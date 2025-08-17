EDCAPIT, U.S.- Based EdTech Platform, Closes $120K Pre-Seed Round and Opens $800K Seed Raise to Support Global Expansion
EDCAPIT, a U.S.-based EdTech platform founded by Ukrainian immigrant Oleh Podobied, has closed a $120K pre-seed round and launched an $800K seed raise to expand globally. The platform offers localized online courses for immigrants and global learners, focusing on real-world skills.
New York, NY, August 17, 2025 --(PR.com)-- EDCAPIT, an online education platform founded by Ukrainian immigrant Oleh Podobed, has successfully closed a $120,000 pre-seed round and officially launched a $800,000 seed round to accelerate growth across North America, Europe, and Latin America.
With a mission to democratize access to education for immigrants and global learners, EDCAPIT delivers localized online courses in users’ native languages — starting with Russian and Ukrainian, and soon expanding to English, Spanish, and other high-demand communities in the U.S., Canada, and Europe.
Launched in late 2024, the platform operates as a global online course marketplace, connecting educators with students seeking practical, career-oriented knowledge. In just six months, over 40 instructors have joined EDCAPIT and published courses in IT, marketing, finance, entrepreneurship, real estate, personal development, and more. The content is adapted to the challenges and realities of immigrant life — helping users reskill, switch careers, or launch businesses in their new countries.
“Our mission is to build a multicultural online learning ecosystem where everyone — regardless of language or origin — can grow their educational and professional capital,” says Oleh Podobed, founder and CEO of EDCAPIT.
The platform offers:
- A modern mobile app (iOS and Android)
- Seamless payment system integrations
- Free course publishing for instructors (EDCAPIT takes a commission from course sales)
- Smart, AI-powered course navigation to personalize user learning paths
- Instructors from around the world can monetize their knowledge, while learners gain practical, community-relevant skills for the real world.
As part of its expansion, EDCAPIT will soon launch versions in English and Spanish, host in-person educational events in the U.S., and enter European and Latin American markets. The long-term goal: unite 10,000+ creators and offer over 20,000 courses to learners globally.
Watch an interview with the founder on YouTube:
https://youtu.be/uAxU4oSoCSU
Learn more or join the platform:
https://www.edcapit.com
Media Contact:
EDCAPIT Media Relations
press@edcapit.com
www.edcapit.com
