SottoPelle® Recognizes Yunior Zaldivar Batista, APRN, for Outstanding Contributions to BHRT and His Quality Care for His Patients
SottoPelle® announces its "Featured Provider Series," showcasing various Providers who have made a difference to their patients, offering leading-edge Bioidentical Hormone Replacement Therapy (BHRT).
Riverview, FL, July 31, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Yunior Zaldivar Batista was born in October 1984, in Santiago de Cuba, Cuba. From an early age, he showed a strong passion for medicine, which led him to graduate with a Doctor of Medicine degree from the Higher Institute of Medical Sciences in Havana in 2009. After completing his training, he practiced medicine in Cuba and later in Venezuela, where he continued providing medical care to various communities.
Seeking new opportunities and professional growth, he emigrated to the United States, where he decided to expand his knowledge in the healthcare field. In 2016, he earned his degree in Nursing, consolidating his experience in the clinical field. Committed to his professional development, Yunior continued specializing and in 2022 reached a new academic milestone by graduating with an APRN, MSN, FNP-C (Advanced Practitioner Registered Nurse, Master of Science in Nursing, and Family Nurse Practitioner-Certified).
His career reflects an unwavering passion for medicine and patient care, combining his experience as a physician with his advanced nursing training to provide comprehensive, high-quality care.
Yunior Zaldivar Batista, APRN, MSN, FNP-C has been a SottoPelle® Trained Provider since April 2025.
To view additional information about Yunior Zaldivar Batista, APRN, MSN, FNP-C, or to contact the office, please visit his/her SottoPelle® directory listing: https://www.sottopelletherapy.com/directory-providers/listing/yunior-zaldivar-batista-arnp/.
Provider Information: Yunior Zaldivar Batista, APRN, MSN, FNP-C
Julieta Beauty Skin
11972 Balm Riverview Rd, Riverview FL 33569
(585) 489-0091
www.julietabeautyskin.com
Company Information:
SottoPelle® is an international leader in Bio-Identical Hormone Therapy headquartered in Scottsdale, AZ. For more information about SottoPelle® and to find a trained Doctor visit: http://www.sottopelletherapy.com
Hormone replacement should never be based on guesswork or one-size-fits-all dosages. Imprecise dosing may provide short-term relief of symptoms, but it does not achieve long-term or sustainable hormonal balance that everyone needs for healthy aging. Bio-identical hormones have been extensively researched and studied since 1939 for use as a natural alternative for hormone replacement therapy.
CEO: CarolAnn Tutera
Email: response@sphrt.com
Phone: (323) 986-5100
