EDCAPIT, U.S.- Based EdTech Platform, Closes $120K Pre-Seed Round and Opens $800K Seed Raise to Support Global Expansion

EDCAPIT, a U.S.-based EdTech platform founded by Ukrainian immigrant Oleh Podobied, has closed a $120K pre-seed round and launched an $800K seed raise to expand globally. The platform offers localized online courses for immigrants and global learners, focusing on real-world skills.