Prime Video, a video streaming service available for Amazon Prime members. The talk show special is a theme-based, studio TV show featuring interviews, product demos and at-the-scene reporting, all dedicated to the hair journeys of African-American women. - September 09, 2019 - Oh Gee Productions

Wylder Space is Re-Creating the Social Dining Scene and Now Streaming on Major Media Smart TV Platforms Chef Molly Bravo has dreamt of becoming the next Martha Stewart. Since 2004 she's been building her brand, formerly Organicopia and now Wylder Space Inc. Tucked in the woods of the Santa Cruz Mountains, Wylder Space is focused on re-creating the social dining experience. "I want to bring people together," says Bravo. "My goal is to bring people together with good food, great drinks and good company. It all starts around the dining room table." - August 30, 2019 - Wylder Space Inc.

ZTV Offers Exclusive TV Interview to SheBoss Unlimited, Jackie Robinson Evans and Robinson exclusive TV interview will be featured on the ReeWind Network. - August 28, 2019 - Zeds Corp.

Network Television Host's Mocking Response to Young Prince George of Wales's Interest in Ballet, Evokes Local Response About Bullying in the Dance Arts Late last week, ABC Good Morning America television host Lara Spencer chastised the announcement that 6 year old Prince George of England was taking ballet lessons. Spencer’s sarcasm and comedic pause cajoled the audience into a collective snicker and further demeaning laughter with her co-host. - August 27, 2019 - Anna Bauereis

Meet Bruce Nachsin - Winner of Six Best Actor Awards and Comic Con Film Festival Nominee 2019 Actor Bruce Nachsin wins six awards for best actor and nomination at Comic Con in 2019. - August 27, 2019 - Dark Specter

HBO Latino Film Festival Welcomes Joseph Castillo-Midyett's Autobiograpical Series, "This Boy's Vida (Made in America)" Joseph Castillo-Midyett's series, "This Boy's Vida (Made in America)" has been welcomed with open arms at the HBO New York Latino Film Festival. They are continuing conversations with industry executives for a full series order and progressing the movement for more inclusive and representative storytelling across the industry. - August 18, 2019 - House of Booked

VOS Digital Media Group Partners with TLC Media Group for Production Partnership TLC Media Group delivers premium luxury lifestyle content through authentic experiences. - August 16, 2019 - VOS Digital Media Group

Quiet Time Tales, LLC Helps Small Kids to Love Reading with "Grandpa Read's Quiet Time Tales" With a gentle "Shhh... it's quiet time" Grandpa Read takes small children into the world of classic fairy tales, colorful illustrations, and joyful, warm music in this unique new 12-episode video series. - August 15, 2019 - Quiet Time Tales

The FreakShow Family Show is Coming to Town - as Seen on TV - This Comedy Stunt Show Family Explodes Into the Ludlow Theatre Who: FreakShow Deluxe & the Ludlow Theatre; What: The FreakShow Family Show; When: Saturday, August 17, 2019 @ 7:00 pm; Where: The Ludlow Theatre, 322 Elm St, Ludlow, KY 41016; Why: to benefit The Robin Marks Foundation (RobinMarksFoundation.com); How: Pre-sale tickets at http://theFreakShowFamily.BrownPaperTickets.com - All Ages; Photos & press: https://drive.google.com/open?id=1aNhoD3-R4e9VMZPrgGHks-mdIfGIJDQ1 - August 11, 2019 - FreakShow Deluxe LLC

Talamas and This Old House – The Next Chapter When This Old House (TOH) first began broadcasting on WGBH in 1979, there was nothing like it. Although initially frowned upon by contractors (who believed the show was giving away their trade secrets), TOH actually increased demand for professional restoration and renovation services and spawned an... - August 10, 2019 - Talamas Boston

Bravo TV's Chef Ben Robinson is Going to Camp Just Announced: Guess Who’s Coming to Camp Big For Adults? Master Chef Ben Robinson from Bravo’s Hit Reality TV Series Below Deck and Below Deck Mediterranean. Chef Ben Robinson of Bravo TV’s Below Deck and Below Deck Mediterranean is coming to spend a few days at Camp Big this September... - August 10, 2019 - Camp Big for Adults

Study Reveals Solution for Range War Between Wild Horses and Cattle Ranchers 5-year study reveals new insights and cites a plan to end the land use war between livestock interests and wild horses while reducing wildfire and toxic smoke. - August 09, 2019 - Wildhorse Ranch Productions

Wylder Space TV, Now Streaming on Major Media Smart TV Platforms Chef Molly Bravo of Wylder Space in Santa Cruz, CA is recreating the social dining experience and practicing the "art" of entertaining with a web TV series designed to bring people together with great food, good drinks and company. - August 09, 2019 - Wylder Space Inc.

Award Winning, "This Boy's Vida: Made in America" to Screen as Official Selection of the HBO Latino Film Festival The award winning series, "This Boy’s Vida: Made in America," from Writer/Creator, Joseph Castillo-Midyett, Co-Directed by the highly acclaimed, Adrienne Lovette, will screen part of its pilot episode as an official selection of the HBO Latino Film Festival Saturday, August 17th at 11am at the AMC Empire 25 (234 West 42nd St, Between 7th & 8th Ave.) - August 08, 2019 - House of Booked

ZTV Studio Opens with Citywide Support for Minority-Owned Business Owners In collaboration with the ReeWind Network, Zondra Evans opens up new media studio to support minority-owned businesses and entrepreneurs, while developing business opportunities for the entire town of Addison TX. - August 08, 2019 - Zeds Corp.

VOS Digital Media Group Announces Partnership with Medical News Minute Medical News Minute is the source for information and innovation in healthcare. - August 07, 2019 - VOS Digital Media Group

Ocean Galleries Welcomes Jane Seymour to Stone Harbor Over Labor Day Weekend; Award Winning Actress, Designer, Artist Showcases Her Latest Watercolors & Oil Paintings Ocean Galleries welcomes back award-winning actress, designer, and artist, Jane Seymour over Labor Day weekend with a new collection of her gorgeous artwork. A recipient of the Officer of the Order of the British Empire (OBE), Ms. Seymour began painting nearly three decades ago. The “Jane Seymour: California Colorist” exhibition opens on Friday, August 30. Ms. Seymour will appear at the gallery for intimate receptions from 7-10 PM on Fri., Aug. 30 and Sat., Aug. 31, and 1-4 PM on Sun., Sept. 1. - July 24, 2019 - Ocean Galleries

Cleveland's BorderLight Theatre Festival Features a "Powerful" Collaboration Between Golden Globe Actress/Playwright Regina Taylor and Acclaimed Director Terrence Spivey From July 24-27, in downtown Cleveland, Ohio, BorderLight Festival of International Theatre will present it’s 4-day late summer festival, one that features top-flight performers from abroad, world premiere collaborations between Cleveland-based theatre artists and international artists, and “Fringe... - July 24, 2019 - Powerful Long Ladder

Brenda: Live or Whatever Debuts July 20, 2019 on Amazon Prime The long awaited talk show parody Brenda: Live or Whatever has released its first three episodes on Amazon Prime in celebration of San Diego Comic Con. The first three episodes mark the beginning of a new faux weekly series that pokes fun of other online streaming shows like Chelsea and David Letterman. - July 22, 2019 - Bradman Media Unlimited