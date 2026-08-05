Television News
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Maryam Bey Named a Woman of the Month for June 2026 by P.O.W.E.R. (Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized)
Maryam Bey of Newark, New Jersey, has been named a Woman of the Month for June 2026 by P.O.W.E.R. (Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized). This prestigious distinction acknowledges her outstanding contributions and achievements in personal development and reentry support. She... - August 05, 2026 - P.O.W.E.R. Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized
TGC Worldwide Launches National "Power of Caring" Campaign with Dr. Tony Nader and the David Lynch Foundation
The David Lynch Foundation is dedicating the year ahead to The Power of Caring, a national initiative inspired by neuroscientist Dr. Tony Nader's new book (Hay House), now #1 in its category on Amazon. Joined by Maria Shriver, Dr. Jennifer Ashton, and Marianne Williamson, the effort brings evidence-based tools to caregivers, first responders, and health workers, 46% of whom report burnout per the CDC. It builds on 21 years of Foundation work serving 1.5 million people worldwide. - July 31, 2026 - TGC Worldwide
From the Stage to the Silver Screen: The O’Jays’ Eric Nolan and Ohio Filmmaker James Ford Launch National Release of Faithful Intentions
Jae Films movie release - July 28, 2026 - Jae Films LLC
Emmitt Dupree Receives Warm Welcome Home at Valley Bar Following Summer Tour
Arizona music artist Emmitt Dupree concludes summer tour at Valley bar and launches new merch. - July 12, 2026 - Worthy Associates
Lumovex Media Group and BlackForge Distribution Form Strategic Alliance to Produce and Distribute 18 AI Micro-Drama Series a Year
First U.S. based Hollywood-led AI micro-drama pipeline delivers premium short-form storytelling as a creative counterpoint to offshore and fully automated AI production - June 30, 2026 - Lumovex Media Group
Mike Seidel Awarded Omicron Delta Kappa Pillar of Leadership in Communications
Omicron Delta Kappa has named Mike Seidel (Salisbury University) the recipient of the 2026 Pillar of Leadership in Communications award. A trusted voice in broadcast meteorology for more than 43 years, Seidel has helped millions prepare for severe weather through clear, accurate, and compassionate reporting. His distinguished career with WYFF, The Weather Channel, and Fox Weather exemplifies leadership, public service, and excellence in communications. - June 26, 2026 - Omicron Delta Kappa
Plotsy Signs Sci-Fi Author M.G. Herron for First Announced Plotsy vBook™ Title
Bestselling Sci-Fi Author with 100,000+ Copies Sold Brings "Starfighter Down" to the New Format - June 25, 2026 - Plotsy, Inc.
Artist to Watch: Aalure Drops Bold New Single "New Problemz"
"New Problemz" - Aalure Delivers a Smooth New Anthem - June 20, 2026 - Aalure
Gulfport Native and Animal Planet Alum Daniel “DannyBoo” James III Returns to TV with Creator-Owned Travel Series “Adventures with DannyBoo and Friends” Premiering Sep 30
After a 14-year break from screens, Animal Planet and ABC alum Daniel "DannyBoo" James III is back, this time as creator and owner. His unscripted travel series Adventures with DannyBoo and Friends premieres September 30, 2026 on YouTube and DannyBoo Production official site, built on real friendships, first-time travel, and a long-arc creator-owned format. - June 18, 2026 - DannyBoo Productions
Abarca Entertainment Signs QVC Veteran Jennifer Coffey to Host New Original Video Series "A Conversation with Jennifer Coffey"
Abarca Entertainment has signed former QVC host Jennifer Coffey to lead A Conversation with Jennifer Coffey, a new cinematic interview series featuring candid conversations with women navigating major life transitions. Filmed across Los Angeles, the weekly series premieres August 6, 2026 on YouTube, Apple Podcasts, and Spotify. Production begins July 15, 2026. - June 10, 2026 - Jennifer Coffey
Latin Grammy-Winning Producer Dr. Yalil Guerra and Yamila Guerra Present Limonada
Limonada is the new album by Cuban singer, actress, and entrepreneur Yamila Guerra, produced by Latin GRAMMY® winner Dr. Yalil Guerra. Featuring legendary Cuban groups Los Papines and Changüí de la Maya, the album celebrates Cuba’s rich musical heritage through salsa, changüí, son, mambo, bolero, merengue, and conga, while incorporating contemporary sounds. Limonada offers a fresh and authentic journey through the rhythms and traditions of Cuba and the Caribbean. - June 04, 2026 - Yamila Guerra
Moving Moments and TCT Announce Strategic Media Partnership to Expand Bible-Centered Encouragement Across Radio, Television and Digital Platforms
Moving Moments, the internationally syndicated radio ministry founded and hosted by award-winning broadcast journalist Cindy Tang, and TCT (Total Christian Television) are pleased to announce a new ministry partnership designed to bring faith-filled hope, encouragement and inspiration to audiences... - June 03, 2026 - TCT
The Champion, First Feature Film Completed Using Adapt Entertainment’s AI Visual Language Replacement Technology, to Receive Wider U.S. Digital Release on May 26
Previously released on Netflix, where it reached the Top 10 Films of the Week, the Polish German true-story drama will now be available on Apple TV, Amazon Prime Video, Fandango, YouTube, Google Play, and other digital platforms. - May 14, 2026 - Adapt Entertainment
New Research by Daniel J. Voelker Highlights Striking Real-Life Connection Between Ian Fleming and Charles Fraser-Smith, the Inspiration for James Bond’s Q
The article examines the genesis of the legendary "Q" in the James Bond Series. It concludes that Ian Fleming, the author of the Bond Novels, worked closely with Charles Frazier-Smith in the Second World War and, therefore was the muse for "Q." - May 11, 2026 - Voelker Litigation Group
HGTV’s House Hunters Features Atlanta Creator Mia Nychole and Daughter During Emotional Home Search
HGTV’s House Hunters featured Atlanta creator Mia Nychole and her daughter during their emotional journey to purchasing a new family home. - May 11, 2026 - Mia Nychole
World Wide Motion Pictures Corporation Releases Survival Thriller THREE, Now Available on Streaming Services
After a successful run at a variety of film festivals, during which it won several awards, including Best Thriller at the Marina Del Rey Film Festival California, Best U.S. Feature Film at the Washington Film Awards Washington, and Best Feature Film at the Oakland Film Festival California, World... - May 08, 2026 - World Wide Motion Pictures Corporation
Maricel's Simply Asian Cookbook is One of Three 2026 IBPA AAPI Finalists
Filipino-American chef Maricel Gentile's debut cookbook is shortlisted for one of independent publishing's highest honors, recognizing a growing movement to bring Filipino and Asian cuisine to the American table. - April 27, 2026 - Maricel's Kitchen
As the film, “The Story of Everything,” Explores the Nature of Reality, a New Book from Oaklea Press Argues: “You Are Not Your Brain”- and That Changes Everything
A documentary to be released in more than 1000 theaters nationwide on April 30 seeks to transform how Americans view reality. A new book from Oaklea picks up where it leaves off, purporting to explain what this new reality means to each of us as human beings. - April 20, 2026 - The Oaklea Press
International Vitamin Corporation to Be Featured on Now We Know! with Steve Guttenberg – Airing April 18 on CNBC
The upcoming episode of Now We Know! with SteveGuttenberg, airing April 18 at 11a ET on CNBC, will feature International Vitamin Corporation, a company specializing in the development and manufacturing of vitamins, supplements, and nutritional products. - April 17, 2026 - International Vitamin Corporation
City View Films Releases First Two Episodes of 12-Part Documentary Series "The World Is My Stage"
City View Films released Episodes 1–2 of its 12-part docuseries The World Is My Stage, now streaming on KLIPZ TV (ROKU & FIRE TV). Featuring transgender street performer Dale Crites (“Madonna Girl Dale”), the premiere shares his raw story of trauma, survival, and identity. Soundtrack out now on all major platforms. - April 14, 2026 - City View Films
DASHcast Podcast Expands to All Major Streaming Platforms, Amplifying Real Estate Conversations Nationwide
DASH Carolina announces the full-scale distribution of its flagship podcast, DASHcast, now available across all major streaming platforms, including Spotify, Apple Podcasts, YouTube Music, and full video episodes on YouTube. With this expansion, DASHcast is positioned to reach a broader audience... - April 10, 2026 - DASH Carolina
Hollywood Legend Makes First Convention Appearance at Rhode Island Comic Con
Since its inception, Rhode Island Comic Con has brought in hundreds of Hollywood’s biggest names for the enjoyment of thousands of fans from nearby and afar. Raising the bar this year, Altered Reality Entertainment, producers of the New England pop culture event, announced today that... - April 08, 2026 - Altered Reality Entertainment, LLC
Hollywood Saves At-Risk Animals with Emergency Flight Rescue
Celebrities and influencers make an emergency rescue of 112 at-risk animals scheduled for euthanasia. - April 06, 2026 - David Chokachi
Actor Chad Ayers Signs with Citizen Skull Management, Aligning 38-Year Career with Global Powerhouse
After 38 years in the industry, actor Chad Ayers signs with Citizen Skull Management. he enters 2026 with a massive slate, including the lead antagonist in New Wave Productions' feature "RULES" (filming in June). Currently in post-production are the miniseries "Patient 27" and a new TV pilot featuring Ayers as part of an ensemble, playing a brash, humorous, and drug-addicted "former collections titan." Also featuring "In The Matchbox" with Hawthorne James. - April 01, 2026 - Citizen Skull Management
Cinema Factory, Inc. Unleashes The Summer of Massacre Movie to Break Its Own Guinness World Record with “The Ultimate Kill Count Cut” — Indiegogo Campaign Now Live
Cinema Factory, Inc. unleashes The Summer of Massacre to break its own Guinness World Record for “Highest Body Count in a Slasher Film” with "The Summer Of Massacre: The Ultimate Kill Count Cut." Producer Steven Escobar and director Joe Castro are inviting horror fans to become victims on-screen via their new Indiegogo campaign—grab a perk, die on camera, and help raise the body count. Indiegogo: https://www.indiegogo.com/en/projects/stevenescobar/the-summer-of-massacre - March 31, 2026 - Cinema Factory, Inc
KLIPZ App Launches; All Videos. Nothing Else. City View Films Secures a Permanent Spot as a Content Provider on the New KLIPZ App.
City View Films secures partnership with the new KLIPZ App, a creator-driven, category-based short video platform featuring only videos where your best original clips can go from phone to TV. Post in categories like comedy, beauty, food, music/dance and more for a chance to be featured on KLIPZ TV and KAOZ TV on Roku, Fire TV, Google TV and Apple TV. - March 21, 2026 - City View Films
Debra Lee Kristian Fader Honored as a Woman of the Month for February 2026 by P.O.W.E.R. (Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized)
Debra Lee Kristian Fader of Glenwood, Minnesota, has been recognized as a Woman of the Month for February 2026 by P.O.W.E.R. (Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized). This distinction acknowledges her achievements and contributions in the entertainment industry. Fader will be... - March 18, 2026 - P.O.W.E.R. Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized
Award-Winning Romantic Thriller “Say It in Russian” Starring Faye Dunaway and Rade Sherbedgia Now Streaming on Amazon
The award-winning romantic thriller Say It in Russian, starring Faye Dunaway and Rade Šerbedžija, is now available for streaming on Amazon. Directed by Jeff Celentano and co-written/produced by Kenneth G. Eade, the film blends romance, suspense, and international intrigue as it follows an American businessman drawn into a dangerous world of power and deception. Previously recognized at multiple international film festivals, the film is now accessible to a U.S. audience through this release. - March 17, 2026 - Kenneth Eade
TJ Woodward Debuts “Unharmable,” a New Talk Show Challenging Traditional Narratives Around Trauma and Healing
Unharmable with TJ Woodward is a talk show and podcast exploring the idea that beneath trauma, conditioning, and life experiences there is an essential part of us that remains whole and untouched. Through conversations with therapists, thought leaders, and innovators, TJ Woodward invites listeners into a new conversation about healing, moving beyond brokenness and rediscovering the unharmable essence within. - March 14, 2026 - Unharmable Talk Show
Local New Jersey Physician Featured in Groundbreaking Menopause Docuseries Released for International Women’s Day
In honor of International Women’s Day, award-winning filmmaker Charles Maddocks presents a powerful docuseries on Menopause featuring New Jersey Physician Dr. Betsy Greenleaf. Set in Costa Rica, the series offers a raw, empowering look at midlife hormonal changes and their effects on relationships, identity, and health. - March 03, 2026 - International Pause Institute
The Kiss, Oscar-Winning Filmmaker Bille August’s Romantic Drama, Begins Streaming/VOD Premiere Run
Following its successful nationwide theatrical release, The Kiss, the acclaimed Danish feature film directed by Academy Award winner Bille August, has begun its streaming/VOD premiere on a variety of platforms including Amazon Prime, Apple TV, Roku, Fandango Now, Comcast, and the Kino Lorber... - February 26, 2026 - World Wide Motion Pictures Corporation
Dr. Thelma Harms, Who Helped Define Quality in Early Childhood Classrooms Worldwide, Dies at 100
Dr. Harms was widely known as the lead co-author of the Early Childhood Environment Rating Scale (ECERS), an observational framework that transformed how educators, researchers, and governments evaluate early learning settings. - February 19, 2026 - Rachel Harms
Embr Entertainment and Isabel Dréan's Vertical Series Incubator Ink Deal to Solve Script Bottleneck for Vertical Mini Drama Industry
Embr Entertainment has inked a first-of-its-kind, first-look deal with Isabel Dréan's Vertical Series Incubator which has proven to be one of the most effective conduits for transitioning Hollywood writers into the vertical space. - February 15, 2026 - Embr Entertainment
City View Films Drops Soundtrack for Upcoming KLIPZ TV Series "The World Is My Stage," featuring transgender Street Performer “Madonna Girl Dale”
City View Films is releasing a 12-track dance/club soundtrack ahead of the premiere of its new KLIPZ TV series, “The World Is My Stage,” a pre-launch strategy designed to build early buzz. The series centers on Baltimore transgender street performer and LGBTQ rights advocate Madonna Girl Dale (Dale Crites). The soundtrack drops Feb. 14 on major streaming platforms, with Season 1, Episode 1 premiering March 31, 2026. - February 12, 2026 - City View Films
Atlanta Filmmakers Launch New Series Exploring Black Boyhood in South Atlanta
Bottom of The Net Filmworks has announced the production of "For Kings." A six‑episode dramatic series set in Atlanta. The story follows three young black boys and their families navigating friendship, identity, racism, systemic bias and life altering decisions. The series blends character‑driven drama with socially relevant storytelling, offering a grounded, emotional portrait of black life in America. - February 12, 2026 - Bottom Of The Net Filmworks
Diane Amos: One of the Longest-Running Spokespersons for a National Consumer Brand and a Cultural Icon
Diane Amos holds a rare distinction in advertising history as one of the longest-running spokespersons for a national consumer brand, having represented Pine-Sol® for more than 30 years. For more than three decades, Diane Amos transformed Pine-Sol into a symbol of authority, trust, and... - February 09, 2026 - Diane Amos
Dherbs Joins Exciting Partnership with Body By Ted for New Weight Loss Series: Ted’s House
Dherbs joins forces with plus size celebrity trainer, @bodybyted, for a brand new weight loss series called Ted’s House. The series offers viewers the chance to witness an incredible weight loss transformation over a two-month period. - February 05, 2026 - Dherbs Inc.
NTD Announces Winners of the 7th International Figure Painting Competition, Concluding a Landmark Global Event
New Tang Dynasty Television (NTD) proudly announces the award winners of the 7th NTD International Figure Painting Competition, marking the successful conclusion of a global artistic event that continues to champion traditional, realist art grounded in pure truth, pure kindness, and pure beauty - February 05, 2026 - New Tang Dynasty Television
From Vet Visits to Founder: Local Female Founder Builds Brand That Uses Dog Food to Fund Twin Cities Community & Rescue Efforts
Loyal Saints uses clean ingredients and gentle processes designed to support dogs with sensitivities, helping extend both lifespan and the meaningful moments families share with their pets. Loyal Saints is actively seeking Twin Cities retail partners and community event collaborators for local pilot programs. Following their success featured on WCCO, they’re launching a small number of Twin Cities retail pilots and in-store events highlighting their work supporting dogs with sensitivities. - February 03, 2026 - Loyal Saints
Bad Juju Golf Selected for Men’s Apparel Segment on Golf Channel at the 2026 PGA Show
Bad Juju Golf, a family-owned golf and lifestyle brand founded in 2024 and launched in 2025, is featured among a select group of brands in the Men’s Apparel segment on Golf Channel at the 2026 PGA Show. The segment highlights the brand’s elevated men’s performance apparel designed to transition seamlessly on and off the course. - January 27, 2026 - Bad Juju Golf
Racin’ for a Livin’ Returns, Introducing THE LINEUP Driver Discovery Program
Racin' for a Livin', the pioneering fan-driven motorsports platform founded in 2004, has returned with THE LINEUP driver discovery program. Originally attracting millions of visitors and evaluated by major broadcast networks, the platform now operates under JVThunderCat Media. Category winners receive $10,000 and a championship belt. Recently named Official Partner of Chili Bowl Nationals 2026 through FloRacing. Stock car submissions open now through January 27. - January 20, 2026 - JVThundercat Media LLC
Denver's Boldest New Comedy Just Got Bigger: "Livin' in Black & White" Secures Funding, Races Into Production on Episodes 2 & 3
Denver-based indie comedy Livin’ in Black & White has secured new funding and is now in production on Episodes 2 and 3. After its YouTube pilot gained traction, the show—created by Rick McMann—continues to explore race, class, politics, and masculinity through two unlikely housemates. Shot entirely in Colorado, the series is gaining momentum with audiences and distributors ahead of a 2026 release. - January 16, 2026 - Livin' In Black&White
Boy Butter Premieres “The Beach Cowboy” TV Commercial During Season 18 of RuPaul’s Drag Race
Boy Butter, the longtime personal lubricant brand, is premiering its newest television commercial, The Beach Cowboy, debuting during Season 18 of RuPaul’s Drag Race on MTV. The sun-drenched spot stars model and social media standout Matthew Dubbe and celebrates modern masculine beauty, confidence, and sex-positive self-expression, while airing nationally across major networks including CNBC, Fox Business, ESPN, and Fox Sports. - December 31, 2025 - Boy Butter
Anntreece N. Jones Named an Honored Member by P.O.W.E.R. (Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized)
Anntreece N. Jones of Arlington, Texas, has been named an Honored member by P.O.W.E.R. (Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized), in recognition of her outstanding achievements and impact in the field of entertainment. Jones will be featured in a full-page article in the winter... - December 30, 2025 - P.O.W.E.R. Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized
NTD 7th International Figure Painting Competition Finalist Exhibition Hosted at the Historic Salmagundi Club in January 2026
This distinguished international event celebrates artists devoted to the enduring values of pure truth, pure kindness, and pure beauty—Principles that have shaped the legacy of classical painting throughout history and continue to guide its revival today. - December 25, 2025 - New Tang Dynasty Television
Female Director Steps Outside of Male Dominated Hollywood to Create a Comedy Film, and her own production company REL Films
Mags and Julie Go On A Road Trip, a family-friendly comedy film, was written by actress, producer, director Ryann Liebl, founder of REL Films, outside of Hollywood’s male-dominated industry. It is now available to stream on all platforms and is free on Amazon Prime. - December 22, 2025 - REL Films
Gardens to Generosity: Gary Oppenheimer’s Mission to End Food Waste Highlighted on Legacy Makers TV
Gary Oppenheimer, founder of AmpleHarvest.org, is featured on Legacy Makers TV, highlighting his journey from community garden director to leading a national nonprofit connecting millions of gardeners with local food pantries. The episode explores how AmpleHarvest.org redirects surplus garden produce to families in need across all 50 states, reducing food waste and improving access to fresh, healthy food. - December 19, 2025 - AmpleHarvest.org
Alice Gunshot Detection Solution to be Featured on National TV, Advancements with Ted Danson
AGDS will be featured on the Telly Awards honored show Advancements with Ted Danson, in February of 2026. Advancements covers a vast number of industries and economies, featuring the state-of-the-art technologies and solutions dedicated to shaping, molding, and transforming our world. Advancements with Ted Danson will focus on AGDS, a leader in intelligent safety systems, focused on developing advanced detection solutions that deliver verified, actionable information in real time. - December 15, 2025 - ALICE Gunshot Detection Solution
¡HOLA! Américas Debuts Inaugural Latina Powerhouse Top 100 Gala in Miami: A Night of Glamour and Inspiration
Honoring Chita Rivera, the event will feature top Latin talent and celebrity hosts for an unforgettable evening. The gala brings to life the annual Latina Powerhouse Top 100 list, celebrating women who are shaping culture, leadership, and innovation across the United States and Latin America. - November 24, 2025 - Hello and Hola Media, Inc.
DOGTV and Washington Commanders’ Jacob Martin Encourage Families to Foster a Pet This Holiday Season
DOGTV, the global leader in dog-centric programming, today announced the launch of its new holiday PSA starring Jake Martin, linebacker for the Washington Commanders and passionate rescue advocate. This year’s message is simple, urgent, and filled with heart: Foster a pet this holiday season,... - November 17, 2025 - DOGTV